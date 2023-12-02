Girls Basketball Roundup – December 1, 2023

Portal earned a convincing 72-12 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Smiths Station secures a win over Columbus Shaw

Smiths Station knocked off Columbus Shaw 38-23 at Smiths Station High on Dec. 1 in Alabama girls high school basketball action.

Waycross Ware County escapes close call with Brunswick Glynn

Waycross Ware County topped Brunswick Glynn 53-48 in a tough tilt in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

