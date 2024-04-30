GHSA Soccer quarterfinals roundups

West Forsyth defeated North Paulding 3-1 after building a 2-1 lead at halftime which it would not relinquish. Marlee Raymond scored on a penalty kick for West Forsyth. The Wolverines expanded the lead when midfielder Presley Freeman dribbled into the box and passed to forward Abby Batts for the easy goal. The Wolverines will play North Gwinnett at home in the semifinals. North Gwinnett beat Harrison 2-1 at home to earn the semifinals berth. The Bulldogs moved past Lambert 2-1 and Mill Creek 2-1 in the first two rounds.

On the other side of the bracket, top-ranked Buford upended No. 6 Hillgrove 2-0 to advance to the semifinals. The Wolves have beaten Wheeler 9-0 and Milton 1-0 in the playoffs. Buford will play host to No. 7 Walton after the Raiders defeated No. 10 Campbell 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Class 6A Girls

Top-ranked Marist defeated No. 3 Pope 5-4 in penalty kicks to secure the team’s semifinals berth after ending regulation tied at two goals each. Marist will play host to No. 7 Johns Creek in the semifinals after Gladiators defeated Riverwood 5-0.

On the other side of the bracket, Lassiter, the 2022 champion, was taken to overtime before securing the 2-1 victory over St. Pius X. The No. 5-ranked Trojans have beaten No. 10 River Ridge 4-1 and No. 8 Alexander 4-1 in the playoffs. Lassiter will face Roswell in the semifinals.

Roswell is ranked No. 2 and outlasted No. 4 North Atlanta 2-1 to earn its semifinals berth. The Hornets scored three goals in the first half and weathered a 1-0 second half from North Atlanta to advance. Roswell has beaten No. 9 Creekview 4-1 and Habersham Central 3-1 in the first two rounds.

Class 5A Girls

Greater Atlanta Christian scored three goals in the first half and seven goals in the second to overpower Northside-Columbus 10-0 in the quarterfinals. The No. 4-ranked Spartans have beaten Woodland-Cartersville 10-0 and No. 2 Midtown 2-1 in the playoffs. GAC will travel to top-ranked Jefferson. The Dragons defeated No. 5 Northgate 2-0 to earn the semifinals berth.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 McIntosh defeated No. 10 Loganville 3-1 after scoring two goals in the second half to advance. The Chiefs will travel to No. 3 Cambridge after the Bears defeated No. 8 Greenbrier 4-0.

Class 4A Girls

Bristol Kersch’s kick from 20-yards out found the back of the net for her third goal of the night to put No. 4 Cherokee Bluff up 4-0 on the way to a 6-0 victory over Whitewater. Cherokee Bluff scored two quick goals – one from Kersch and one from senior Carson DeMars -- within a minute of the 32-minute mark to take a 2-0 lead and control all momentum. DeMars scored her second goal and Kersch tallied her fourth goal shortly after to cap scoring in the second half. Cherokee Bluff will host No. 7 North Oconee after it upended No. 2 Starr’s Mill 2-1.

North Oconee overcame a 1-0 deficit and a goal from Daisy Alonso in the 79th minute advanced the Titans to the semifinals. Trailing the Panthers 1-0, Grace Maddox tied the match at the 56th minute with a 40-yard strike to give No. 7 North Oconee a chance before Alonso’s game-winner.

On the other side of the bracket, top-ranked Lovett defeated Perry 6-0 and No. 3 Westminster beat LaGrange 5-1 in the quarterfinals. The results set up semifinals rival matchup for the ages. Lovett has won five titles – including the 2021 and 2022 2A championships -- while Westminster has 16 titles and is riding a streak of eight-consecutive championships.

Class 3A Girls

Harper Dussouy scored two goals to lead No. 4 Dawson County to a 3-2 victory over No. 9 Pike County and into the program’s first-ever semifinals appearance. Nora Oliver added the other goal for the Tigers. Dawson will travel to top-ranked Oconee County for the semifinals. Oconee County – the defending 3A champions – defeated No. 3 Savannah Country Day 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Wesleyan moved to 18-1-1 after a convincing 9-1 victory over No. 7 St. Vincents’ at home. The Wolves will travel to Columbus in the semifinals. Columbus advanced after a 2-1 overtime victory against No. 10 Bremen in the quarterfinals. The teams finished the first half and regulation tied at 1-1.

Class 2A Girls

Model advanced to the team’s third semifinals in six seasons and two goals from Molly Allmon proved pivotal in the 3-1 victory over No. 5 Savannah Arts. Allmon scored on an assist from sophomore midfielder Camila Laguna to give top-ranked Model a 1-0 lead at the break. Senior Sophie Lawing scored on a penalty kick to push the lead to 2-0. Allmon scored again on an assist from Briseyda DeSantiago to give Model the 3-0 advantage. Savannah Arts scored on a 25-yard chip from Amelia Reci, the Blue Devils third goal given up all season, with 5:42 left. Model will travel to No. 4 Mount Paran for the semifinals. Paran upended No. 2 Fitzgerald 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket No. 3 Fellowship Christian defeated No. 7 Pierce County 4-0 and awaits the winner of Tuesday’s match, when No. 8 ACE Charter travels to Landmark Christian.

Class A Division I Girls

Defending champion and No. 5-ranked Mount Vernon moved past Metter 6-0 in the quarterfinals and will await Tuesday’s match between East Laurens and No. 1-ranked Social Circle.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Paideia beat Bleckley County 10-0 and awaits the winner of the Atlanta International/Lamar County match.

Class A Division II Girls

Junior Sally Berry scored two goals and freshman Callie Brooks added one to lead No. 4-ranked Atlanta Classical past Johnson County 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Berry has scored a team-leading 15 goals this season. Atlanta Classical awaits the winner of the No. 8 Wheeler County at No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy match.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Aquinas defeated No. 3 Portal 4-0 and will play host to No. 5 Towns County in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Towns County ended regulation tied at 0-0 against No. 6 Hawkinsville before winning a shootout 3-2.