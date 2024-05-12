GHSA Track and Field State Championship Day 3 Recap and Results

Saturday concluded the third and final day of the GHSA Track and Field State Championships and saw three boys teams and four girls teams defend state titles, while crowning a trio of first-ever state champs. In Class 7A, The Carrollton boys held off Walton with a narrow 3.50 margin to win its 28th all-time state title and first since 2021. On the girls side, Westlake defended its championship and brought home its eight all-time crown and erased a 30-point margin heading into the third day. Westlake was scoreless in the Distance and Throws on Thursday, but had a strong showing in the prelims and built off a 10-point effort in the Jumps to accumulate 25 in the hurdles, 22 in the relays and 11 in the sprints for 58 of its 68 points coming on Saturday. In contrast, second-place Marietta had 43 points after the first day and finished with 65.
Langston Hughes captured its first-ever boys state title last year in Class 6A and defending its championship with 71 points. Sophomore sensation Maurice Gleaton’s top finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dash and the team’s first-place efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 on Saturday helped account for the Panthers’ 56 Day 3 points. On the girls side, defending state champion Woodward Academy picked up 89 of its 100.33 points on Saturday—including 48 in the Springs, 25 in the Relays and 16 in the Sprints. Class 6A and Class 2A with the Athens Academy boys and Landmark Christian girls were the only two classifications that successfully defended last year’s titles.
In Class 5A, the Chapel Hill boys scored 70 points to win its first state title since 2008 and the Lithia Springs girls held on for a two-point win over runner-up Harris County to win its first-ever state title. Westminster was the only school to sweep state titles this season. The boys scored a massive 91.25 points to eclipse runner-up Stephenson’s 59 points and the girls defended their title with 93 points to hold off Druid Hill’s 90.
The Sandy Creek boys repeated in Class 3A and captured its fourth all-time state title—while also achieving back-to-back championships for the first time since 2007-08. The Wesleyan girls finished with 80 points to outscore runner-up Hebron Christian’s 55 points and won the program’s first state title since 2008 and third all-time. Like Hughes in Class 6A, the Athens Academy boys defended their title after winning its first-ever last season. The Landmark Christian girls won their third-straight title and achieved its 10th all-time team championship with a narrow 4.50 victory over Athens Academy.
In Class A Division I, the Darlington boys defeated Athens Christian 92-91 to win its first-ever state title and the Oglethorpe County girls held on for its third state title in the last four years after achieving back-to-back Class 2A championships in 2021-22. In Class A Division II, the Mitchell County boys snapped a championship drought dating back to 1957 and the Charlton County girls knocked off defending state champion Montgomery County 59-50 to win its first-ever title.
There were several state championship records broke throughout the three days of competition. In Class 6A, the Gainesville boys clocked a 7:53.13 in the 4x800 defeat runner-up Marist’s star-powered relay team and break the record set by Etowah last year of 7:53.46. Also in Class 6A, the Woodward Academy’s 4x400 relay team clocked a 3:42.68 to beat the previous record set by McEachern (3:44.59) set in 2014.
TEAM RESULTS
Class 7A
Boys: 1. Carrollton, 58.50, 2. Walton, 55, 3. Mill Creek, 48, 4. Parkview, 41, 5. Westlake, 39
Girls: 1. Westlake, 68, 2. Marietta, 65, 3. Buford, 49, 4. Richmond Hill, 41, 5. North Cobb, 36.75
Class 6A
Boys: 1. Langston Hughes, 71, 2. Marist, 52, Alpharetta, 51, 4. Shiloh, 43, Allatoona, 39
Girls: 1. Woodward Academy, 100.33, 2. Lakeside-Evans, 62, 3. Alexander, 56, 4. Pope, 44, 5. Blessed Trinity, 41
Class 5A
Boys: 1. Chapel Hill, 70, 2. Heritage-Catoosa, 54, 3. Tucker 44, 4. Jefferson, 42.50, 5. Jenkins, 40
Girls: 1. Lithia Springs, 58, 2. Harris County, 56, 3. Maynard Jackson, 52, 4. Decatur, 45, Greater Atlanta Christian, 42
Class 4A
Boys: 1. Westminster, 91.25, 2. Stephenson, 59, 3. Miller Grove, 39, 4. Woodland-Stockbridge, 33, 5. Starr’s Mill 31
Girls: 1. Westminster, 93, 2. Druid Hills, 90, 3. Pace Academy, 64.5, 4. Stockbridge, 51, 5. McDonough, 40
Class 3A
Boys: 1. Sandy Creek, 91, 2. Monroe Area, 61, 3. Oconee County, 47, 4. Monroe, 46, Upson-Lee, 41
