High School Sports
High School Sports

High school football scores from Week 12

Scenes from the Norcross at N. Gwinnett GHSA region football game in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Scenes from the Norcross at N. Gwinnett GHSA region football game in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC) (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)
By Score Atlanta
35 minutes ago

Thursday

Aquinas 34, Richmond Academy 0

Bleckley County 56, Central-Macon 0

Grayson 45, Archer 14

Grovetown 34, Heritage-Conyers 6

Harlem 46, Cross Creek 13

Holy Innocents’ 34, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6

Howard 49, Baldwin 36

Jonesboro 29, Starr’s Mill 24

Lithonia 54, Clarkston 0

McNair 80, Utopian Academy 0

New Hampstead 44, Benedictine 22

North Clayton 21, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 20

North Cobb Christian 44, Union County 24

Shaw 54, Jordan 0

South Gwinnett 54, Newton 40

Spencer 25, Hardaway 20

Westover 29, Cairo 10

Westside-Augusta 28, West Laurens 7

Friday

Appling County 13, Pierce County 6

Atkinson County 52, Hilliard FL 32

Baconton Charter 48, Calhoun County 28

Bainbridge 45, Dougherty 33

Banks County 29, Oglethorpe County 23

Blessed Trinity 27, Cambridge 24

Bowdon 42, Trion 16

Brantley County 14, Bacon County 7

Bremen 54, Darlington 14

Brookwood 25, Norcross 13

Brunswick 57, South Effingham 20

Buford 32, Mill Creek 7

Calhoun 38, LaFayette 24

Callaway 33, Morgan County 26

Calvary Day 42, Liberty County 7

Camden County 38, Tift County 28

Carrollton 49, Douglas County 28

Carver-Columbus 60, Kendrick 14

Central-Carroll 38, Northside, Columbus 7

Chamblee 28, Arabia Mountain 21

Charlton County 48, Turner County 39

Chattahoochee 51, Johns Creek 27

Cherokee Bluff 52, East Hall 26

Chestatee 30, Greater Atlanta Christian 20

Christian Heritage 45, Armuchee 26

Clarke Central 49, Winder-Barrow 8

Clinch County 26, Lanier County 0

Collins Hill 65, Discovery 0

Colquitt County 31, Richmond Hill 13

Columbia 48, Salem 6

Commerce 55, Providence Christian 23

Coosa 34, Chattooga 27

Crawford County 17, Chattahoochee County 7

Creekside 56, Midtown 12

Creekview 21, Sequoyah 14

Crisp County 47, Cook 17

Dacula 35, Central Gwinnett 17

Dade County 26, Gordon Central 22

Decatur 35, Tri-Cities 0

Dublin 50, Dodge County 33

Dunwoody 41, Shiloh 26

Dutchtown 44, Northgate 13

Early County 20, Eufaula 0

East Coweta 48, Chapel Hill 6

East Forsyth 42, Madison County 14

East Paulding 21, Villa Rica 10

Effingham County 28, Statesboro 6

Elbert County 28, Rabun County 21

Emanuel County Institute 35, Screven County 14

Evans 35, Bradwell Institute 31

Fannin County 30, Gordon Lee 27

Fellowship Christian 44, Whitefield Academy 7

Flowery Branch 21, Cedar Shoals 7

Gilmer 27, Ridgeland 7

Glenn Hills 36, Josey 14

Glynn Academy 28, Greenbrier 20

Grace Aca. TN 36, Southeast Whitfield 32

Griffin 15, Mundy’s Mill 14

Hampton 26, Eagle’s Landing Christian 16

Hancock Central 46, Glascock County 32

Hapeville 20, Therrell 0

Harrison 38, Paulding County 17

Hart County 29, Franklin County 9

Hawkinsville 36, Dooly County 13

Heard County 42, Pepperell 15

Heritage-Catoosa 17, Adairsville 7

Hillgrove 53, South Cobb 0

Hughes 42, Lovejoy 6

Irwin County 17, Brooks County 14

Jackson County 34, Habersham Central 21

Jackson-Atlanta 28, Pace Academy 7

Jeff Davis 26, Fitzgerald 20

Jenkins 50, Johnson-Savannah 0

Jenkins County 48, Savannah 0

Johnson County 41, Georgia Military 0

Jones County 48, Locust Grove 13

King’s Ridge 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 19

