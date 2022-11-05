Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill overpowers Morrow in thorough fashion

Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Morrow 42-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 28-0 advantage in the frame.