Girls: 1. Wesleyan, 80, 2. Hebron Christian, 55, 3. Monroe, 51, 4. Sandy Creek, 50, 5. Carver-Atlanta, 48
Class 2A
Boys: 1. Athens Academy, 64, Drew Charter, 61, 3. Landmark Christian, 58, 4. Appling County, 41, 5. Mount Paran Christian, 37
Girls: 1. Landmark Christian, 95, 2. Athens Academy, 90.50, 3. Towers, 48, 4. Fannin County, 40, 5. Booker T. Washington, 39
Class A Division I
Boys: 1. Darlington, 92, 2. Athens Christian, 91, 3. Hebron Christian, 46, 4. Mount Vernon, 43, 5. Temple, 37
Girls: 1. Oglethorpe County, 81, 2. Bleckley County, 74, 3. Athens Christian 47, T4. Mount Pisgah, 42.50, T4. Whitefield Academy 42.50
Class A Division II
Boys: 1. Mitchell County, 77, 2. Warren County, 60, 3. GMC, 46, 4. Portal, 42, 5 Greenville and Jenkins County, 31
Girls: 1. Charlton County, 59, 2. Montgomery County, 50, 3. GMC, 48, 4. Miller County, 42, 5. Randolph-Clay, 39
Class 7A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 4:13.46, 2. Ben Winn, South Forsyth, 4:15.06, 3. Clint Huggins, Harrison, 4:16.31, 4. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 4:16.48, (3200) 1. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 9:04.79, 2. Ben Winn, South Forsyth, 9:08.87, 3. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 9:13.95, 4. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill, 9:17.67, (Pole Vault) 1. Will Frederick, Marietta, 15-6, 2. Harrison Green, Norcross, 15-0, T3. Noah Dobbs, Lambert, 14-6, T3. Connor Rolek, Carrollton, 14-6, (High Jump) 1. Elijah McDowell, South Gwinnett, 6-6, 2. Nathaniel Olofintoyi, Buford, 6-6, 3. Elijah Foote, Cherokee, 6-6, 4. Javon McLean, Carrollton, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, 47-8.50, 2. Khalen Pinkhard, Carrollton, 47-5.50, 3. Femi Stuart, Walton, 47-3.50, 4. Zachary Tamale, Buford, 26-3.50, (Long Jump) 1. Billy Cunningham, Richmond Hill, 24-0, 2. Brookwood, Lee Niles, 23-8.75, 3. Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, 23-1, 4. Godsfavor Adenuga, Kennesaw Mountain, 22-10.25, (Discus) 1. Kadan Spratling, Carrollton, 169-6, 2. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 167-4, 3. Michael Savariau, Mill Creek, 161-2, CJ Gamble, Carrollton, 160-7, (Shot Put) 1. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 56-2, 2. Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, 55-11.50, 3. Omer Inan, Walton, 52.4.50, 4. Demary Toney, Marietta, 52-2.50, (110 Hurdles) 1. Joden Reddick, Marietta, 14.00, (300 Hurdles) 1. Aaron Jones, Archer, 37.58, (100 Dash) 1. Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 10:54, (200 Dash) 1. Sidi Njie, Westlake, 20.80, (400 Meter) 1. Ervin Pearson, Buford, 45.35, (800 Meter) 1. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 1:52.83, (4x100) 1. Parkview, 41.08, (4x200) 1. Wheeler, 1:24.67, (4x400) 1. Westlake, 3:12.73, (4x800) 1. Carrollton, 7:45.66
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Mary Nesmith, Marietta, 4:56.77, 2. Samantha McGarity, 5:01.71, 3. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 5:04.14, 4. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 5:04.14, (3200) 1. Mary Nesmith, Marietta, 10:34.14, 2. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 10:42.60, 3. Samantha McGarity, Harrison, 10:48.41, 4. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 10:49.17, (Pole Vault) 1. Cassidy Woodham, Kennesaw Mountain, 11-0, 2. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-6, 3. Ava Okeke, Kennesaw Mountain, 10-6, 4. Kayla Forand, Mill Creek, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6, 2. Ella Cowan, West Forsyth, 5-4, 3. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-4, 4. Nayana Pringle, Berkmar, 5-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 41-0.25, 2. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 38-4.25, 3. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 37-7, 4. Aditi Sagi, Walton, 37-5.50, (Long Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 19-1.50, 2. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-8, 3. Caylie Jefferson, Westlake, 18-5, 4. Alana Hassel, Forsyth Central, 18-2, (Discus) 1. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 139-5, 2. Ayla Inan, Walton, 128-7, 3. Janiyah McKeithen, Lowndes, 126-0, 4. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill, 120-9, (Shot Put) 1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 43-0, 2. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill, 41-3.75, 3. Mmekom Inyang, Richmond Hill, 40-7, 4. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 39-2.50, (100 Hurdles) 1. Jaden Billings, Westlake, 13.45, (300 Hurdles) 1. Jasmine Robinson, North Cobb, 39.89, (100 Dash) 1. Ryan Davis, Hillgrove, 11.66, (200 Dash) 1. Jasmine Robinson, North Cobb, 24.05, (400 Meter) 1. Olivia Harris, Buford, 53.69, (800 Meter) 1. Kendall Johnson, Lowndes, 2:12.58, (4x100) 1. Westlake, 45.56, (4x200) 1. Lambert, 1:36.80, (4x400) 1. McEachern, 3:48.03, (4x800) 1. Marietta, 9:24.50,