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Murray County 0

Lamar County 28, Jasper County 6

Lambert 54, South Forsyth 7

Landmark Christian 34, Mt. Vernon 30

Lanier 20, Seckinger 19

Lee County 63, Houston County 48

Lincoln County 43, Greene County 20

Loganville 30, Alcovy 7

Long County 55, Islands 0

Lovett 31, Washington 22

Lowndes 30, Valdosta 20

Luella 35, Cedar Grove 25

Lumpkin County 29, Pickens 26

Macon County 20, Taylor County 3

Manchester 46, Greenville 7

Marion County 62, Central-Talbotton 6

Marist 60, Tucker 22

McEachern 42, Osborne 6

McIntosh County Academy 40, Portal 0

Metter 21, Bryan County 8

Miller County 54, Randolph-Clay 6

Milton 35, Roswell 20

Mitchell County 21, Seminole County 14

Monroe Area 31, West Hall 21

Mt. Pisgah Christian 48, Walker 0

New Manchester 35, Lithia Springs 6

Newnan 31, McIntosh 14

North Atlanta 38, Denmark 17

North Cobb 49, Wheeler 14

North Forsyth 44, Forsyth Central 20

North Gwinnett 50, Duluth 7

North Hall 35, Dawson County 3

North Oconee 68, Walnut Grove 3

North Paulding 38, Marietta 28

Northeast-Macon 32, East Laurens 7

Oconee County 32, Jefferson 30

Ola 42, McDonough 10

Parkview 36, Meadowcreek 0

Pataula Charter 50, SW GA STEM 20

Peach County 44, Monroe 7

Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7

Pebblebrook 14, Campbell 13

Pelham 26, Terrell County 12

Pike County 35, Rutland 18

Pope 44, Riverwood 22

Prince Avenue 34, Hebron Christian 31

Ringgold 42, Coahulla Creek 3

River Ridge 56, Lassiter 12

Riverdale 22, Stone Mountain 21

Rockmart 28, North Murray 7

Rome 50, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Sandy Creek 55, Troup County 48

Savannah Christian 14, Toombs County 7

Savannah Country Day 31, Vidalia 14

Social Circle 35, Towers 6

South Paulding 21, Alexander 14

Southeast Bulloch 44, Beach 19

Southwest DeKalb 48, Druid Hills 14

Southwest Macon 26, Jefferson County 7

Sprayberry 38, Woodstock 17

Stephens County 55, East Jackson 31

Stephenson 15, Douglass 9

Stockbridge 56, Woodland-Stockbridge 10

Sumter County 61, Columbus 17

Telfair County 40, Treutlen 14

Temple 43, Model 22

Thomas County Central 38, Coffee 7

Thomasville 42, Berrien 0

Thomson 59, Butler 14

Trinity Christian 63, Fayette County 14

Upson-Lee 18, LaGrange 14

Veterans 17, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Ware County 42, Wayne County 7

Warner Robins 27, Perry 24

Warren County 30, Washington-Wilkes 24

Washington County 17, ACE Charter 14

Wesleyan 37, Mt. Paran Christian 6

West Forsyth 49, Alpharetta 21

Westminster 23, Centennial 8

Westside-Macon 29, Jackson 23

White County 47, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Whitewater 38, Mary Persons 27

Wilcox County 53, Montgomery County 13

Wilkinson County 40, Twiggs County 0

Windsor Forest 43, Groves 38

Woodland-Cartersville 20, Dalton 17

Woodward Academy 50, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Week 12 high school football schedule
Placeholder Image

For the AJC

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 11
Placeholder Image

Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 11
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

No tricks, just treats in metro Atlanta Halloween weather forecast
The Latest
Placeholder Image

GHSA

East Coweta awaits challenger in Class 7A championship series, Buford, Mill Creek to play...46m ago
No. 7 North Cobb rolls past Wheeler 49-14 in final playoff tune-up2h ago
Allen’s three TD catches pace No. 2 Buford past No. 8 Mill Creek2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say