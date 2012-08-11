Greenville’s Williams named National High School Coach of the Year

“The coaches we honor are outstanding examples for successful high school coaches in their sports,” said Bob Ferraro Jr., NHSCA executive director, in a news release. “They place a high value on the teamwork skills their players learn for success in the classroom and on the field and we are proud to be honoring them.”

Williams led the Greenville Patriots to a 10-0 regular-season record. They finished 11-1 in what has been considered a “magical season.”