Class 6A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Tommy Latham, Marist, 4:01.66, 2. Liam Hanemann, Marist, 4:13.56, 3. Dermot Maloney, Pope, 4:14.96, 4. Conner Proffitt, Gainesville, 4:16.67, (3200) 1. Tommy Latham, Marist, 9:15.36, 2. Dermont Maloney, Pope, 9:23.44, 3. Andrew Stricklin, Marist, 9:24.09, 4. Christian Jimenez, Roswell, 9:25.56, (Pole Vault) 1. Grayson Venezia, Creekview, 16-0, 2. Seth Burns, Allatoona, 15-0, 3. Gabriel Parker, Creekview, 14-0, 4. Carter Robinson, Grovetown, 13-6, (High Jump) 1. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 7-0, 2. Malachi Yehudah, Hughes, 7-0, 3. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 6-10, 4. Harrison Crofts, South Effingham, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 49-7, 2. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 49-6, 3. Marcus Thompson, Shiloh, 46-8, 4. NaJiib Anderson, Rockdale County, 46-3, (Long Jump) 1. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 24-9, 2. Josiah Brown, New Manchester, 23-5, 3. Christian Langford, Hughes, 23-3.75, 4. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 23-3, (Discus) 1. Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, 173-5, 2. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale County, 171-4, 3. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 170-2, 4. Michael McClellan, Johns Creek, 150-3, (Shot Put) 1. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 58-5.75, 2. Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, 57-9, 3. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale County, 53-10, 4. Jarvis Adams, Rome, 53-2.50, (110 Hurdles) 1. Joseph Williams, Alpharetta, 14.11, (300 Hurdles) 1. Vincent Nnanna, Alpharetta, 37.11, (100 Dash) 1. Maurice Gleaton, Hughes, 10.31, 2. Jaylen Scott, 10.48, 3. Zachary Morgan, 10.52, 4. CJ Heard, Woodward Academy, 10.69, (200 Dash) 1. Maurice Gleaton, Hughes, 20.89, 2. Zachary Morgan, 21.38, 3. Mehkai Williams, 21.44, 4. Prince Derring, Newnan, 21.48, (400 Meter) 1. Matthew Strickland, Mundy’s Mill, 47.83, (800 Meter) 1. Conner Proffitt, Gainesville, 1:53.22, (4x100) 1. Hughes, 40.95, (4x200) 1. Hughes, 1:25.13, (4x400) 1. Alpharetta, 3:16.57, 2. Alexander, 3:17.34, 3. Hughes, 3:18.80, 4. Allatoona, 3:19.18, (4x800) 1. Gainesville, 7:53.13, 2. Marist, 7:56.36, 3. Blessed Trinity, 7:59.53, 4. Alexander, 7:59.60,
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Claire Peterson, Blessed Trinity, 4:56.33, 2. Josie Hutchinson, Pope, 4:58.28, 3. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 4:58.55, 4. Aislynn Dunkin, Pope, 5:00.94, (3200) 1. Claire Peterson, Blessed Trinity, 10:49.04, 2. Josie Hutchinson, Pope, 10:54.74, 3. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 10:56.63, 4. Audrey Hotard, Habersham Central, 11:06.16, (Pole Vault) 1. Lindsey Magaw, Allatoona, 11-6, 2. Ansley Cho, Marist, 11-6, 3. Suparna Suhag, Lakeside-Evans, 11-6, 4. Julia Acker, Pope, 11-0, (High Jump) 1. Asey Srigboh, Alexander, 5-6, T2. Ashari Pearson, New Manchester, 5-2, T2. Justine Nevels, South Effingham, 5-2, 4. Amrit Rehal, Johns Creek, 5-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Alisa Gordon, Alexander 40-3, 2. Miya Winston, Rome, 39-10, 3. Aseye Srigboh, Alexander, 39-5, 4. Rikki Carver, Lakeside-eEvans, 39-2, (Long Jump) 1. Rikki Carver, Lakeside-Evans, 19-7, 2. Kayleigh Stargell, North Atlanta, 18-3.25, 3. Alisa Gordon, Alexander, 18-1.50, 4. Gabbi Grane, Etowah, 18-1, (Discus) 1. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth, 137-2, 2. Camdyn O’Shields, North Forsyth, 125-11, 3. Ally Fleck, Blessed Trinity, 121-9, 4. Jasmine Ramsey, 121-5, (Shot Put) 1. Bailey Williams, Tift County, 43-1.50, 2. Jasmine Baxter, Langston Hughes, 40-5, 3. Lexi Durban, North Forsyth, 40-3, 4. Janae’ Randall, Alcovy, 38-9, (100 Hurdles) 1. Kennedy Myers, Lakeside-Evans, 14.65, (300 Hurdles) 1. Sydney Glee, Woodward Academy, 41.95, 2. Sophia Richard, 11.96, 3. Taylor Gullate, 11.97, 4. Ewomazino Edet, 12.00, (100 Dash) 1. Chelsea Williams, Woodward Academy, 11.95, (200 Dash) 1. Chelsea Williams, Woodward Academy, 23.53, 2. Taylor Gullatte, 23.82, 3. Kiley Mitchell, 23.86, 4. Sophia Richard, 24.15, (400 Meter) 1. Madison Gardner, Woodward Academy, 53.62, (800 Meter) 1. Oluwatosin, Awoleye, South Cobb, 2:05.55, (4x100) 1. Woodward Academy, 45.93 (4x200) 1. Hughes, 1:39.74, (4x400) 1. Woodward Academy, 3:42.68, 2. Lakeside-Evans, 3:51.06, 3. Pope, 3:52.71, 4. New Manchester, 3:55.01, (4x800) 1. Blessed Trinity, 9:20.91, 2. Marist, 9:33.58, 3. Pope, 9:35, 49, 4. St. Pius, 9:43.55
