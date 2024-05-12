GHSA Track and Field State Championship Day 3 Recap and Results

Saturday concluded the third and final day of the GHSA Track and Field State Championships and saw three boys teams and four girls teams defend state titles, while crowning a trio of first-ever state champs. In Class 7A, The Carrollton boys held off Walton with a narrow 3.50 margin to win its 28th all-time state title and first since 2021. On the girls side, Westlake defended its championship and brought home its eight all-time crown and erased a 30-point margin heading into the third day. Westlake was scoreless in the Distance and Throws on Thursday, but had a strong showing in the prelims and built off a 10-point effort in the Jumps to accumulate 25 in the hurdles, 22 in the relays and 11 in the sprints for 58 of its 68 points coming on Saturday. In contrast, second-place Marietta had 43 points after the first day and finished with 65.

Langston Hughes captured its first-ever boys state title last year in Class 6A and defending its championship with 71 points. Sophomore sensation Maurice Gleaton’s top finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dash and the team’s first-place efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 on Saturday helped account for the Panthers’ 56 Day 3 points. On the girls side, defending state champion Woodward Academy picked up 89 of its 100.33 points on Saturday—including 48 in the Springs, 25 in the Relays and 16 in the Sprints. Class 6A and Class 2A with the Athens Academy boys and Landmark Christian girls were the only two classifications that successfully defended last year’s titles.

In Class 5A, the Chapel Hill boys scored 70 points to win its first state title since 2008 and the Lithia Springs girls held on for a two-point win over runner-up Harris County to win its first-ever state title. Westminster was the only school to sweep state titles this season. The boys scored a massive 91.25 points to eclipse runner-up Stephenson’s 59 points and the girls defended their title with 93 points to hold off Druid Hill’s 90.