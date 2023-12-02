Girls Basketball Roundup – December 1, 2023

Cumming South Forsyth lets lead slip away in Cumming North Forsyth’s victory

Cumming North Forsyth overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 63-38 win over Cumming South Forsyth for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Portal delivers statement win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Portal earned a convincing 72-12 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Smiths Station secures a win over Columbus Shaw

Smiths Station knocked off Columbus Shaw 38-23 at Smiths Station High on Dec. 1 in Alabama girls high school basketball action.

Waycross Ware County escapes close call with Brunswick Glynn

Waycross Ware County topped Brunswick Glynn 53-48 in a tough tilt in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