Class 5A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Chris Connolly, Chattahoochee, 4:17.71, 2. Brock Brush, Jefferson, 4:22.14, 3. Jacob Pullen, Maynard Jackson, 4:22.29, 4. Jackson Musto, Greenbrier, 4:25.11, (3200) 1. Jacob Pullen, Maynard Jackson, 9:17.42, 2. Chris Connolly, Chattahoochee, 9:26.28, 3. Cameron Collier, Midtown, 9:31.07, 4. Brock Brush, Jefferson, 9:32.96, (Pole Vault) 1. Hayden Badendyck, Loganville, 14-0, 2. Cairo Hayes, Chapel Hill, 13-6, 3. Alex Dunowitz, North Springs, 13-6, T4. Adam Henley, Jefferson 13-0, T4. Matthew Moore, Greenbrier, 13-0, (High Jump) 1. Ian Hodge, Tucker, 6-8, 2. KyDen Mays, Chapel Hill, 6-6, 3. Anthony Bynum, Jenkins, 6-4, 4. Everist Ononye, Heritage-Catoosa, 6-4 (Triple Jump) 1. Muhammad Shareef, Statesboro, 2. Devon Williams, Banneker, 46-10, 3. Michael Roberts, Jefferson, 46-6, 4. Oliver Jean, Heritage-Catoosa, 45-11.75, (Long Jump) 1. Jayvian McDowell, Lithia Springs, 22-7, 2. Hasaan Sykes, Tucker, 22-5.50, 3. Dion Dean, Heritage-Catoosa, 22-4, 4. Oliver Jean, Heritage-Catoosa, 22-3.75, (Discus) 1. John Pacely, Tucker 161-7, 2. Cameron Moore, Maynard Jackson, 161-7, 3. Jake Taylor, Loganville, 158-2, 4. Austin Hanks, Jones County, 156-9, (Shot Put) 1. Alex Henry, Lithia Springs, 60-1.25, 2. Austin Hanks, Jones County, 52-3.50, 3. John Pacely, Tucker, 51-9.50, 4. Jayden Smith, Chattahoochee, 51.7.75, (110 Hurdles) 1. Jadon Thomason, Calhoun, 13.98, (300 Hurdles) 1. Jadon Thomason, Calhoun, 37.25, (100 Dash) 1. Coray Stafford, Jenkins, 10.63, (200 Dash) 1. Gabriel Daniels, Greater Atlanta Christian, 21.36, (400 Meter) 1. Jaden Dix, Eastside, 47.39, (800 Meter) 1. Ben Markham, Decatur, 1:53.03, (4x100) 1. Chapel Hill, 41.51, (4x200) 1. Chapel Hill, 1:26.82, (4x400) 1. Eastside, 3:17.41, (4x800) 1. ML King, 7:59.73,
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Effie Ward, Harris County, 5:03.59, 2. Sophie D’Elena, Decatur, 5:04.94, 3. Sanam Rangaraj, Cambridge, 5:11.14, 4. Addison Robinson, Jones County, 5:13.14, (3200) 1. Effie Ward, Harris County, 10:53.45, 2. Sanam Rangaraj, Cambridge, 11:03.25, 3. Paula Sandoval, Northview, 11:13.19, 4. Lauren Skeens, Northview, 11:19.46, (Pole Vault) 1. Ella Kulniszewski, Jefferson, 12-0, 2. Layla Keadle, North Springs, 11-6, 3. Ansley Rice, Jefferson, 10-6, T4. Emi Sarago, Chamblee, 10-6, T4. Adelyn Swogger, Greenbrier, 10-6, (High Jump) 1. Liliah Versluis, Cambridge, 5-6, 2. Savannah Sparks, Harris County, 5-4, 3. India Thorpe, ML King, 5-2, T4. Diamond Leslie, Centennial, 5-0, T4. Dora Amobi, Chapel Hill, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Nijah Lewis, Tucker, 38-2, 2. Jada Stanford, Midtown, 38-1, 3. LaNeeya Garrison, Ware County, 37-11.50, 4. Diamond Leslie, Centennial, 37-9.25, (Long Jump) 1. Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian, 20-6, 2. Mary Rozier, Eagle’s Landing, 20-2, 3. Naomi Johnson, Chattahoochee, 18-10.75, 4. Nikah Lewis, Tucker, 18-5, (Discus) 1. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 131-6, Kristan Simmons, Tucker, 131-4, 3. Jasmin Sewell, Chapel Hill, 130-0, 4. Hannah Huff, Harris County, 123-4, (Shot Put) 1. Teah Gales, Jefferson, 39-4, 2. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 38-11.75, 3. Jamyiah Walker, Dutchtown, 38-6, 4. Kristan Simmons, Tucker, 38-2.50, (100 Hurdles) 1. Laila Stowe, Union Grove, 14.56, (300 Hurdles) 1. Taylor Daniels, Lithia Springs, 43.45, (100 Dash) 1. Skylar Cunningham, Greater Atlanta Christian, 11.89, (200 Dash) 1. Destiny Jenkins, Lithia Springs, 24.09, (400 Meter) 1. Kaya Booker, Chattahoochee, 55.03, (800 Meter) 1. Sophie D’Elena, Decatur, 2:15.82, (4x100) 1. Greater Atlanta Christian, 46.74, (4x200) 1. Heritage-Catoosa, 1:37.61, (4x400) 1. Heritage-Catoosa, 3:50.42, (4x800) 1. Decatur, 9:31.53,
Class 4A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Joseph Jacquot, Westminster, 4:15.05, 2. Tyler Robinson, Westminster, 4:18.08, 3. Esfan Daya, Westminster, 4:19.19, 4. Bryant Young, North Hall, 4:19.62, (3200) 1. Joseph Jacquot, Westminster, 9:09.52, 2. Kristopher Strong, Stockbridge, 9:20.82, 3. Esfan Daya, Westminster, 9:23.40, 4. Jacob Jacquot, Westminster, 9:36.37, (Pole Vault) 1. Owen Wilkinson, Central-Carroll, 14-0, 2. Connor White, Holy Innocents’, 13-6, 3. Wyatt Wilson, North Oconee, 13-6, 4. Jackson Ross, Trinity Christian, 13-6, (High Jump) 1. Jaelin Joseph, Stephenson, 6-4, 2. Terrance Barimah, Walnut Grove, 6-4, 3. Carson Calhoun, Shaw, 6-4, 4. Henry Sink, Benedictine, 6-2 (Triple Jump) 1. William Zelnak, Lovett, 47-0, 2. Jonathan Hunt, Westminster, 46-6.50, 3. Mo Evans, LaGrange, 46-6.50, 4. Xavier Wilson, Miller Grove, 46-3.25, (Long Jump) 1. Gavin Barlow, LaGrange, 23-2, 2. Jaylan McLloyd, Westover, 22-10, 3. Brent Priester, Luella, 22-7.50, 4. Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge, 22-5, (Discus) 1. Jared Moore, Starr’s Mill, 183-6, 2. Phillips Moore, Westminster, 174-0, 3. Rhett McDonald, Heritage-Catoosa, 161-8, 4. Jackson Andrews, Walnut Grove, 155-10, (Shot Put) 1. Jared Moore, Starr’s Mill, 61-7.50, 2. Phillips Moore, Westminster, 59-8, 3. Jacobi Murray, Holy Innocents’, 53-8, 4. Antonio Reaves, Wayne County, 50-7, (110 Hurdles) 1. Dominiq Northington, Woodland-Stockbridge, 13.65, (300 Hurdles) 1. Jace Weaver, Bainbridge, 38.16, (100 Dash) 1. Ali Dargan, Miller Grove, 10.44, (200 Dash) 1. Ali Dargan, Miller Grove, 20.86, (400 Meter) 1. Collin Seals, Stephenson, 47.565, (800 Meter) 1. Justin Warner, Fayette County, 1:53.75, (4x100) 1. Stephenson, 41.15, (4x200) 1. Benedictine, 1:27.11, (4x400) 1. Stephenson, 3:18.63, (4x800) 1. Westminster, 7:59.623
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Caroline Hood, Pace Academy, 4:52.04, 2. Zahara Bernal, 5:00.19, 3. Abi Moore, North Hall, 5:06.73, 4. Taylor Tarpley, Whitewater, 5:09.26, (3200) 1. Zahara Bernal, Pace Academy, 10:36.84, 2. Caroline Hood, Pace Academy, 10:56.61, 3. Taylor Tarpley, Whitewater, 11:13.00, 4. Harriet Blaha, Pace Academy, 11:18.28, (Pole Vault) 1. Madison Townsend, Westminster, 12-10.25, 2. Gabby Nguyen, North Oconee, 11-6, 3. Emma Kate Yeager, Trinity Christian, 10-0, 4. Sloan Daeley, North Oconee, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. Damaia Plair, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, 5-2, 2. Emalee Foreman, Chestatee, 5-2, T3. Aryan Franklin, Miller Grove, 5-0, T3. Eve Taylor, North Hall, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian, 38-9, 2. Jazmine Hunter, Sonoraville, 37-6.25, 3. Kierra McKanna, Clarkston, 37-3.25, 4. Anisa Williams, 36-9.50, (Long Jump) 1. Grace Smith, Westminster, 19-3.5, 2. Nina Dozier, McDonough, 18-3, 3. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian, 18-2.5, 4. Angel Johnson, 18-1, Fayette County, (Discus) 1. Dayneijia Atkins, Stockbridge, 138-8, 2. Jordyn Quattlebaum, Central-Carroll, 123-5, 3. Avah Morrison, Heritage-Catoosa, 120-7, 4. Emery Jones, Cherokee Bluff, 117-8, (Shot Put) 1. Daynejia Atkins, Stockbridge, 40-2.50, 2. Naysa Brewer, Seckinger, 39-10.50, 3. Taliyah Schreane, Shaw, 38-2, 4. Morgan Ruff, Baldwin, 37-4.50, (100 Hurdles) 1. Mattison Rowell, Woodland-Stockbridge, 14.65, (300 Hurdles) 1. Grace Smith, Westminster, 43.69, (100 Dash) 1. Sanaa Frederick, Druid Hills, 11.44, (200 Dash) 1. Sanaa Frederick, Druid Hills, 23.16, (400 Meter) 1. Jadyn Bolden, Druid Hills, 56.13, (800 Meter) 1. Lucy Johnson, Westminster, 2:15.96, (4x100) 1. Druid Hills, 45.24, (4x200) 1. Druid Hills, 1:40.59, (4x400) 1. Druid Hills, 3:54.20, (4x800) 1. Pace Academy, 9:18.54,
Class 3A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Wyatt Windham, Lumpkin County, 4:18.36, 2. Wood Moore, Wesleyan, 4:22.33, 3. Patterson Graham, Oconee County, 4:24.61, 4. Aarom Brodrick, Oconee County, 4:25.32, (3200)1. Aaron Brodrick, Oconee County, 9:05.58, 2. Wyatt Windham, Lumpkin County, 9:14.62, 3. Wood Moore, Wesleyan, 9:28.45, 4. Patterson Graham, Oconee County, 9:42.64, (Pole Vault) 1. Luke Samples, Hart County, 14-6, 2. Aspen Hataway, Gilmer, 12-6, T3. John Keener, Gilmer, 11-6, T3. Harrison Krause, Hart County, 11-6, (High Jump) 1. Justin Burns, Monroe, 6-6, Kishaun Taylor, Ringgold, 6-6, T3. Brandon Michaels, Peach County 6-4, T3. Gage Voyles, Coahulla Creek, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, 49-5.5, 2. Chinedum Ike, Sandy Creek, 47-6, 3. Jaquavus Hallman, Dougherty, 45-6, 4. Blake Davis, Sandy Creek, 45-0, (Long Jump) 1. Xayden Hunt, Carver-Columbus, 23-1, 2. Shiv Patel, Savannah Christian, 22-10, 3. Seth Davis, Mary Persons, 22-3, 4. Keyuntae Colbert, Upson-Lee, 22-3, (Discus) 1. Rickey Robbins, Monroe Area, 183-6, 2. DeAnre’ Jackson, Savannah Country Day, 175-0, 3. Trez Fouch, Hart County, 163-9, 4. Colton Land, Dawson County, 142-11, (Shot Put) 1. Van Tane, Mary Persons, 52-5, 2. Zeke Turso, Coahulla Creek, 50-6.50, 3. Dacian Davis, Monroe Area, 49-11, 4. Jamarkus Walker, Crisp County, 49-6.50, (110 Hurdles) 1. Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, 14.05, (300 Hurdles) 1. Andrew Wynn, Savannah Country Day, 39.16, (100 Dash) 1. Jayden Skelton, Upson-Lee, 10.65, (200 Dash) 1. CJ Wilburn, Monroe Area, 21.17, (400 Meter) 1. Jamari McIvory, Savannah Christian, 47.11, (800 Meter) 1. Wyatt Windham, 1:57.64, (4x100) 1. Upson-Lee, 41.51, (4x200) 1. Carver-Columbus, 1:26.97, (4x400) 1. Monroe, 3:19.57, (4x800) 1. Oconee County, 8:06.71,
