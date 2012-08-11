Greenville’s Williams named National High School Coach of the Year

Jeremy Williams, the Greenville High football coach and TV star, thanks to ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” now has something else to add to his list of accolades.
National High School Football Coach of the Year.
Williams was named coach of the year by the National High School Coaches Association, the Ledger-Enquirer newspaper in Columbus has reported. The award is also given to coaches for baseball, softball and volleyball.
“The coaches we honor are outstanding examples for successful high school coaches in their sports,” said Bob Ferraro Jr., NHSCA executive director, in a news release. “They place a high value on the teamwork skills their players learn for success in the classroom and on the field and we are proud to be honoring them.”
Williams led the Greenville Patriots to a 10-0 regular-season record. They finished 11-1 in what has been considered a “magical season.”
Williams has the terminal illness amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution chronicled Williams and the Patriots through their 2009 season.
Greenville is about 55 miles southwest of Atlanta.
