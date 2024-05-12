GHSA lacrosse state championship central Saturday

Class 5A-6A

Girls -- Cambridge 11, Blessed Trinity 8

Cambridge spoils Blessed Trinity’s four-peat and wins its first state championship in program history. Cambridge scored six unanswered goals after trailing by a two-goaldeficit early in the third quarter. Cambridge’s defense clamped down in the second half and held Blessed Trinity to just two goals. Midfielder Hannah Daley put Blessed Trinity up 7-5 with 10:09 left in the third. The Lady Bears shut out Blessed Trinity from that point on until midfielder Ashlyn Lester broke the streak with a goal with 5:09 remaining in the game. At that point, Cambridge had full control of the game leading by three goals and used their defense to win the game. During that six-goal stretch, five different Cambridge players scored and sophomore attacker Kasey Dwyer had two goals. She finished with a game-high four goals in the game and sophomore midfielder added three goals on the afternoon. The defending state champions had control of the game, especially going into halftime. Blessed scored two goals in under a minute and held a one-point lead at the break. Coming out in the second half, midfielder Hannah Daley gave Blessed Trinity a two-goal advantage (7-5) and all of the momentum with the Lady Titans scoring three unanswered goals. That is when Blessed Trinity hit a lull and couldn’t separate from Cambridge leading to a dominant half for the Lady Bears. Daley finished tied with a team-high three goals and attacker Clark Hamilton carried the early scoring load for the Lady Titans with three goals early in the game. Although the Cambridge offense has been hot, they won with their defense in the state championship, and finished the season with six consecutive victories and scored 20 goals in three of those games.

Boys -- Roswell 17, Centennial 11

Roswell won back-to-back championships for the second time in program history (2014-2015) and defeated Centennial for the fifth consecutive time. Roswell used a great second half to break the game open. The story of the game was the third quarter. The Hornets outscored Centennial 5-2 in the third quarter. After Centennial cut the deficit to 9-7, Roswell scored three unanswered goals to take full control of the game heading into the fourth quarter leading by five goals. Attacker Kaden Parla, attacker Ezra Moore, and midfielder Wes Austin each netted a goal during that span. All three finished with three goals each in the state final. Roswell had a total of four players score three goals in the contest including face-off Kyle O’Neal, a testament to how deep the Hornets team is. For Centennial, they kept the game interesting especially in the first half as they traded blows with Roswell. Sophomore midfielder Sidney Faulkner was a standout for the Knights constantly putting pressure on the defense and converting his chances. Faulkner finished with three goals on the evening. Before the loss, Centennial had won six consecutive games and overcame two four-game losing streaks to make it to the state final. The Knights also had two all-state players in attacker Sean Siracusa and LSM Mac Andrews who both scored goals in the title game. Roswell had a season filled with accolades and capped it off with a state title. Coach Bryan Wallace reached 200 career wins back in March. Star attacker Ezra Moore made all-state and solidified himself as a Roswell great, scoring 200 career points this season. Roswell is now tied for third all-time in GHSA history with four state championships trailing only Westminster and Lambert.