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Layla Melton, Hebron Christian, 5:22.74, 2. Weezie Moore, Wesleyan, 5:24.95, 3. Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, 5:25.05, 4. Anne McSweeney, Wesleyan, 5:26.02, (3200) 1. Weezie Moore, Wesleyan, 11:28.04, 2. Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, 11:33.51, 3. Eva Murphy, Wesleyan, 11:44.51, 4. Gabriella Hoover, Mary Persons, 11:55.29, (Pole Vault) 1. Amelia Johnson, Hart County, 12-0, 2. Noelle Hambick, Bremen, 11-6, 3. Tallulah Shack, 9-6, 4. Holland Ragsdale, Wesleyan, 9-6, (High Jump) 1. Marley Derringer, Bremen, 6-0, 2. Piper Brown, Lakeview-FO, 5-4, 3. Megan Taylor, Columbus, 5-2, 4. Ema Bliss, Dawson County, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Jadyn Singleton, Savannah Christian, 39-1, 2. Amirah Ali, Johnson-Savannah, 37-2.75, 3. Zy’Kira Anderson, Liberty County, 37-1.75, 4. Anaja Lucear, Mary Persons, 36-11.50, (Long Jump) 1. Jadyn Singleton, Savannah Christian, 18-6, 2. Amire Saunders, Long County, 18-1, 3. Le’Ryah Bryant, Johnson-Savannah, 18-0, 4. Morgan Graham, Monroe Area, 17-8, (Discus) 1. Jaidyn Hayes, Liberty County, 123-10, 2. Saniya Heard, Franklin County, 121-6, 3. Madolynn Loyd, Gordon Lee, 116-6, 4. Anarnia Gray, Liberty County, 114-4, (Shot Put) 1. Annabelle Langley, Bremen, 38-6, 2. Lydia Kairu, Hebron Christian, 38-5, 3. Saniya Heard, Franklin County, 37-5.50, 4. Madolynn Loyd, Gordon Lee, 36-10, (100 Hurdles) 1. Makayla Clark, Thomasville, 14.79, (300 Hurdles) 1. Marianna Wright, Monroe, 41.78, (100 Dash) 1. Bobbi Olive, Sandy Creek, 11.80, (200 Dash) 1. Bobbi Olive, Sandy Creek, 23.93, (400 Meter) 1. Lily Macrina, Hebron, 56.82, (800 Meter) 1. Anne McSweeney, Wesleyan, 2:19.50, (4x100) 1. Carver-Atlanta, 46.73, (4x200) 1. Monroe, 1:41.78, (4x400) 1. Monroe, 3:50.74, (4x800) 1. Wesleyan, 9:56.41
Class 2A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Warren Trawick, KIPP Atlanta, 4:30.45, 2. Will DeLoach, Athens Academy, 4:30.98, 3. Shipley Smith, Mt. Paran, 4:32.92, 4. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian, 4:33.54, (3200) 1. Shipley Smith, Mt. Paran, 9:44.95, 2. Zechariah Prater, Fannin County, 9:49.03, 3. Pepper Davis, Banks County, 9:49.46, 4. Evan Osias, Laney, 9:52.29, (Pole Vault) 1. Hoke Lucas, Athens Academy, 14-6, 2. Reed Young, Pierce County, 13-0, 3. Riley Gober, Rockmart, 12-6, 4. Corbin Hunzeker, Pierce County, 12-6, (High Jump) 1. Kenyatta Bennett, Drew Charter, 6-6, 2. Branturan Callahan, East Jackson, 6-4, 3. Chad Woodham, Worth County, 6-4, 4. Nizer Smith, Redan, 6-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Kenyatta Bennett, Drew, 44-11.50, 2. Kavin Conciauro, Northeast-Macon, 44-9, 3. JaKorey Proctor, Worth County, 43-5, 4. Jeffery Ellis, Callaway, 43-3.50, (Long Jump) 1. Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, 22-5.50, 2. Kemoni Ryals, Appling County, 22-4, 3. Allan Hill, Putnam County, 22-2.50, 4. Khalil Paxton, Drew Charter, 21-6.50, (Discus) 1. Jeremias Heard, Model, 161-11, 2. Brock Nobels, Toombs County, 145-4, 3. Cooper Born, Fannin County, 141-3, 4. Ashton Camp, Banks County, 139-0, (Shot Put) 1. Jeremias Heard, Model, 58-4.25, 2. Caden Marsh, Toombs County, 55-6.50, 3. Travontae Smith, Worth County, 52-11.75, 4. OJ Alexander, Providence Christian, 51-1.25, (110 Hurdles) 1. Caleb Martin, Drew Charter, 14.66, (300 Hurdles) 1. Ian Tukes, Landmark Christian, 38.55, (100 Dash) 1. Austin McGee, Athens Academy, 10:55, (200 Dash) 1. Austin McGee, Athens Academy, 21.38, (400 Meter) 1. Camden Hickox, Appling County, 48.30, (800 Meter) ** (4x100) Drew Charter, 42.26, (4x200) 1. Appling County, 1:27.82, (4x400) 1. Appling County, 3:19.10, (4x800) 1. KIPP Atlanta, 8:16.65,
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 5:02.99, 2. Shari Brown, Landmark Christian, 5:-9.35, 3. Linsey Holloway, Fannin County, 5:14.77, 4. Karli Sams, Fannin County, 5:18.00, (3200) 1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 11:15.29, 2. Lindsey Holloway, Fannin County, 11:22.01, 3. Karli Sams, Fannin County, 11:29.04, 4. Leah Nyce, Savannah Arts, 11:35.40, (Pole Vault) 1. Sophie Scruggs, Pierce County, 11-0, 2. Mallory Peavey, Fitzgerald, 10-0, 3. Reagan Orr, Model, 9-0, 4. Caddie Grow, Athens Academy, 9-0, (High Jump) 1. Janiya Scott, Thomson, 5-4, 2. Kameron Smith, Redan, 5-2, 3. Amanda Carden, North Cobb Christian, 5-2, 4. Josie Collins, Athens Academy, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Takaiya Bacon, Vidalia, 37-10, 2. Gabi Hewlin, ELCA, 37-2.50, 3. Iyanna Jordan, Spencer, 36-6, 4. Nashari Edwards, Towers, 35-8.75, (Long Jump) 1. Layla Adams, Towers, 18-3.50, 2. Takaiya Bacon, Vidalia, 17-11.50, 3. Channing Arnold, Walker, 17-10, 4. Simone Whitfield, Therrell, 17-0.50, (Discus) 1. