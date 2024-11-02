High school football scores from Week 12

Thursday
Aquinas 34, Richmond Academy 0
Bleckley County 56, Central-Macon 0
Grayson 45, Archer 14
Grovetown 34, Heritage-Conyers 6
Harlem 46, Cross Creek 13
Holy Innocents’ 34, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6
Howard 49, Baldwin 36
Jonesboro 29, Starr’s Mill 24
Lithonia 54, Clarkston 0
McNair 80, Utopian Academy 0
New Hampstead 44, Benedictine 22
North Clayton 21, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 20
North Cobb Christian 44, Union County 24
Shaw 54, Jordan 0
South Gwinnett 54, Newton 40
Spencer 25, Hardaway 20
Westover 29, Cairo 10
Westside-Augusta 28, West Laurens 7
Friday
Appling County 13, Pierce County 6
Atkinson County 52, Hilliard FL 32
Baconton Charter 48, Calhoun County 28
Bainbridge 45, Dougherty 33
Banks County 29, Oglethorpe County 23
Blessed Trinity 27, Cambridge 24
Bowdon 42, Trion 16
Brantley County 14, Bacon County 7
Bremen 54, Darlington 14
Brookwood 25, Norcross 13
Brunswick 57, South Effingham 20
Buford 32, Mill Creek 7
Calhoun 38, LaFayette 24
Callaway 33, Morgan County 26
Calvary Day 42, Liberty County 7
Camden County 38, Tift County 28
Carrollton 49, Douglas County 28
Carver-Columbus 60, Kendrick 14
Central-Carroll 38, Northside, Columbus 7
Chamblee 28, Arabia Mountain 21
Charlton County 48, Turner County 39
Chattahoochee 51, Johns Creek 27
Cherokee Bluff 52, East Hall 26
Chestatee 30, Greater Atlanta Christian 20
Christian Heritage 45, Armuchee 26
Clarke Central 49, Winder-Barrow 8
Clinch County 26, Lanier County 0
Collins Hill 65, Discovery 0
Colquitt County 31, Richmond Hill 13
Columbia 48, Salem 6
Commerce 55, Providence Christian 23
Coosa 34, Chattooga 27
Crawford County 17, Chattahoochee County 7
Creekside 56, Midtown 12
Creekview 21, Sequoyah 14
Crisp County 47, Cook 17
Dacula 35, Central Gwinnett 17
Dade County 26, Gordon Central 22
Decatur 35, Tri-Cities 0
Dublin 50, Dodge County 33
Dunwoody 41, Shiloh 26
Dutchtown 44, Northgate 13
Early County 20, Eufaula 0
East Coweta 48, Chapel Hill 6
East Forsyth 42, Madison County 14
East Paulding 21, Villa Rica 10
Effingham County 28, Statesboro 6
Elbert County 28, Rabun County 21
Emanuel County Institute 35, Screven County 14
Evans 35, Bradwell Institute 31
Fannin County 30, Gordon Lee 27
Fellowship Christian 44, Whitefield Academy 7
Flowery Branch 21, Cedar Shoals 7
Gilmer 27, Ridgeland 7
Glenn Hills 36, Josey 14
Glynn Academy 28, Greenbrier 20
Grace Aca. TN 36, Southeast Whitfield 32
Griffin 15, Mundy’s Mill 14
Hampton 26, Eagle’s Landing Christian 16
Hancock Central 46, Glascock County 32
Hapeville 20, Therrell 0
Harrison 38, Paulding County 17
Hart County 29, Franklin County 9
Hawkinsville 36, Dooly County 13
Heard County 42, Pepperell 15
Heritage-Catoosa 17, Adairsville 7
Hillgrove 53, South Cobb 0
Hughes 42, Lovejoy 6
Irwin County 17, Brooks County 14
Jackson County 34, Habersham Central 21
Jackson-Atlanta 28, Pace Academy 7
Jeff Davis 26, Fitzgerald 20
Jenkins 50, Johnson-Savannah 0
Jenkins County 48, Savannah 0
Johnson County 41, Georgia Military 0
Jones County 48, Locust Grove 13
King’s Ridge 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 19
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Murray County 0
Lamar County 28, Jasper County 6
Lambert 54, South Forsyth 7
Landmark Christian 34, Mt. Vernon 30
Lanier 20, Seckinger 19
Lee County 63, Houston County 48
Lincoln County 43, Greene County 20
Loganville 30, Alcovy 7
Long County 55, Islands 0
Lovett 31, Washington 22
Lowndes 30, Valdosta 20
Luella 35, Cedar Grove 25
Lumpkin County 29, Pickens 26
Macon County 20, Taylor County 3
Manchester 46, Greenville 7
Marion County 62, Central-Talbotton 6
Marist 60, Tucker 22
McEachern 42, Osborne 6
McIntosh County Academy 40, Portal 0
Metter 21, Bryan County 8
Miller County 54, Randolph-Clay 6
Milton 35, Roswell 20
Mitchell County 21, Seminole County 14
Monroe Area 31, West Hall 21
Mt. Pisgah Christian 48, Walker 0
New Manchester 35, Lithia Springs 6
Newnan 31, McIntosh 14
North Atlanta 38, Denmark 17
North Cobb 49, Wheeler 14
North Forsyth 44, Forsyth Central 20
North Gwinnett 50, Duluth 7
North Hall 35, Dawson County 3
North Oconee 68, Walnut Grove 3
North Paulding 38, Marietta 28
Northeast-Macon 32, East Laurens 7
Oconee County 32, Jefferson 30
Ola 42, McDonough 10
Parkview 36, Meadowcreek 0
Pataula Charter 50, SW GA STEM 20
Peach County 44, Monroe 7
Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7
Pebblebrook 14, Campbell 13
Pelham 26, Terrell County 12
Pike County 35, Rutland 18
Pope 44, Riverwood 22
Prince Avenue 34, Hebron Christian 31
Ringgold 42, Coahulla Creek 3
River Ridge 56, Lassiter 12
Riverdale 22, Stone Mountain 21
Rockmart 28, North Murray 7
Rome 50, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Sandy Creek 55, Troup County 48
Savannah Christian 14, Toombs County 7
Savannah Country Day 31, Vidalia 14
Social Circle 35, Towers 6
South Paulding 21, Alexander 14
Southeast Bulloch 44, Beach 19
Southwest DeKalb 48, Druid Hills 14
Southwest Macon 26, Jefferson County 7
Sprayberry 38, Woodstock 17
Stephens County 55, East Jackson 31
Stephenson 15, Douglass 9
Stockbridge 56, Woodland-Stockbridge 10
Sumter County 61, Columbus 17
Telfair County 40, Treutlen 14
Temple 43, Model 22
Thomas County Central 38, Coffee 7
Thomasville 42, Berrien 0
Thomson 59, Butler 14
Trinity Christian 63, Fayette County 14
Upson-Lee 18, LaGrange 14
Veterans 17, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Ware County 42, Wayne County 7
Warner Robins 27, Perry 24
Warren County 30, Washington-Wilkes 24
Washington County 17, ACE Charter 14
Wesleyan 37, Mt. Paran Christian 6
West Forsyth 49, Alpharetta 21
Westminster 23, Centennial 8
Westside-Macon 29, Jackson 23
White County 47, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Whitewater 38, Mary Persons 27
Wilcox County 53, Montgomery County 13
Wilkinson County 40, Twiggs County 0
Windsor Forest 43, Groves 38
Woodland-Cartersville 20, Dalton 17
Woodward Academy 50, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