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 138-4, 2. Kayla McCord, Josey, 115-11, 3. Hannah Kent, East Jackson, 112-10, 4. Shaylin Stringer, Toombs County, 108-1, (Shot Put) 1. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 42-0.50, 2. Marliegh Dale, Banks County, 37-9.50, 3. Kalia Hopson, South Atlanta, 36-6.25, 4. Hannah Williams, Elite Scholars Academy, 34-6, (100 Hurdles) 1. Madeline Cooper, Drew Charter, 13.54, (300 Hurdles) 1. Moriah Campbell, Landmark Christian, 43.27, (100 Dash) 1. Madeline Cooper, Drew Charter, 11.68, (200 Dash) 1. Rhimani Duffie, Booker T. Washington, 23.77, (400 Meter) 1. Malia Campbell, Landmark Christian, 55.30, (800 Meter) 1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 2:09.48, (4x100) 1. Booker T. Washington, 46.87, (4x200) 1. Booker T. Washington, 1:38.66, (4x400) 1. Landmark Christian, 3:59.41, (4x800) 1. Fannin County, 9:46.00
Class A Division I
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Johann Brink, Athens Christian, 4:25.46, 2. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon, 4:25.47, 3. Andrew Rothwell, Whitefield Academy, 4:25.87, 4. Caleb Darsey, Bleckley County, 4:27.82, (3200) 1. Andrew Rothwell, Whitefield Academy, 9:35.62, 2. Brock Ferguson, Darlington, 9:39.02, 3. Caleb Darsey, Bleckley County, 9:48.41, Bo Mitchell, Whitefield Academy, 9:52.42, (Pole Vault) 1. Clarke Byram, Athens Christian, 16-0, 2. Nathan Walker, King’s Ridge, 14-0, 3. Link Lignell, Darlington, 13-6, 4. Wesley Usher, Commerce, 13-6, ,(High Jump) 1. Jacob Carruthers, Barrow Arts, 6-8, 2. MacLann Metayer, 6-6, 3. Aaron Beths, Screven County, 6-4, 4. Hayden Jones, Pepperell, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. LJ Green, Heard County, 47-10, 2. Kalee Mincey, Claxton, 46-3, 3. Dakhovin Winn, Elbert County, 45-7, 4. Hampton Ford, Athens Christian, 45-4, (Long Jump) 1. Grant Hutton, Darlington, 22-8, 2. LJ Green, Heard County, 22-7, 3. Hampton Ford, Athens Christian, 22-1, 4. Tyler Grant, Woodville-Tompkins, 21-3, (Discus) 1. Nasir Johnson, Dublin, 170-10, 2. Sam Ketch, Tallulah Falls, 162-10, 3. Solomon Raggs, Weber, 152-7, 4. Caleb Jackson, East Laurens, 146-9, (Shot Put) 1. Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, 49-8, 2. Caleb Jackson, East Laurens, 49-8, 3. Sam Ketch, Tallulah Falls, 48-3, 4. Austin Clemons, Bryan County, 47-4, (110 Hurdles) 1. Zayden Cook, Chattooga, 14.60, (300 Hurdles) 1. Tayshawn Reeves, Jasper County, 38.32, (100 Dash) 1. Manny Watkins, Temple, 10.75, (200 Dash) 1. Jacob Carruthers, Barrow Arts, 21.98, (400 Meter) 1. Jacob Carruthers, Barrow Arts, 48.97, (800 Meter) 1. Harris Flynn, Mount Vernon, 1:58.22, (4x100) 1. Temple, 42.22, (4x200) 1. Darlington, 1:27.86, (4x400) 1. Darlington, 3:22.37, (4x800) 1. Mount Vernon, 8:00.72, 2. Darlington, 8:02.60, 3. Whitefield Academy, 8:06.55, 4. Paideia, 8:11.91
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Ella Gibbs, Bleckley County, 5:04.47, 2. Ruby Gordon, Whitefield Academy, 5:07.69, 3. Ansley Moore, Athens Christian, 5:08.08, 4. Lily Farrell, Bleckley County, 5:15.89, (3200) 1. Ella Gibbs, Bleckley County, 11:03.13, 2. Ansley Moore, Athens Christian, 11:19.38, 3. Marissa Kimple, Armuchee, 11:23.39, 4. Lily Farrell, Bleckley County, 11:24.69, (Pole Vault) 1. Adair Carlin, Galloway, 12-0, 2. Camden Thomason, Commerce, 11-6, 3. McKinley Smith, Athens Christian, 9-6, 4. Libby Lewis, Rabun County, 9-6, (High Jump) 1. Kenzie Henderson, Oglethorpe County, 5-4, 2. Sophia Nasieku, Mt. Pisgah, 5-2, 3. Julianne Shirley, Tallulah Falls, 5-0, 4. Carlie Bagwell, Temple, 4-10, (Triple Jump) 1. Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County, 38-9, 2. Trinity Lavant, Claxton, 36-8, 3. Natania Nasieku, Mt. Pisgah, 35-3, 4. Christina Keller, Rabun County, 35-0, (Long Jump) 1. Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County, 19-2.40, 2. Savannah Simmons, Mt. Pisgah, 18-2, 3. Makayla Watts, Lamar County, 18-0.50, 4. Trinity Lavant, Claxton, 17-5.50, (Discus) 1. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 127-6, 2. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel, 122-2, 3. Emily Johnson, Bryan County, 115-10, 4. Maddie Denney, Heard County, 111-5, (Shot Put) 1. Zy’Kieria Edwards, Oglethorpe County, 40-1, 2. Addyson Daniel, Chattooga, 37-11, 3. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 37-0, 4. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel, 35-11, (100 Hurdles) 1. Kenndy Reynolds, Mount Vernon, 14.96, (300 Hurdles) 1. Kennedy Reynolds, Mount Vernon, 43.13, (100 Dash) 1. Makayla Watts, Lamar County, 12.17, (200 Dash) 1. Makayla Watts, Lamar County, 24.27, (400 Meter) 1. Jada Hyman, Social Circle, 56.50, (800 Meter) 1. Ruby Gordon, Whitefield Academy, 2:16.53, (4x100) 1. Lambar County, 49.22, (4x200) 1. Dublin, 1:43, 73, (4x400) Oglethorpe County, 4:02.28 (4x800) 1. Bleckley County, 9:37.80, 2. Whitefield Academy, 9:57.12, 3. Armuchee, 10:04.15, 4. Paideia, 10:29.20
Class A Division II
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Julian Council, GMC, 4:39.82, 2. Ibis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 4:52.19, 3. Grady Meier, GMC, 4:52.19, 4. Ian Biedermann, Furlow Charter, 4:53.36, (3200) 1. Julian Council, GMC, 10:25.64, 2. Guy Mastrion, Atlanta Classical, 10:35.64, 3. Dennis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 10:37.01, 4. Ibis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 10:37.31, (Pole Vault) 1. Ethan Rogers, Hawkinsville, 11-6, 2. Declan Ekkel, Schley County, 11-6, 3. Trent Harris, Mt. Zion-Carroll, 10-0, 4. Billy Evans, Wilcox County, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. MJ Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 6-8, 2. Jakobe Mobley, Montgomery County, 6-8, 3. Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 6-2, 4. Jeremiah Soloman, Macon County, 6-2, (Triple Jump) 1. MJ Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 46-1.50, 2. Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 45-4.50, 3. Cosa Pender, Warren County, 44-10, 4. Roderick Fuller, Treutlen, 43-4.50, (Long Jump) 1. Amir Jackson, Portal, 22-11, Chase Johnson, Emanuel County Institute, 22-5.25, 3. Darrius Merrion, Johnson County, 21-5.50, Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 21-3, (Discus) 1. Frank Anderson, Aquinas, 154-4, 2. Darius Wells, Montgomery County, 145-10, 3. Wyatt Halstead, Schley County, 144-0, 4. Trey Miller, McIntosh County Academy, 140-4, (Shot Put) 1. Tre Turner, Lincoln County, 51-11, 2. Dontavious Johnson, Mitchell County, 50-9, 3. Dayshaun Copeland, Greene county, 50-6, 4. Kevin Wynn, Greene County, 50-4, (110 Hurdles) 1. Jaris Moye, Jenkins County , 14.66, (300 Hurdles) 1. Jordan Coney, Treutlen, 38.70, (100 Dash) 1. Antavious Richardson, Greenville, 10.76, (200 Dash) 1. Antavious Richardson, Greenville, 21.49, (400 Meter) 1. Antavious Richardson, Greenville, 49.38, (800 Meter) 1. Julian Council, Georgia Military College, 2:04.12, (4x100) 1. Warren County, 42.83, (4x200) 1. Portal, 1:29.29, (4x400) 1. Calhoun County, 3:26.26, (4x800) 1. Warren County, 8:49.24,
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical, 5:31.17, 2. Maria Knapp, GMC, 5:49.81, 3. Jameria Jones, Terrell County, 6:06.62, 4. Maria Kilheffer, Furlow Charter, 6:08.83, (3200) 1. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical, 12:23.36, 2. Savannah Arnett, Portal, 13:08.85, 3. Maria Kilheffer, Furlow Charter, 13:11.46, 4. Vera Carter, Wilcox County, 13:33.14, (Pole Vault) 1. Erin Johnson, Hawkinsville, 8-0, 2. Emily Wilder, Schley County, 7-6, 3. Mary Grace Welch, Baconton Charter, 7-6, 4. Kate Saint, Schley County, 7-0, (High Jump) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 5-4, 2. Taylor Montgomery, Marion County, 4-10, 3. Alasia Montgomery, Taylor County, 4-10, 4. Taylor Lamar, Greene County, 4-10, (Triple Jump) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 36-0.75, 2. Ziyah Johnson, Randolph-Clay, 35-3, 3. Taylor Knox, Charlton County, 34-8.50, 4. Jameria Irwin, Johnson County, 32-6.50, (Long Jump) 1. Ziyah Johnson, Randolph-Clay, 16-7.50, 2. Raashonda Khalil, Portal, 16-5, 3. Daneria Thornton, Schley County, 16-4.50, 4. Zariyona Williams, Miller County, 16-2.50, (Discus) 1. Jayna Kearson, Emanuel County Institute, 131-0, 2. Makaliah Moore, Montgomery County, 100-9, 3. Kelly Robinson, Mitchell County, 99-7, 4. Teasha Hardwick, Randolph-Clay, 95-1, (Shot Put) 1. Teasha Hardwick, Randolph-Clay, 35-6.50, 2. Kelly Robinson, Mitchell County, 33-3.50, 3. Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County, 32-8, 4. Maddison Hollie, Utopian Academy, 32-7.50, (100 Hurdles) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 14.90, (300 Hurdles) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 45.86, (100 Dash) 1. Kiara Green, Charlton County, 12.07, (200 Dash) 1. Kiara Green, Chartlon County, 25.50, (400 Meter) 1. Hailey Scott, Portal, 1:00.02, (800 Meter) 1. Maria Knapp, Georgia Military College, 2:33.79, (4x100) 1. Lincoln County, 50.81, (4x200) 1. Miller County, 1:46.84, (4x400) 1. Taylor County, 4:17.30, (4x800) 1. Georgia Military College, 11:09.62,
