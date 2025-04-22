GHSA boys soccer tournament first-round matchups

Here are the matchups for the first round of the GHSA boys soccer playoffs. Play begins Wednesday night with games in classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II.
Class 6A
(Wednesday)
(R2 #3) Douglas County at (R8 #2) Dacula
(R5 #4) North Paulding at (R1 #1) Richmond Hill
(R7 #3) Meadowcreek at (R6 #2) North Atlanta
(R3 #4) Hillgrove at (R4 #1) Grayson
(R8 #3) Mill Creek at (R2 #2) East Coweta
(R1 #4) Colquitt County at (R5 #1) Etowah
(R6 #3) Alpharetta at (R7 #2) Norcross
(R4 #4) South Gwinnett at (R3 #1) Pebblebrook
(R4 #3) Heritage-Conyers at (R3 #2) Campbell
(R7 #4) North Gwinnett at (R6 #1) Lambert
(R1 #3) Lowndes at (R5 #2) Marietta
(R8 #4) Discovery at (R2 #1) Carrollton
(R3 #3) Harrison at (R4 #2) Archer
(R6 #4) South Forsyth at (R7 #1) Duluth
(R5 #3) Walton at (R1 #2) Camden County
(R2 #4) Chapel Hill at (R8 #1) Collins Hill
Class 5A
(Wednesday)
(R2 #3) Houston County at (R8 #2) Clarke Central
(R5 #4) Kennesaw Mountain at (R1 #1) Greenbrier
(R7 #3) Chattahoochee at (R6 #2) Sprayberry
(R3 #4) Morrow at (R4 #1) Woodward Academy
(R8 #3) Jackson County at (R2 #2) Lee County
(R1 #4) Evans at (R5 #1) Rome
(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R7 #2) Johns Creek
(R4 #4) Lakeside-DeKalb at (R3 #1) McIntosh
(R4 #3) Chamblee at (R3 #2) Dutchtown
(R7 #4) Roswell at (R6 #1) River Ridge
(R1 #3) Glynn Academy at (R5 #2) Alexander
(R8 #4) Loganville at (R2 #1) Veterans
(R3 #3) Northgate at (R4 #2) Decatur
(R6 #4) Riverwood at (R7 #1) Milton
(R5 #3) South Paulding at (R1 #2) Lakeside-Evans
(R2 #4) Coffee at (R8 #1) Habersham Central
Class 4A
(Wednesday)
(R2 #3) Union Grove at (R8 #2) Walnut Grove
(R5 #4) Druid Hills at (R1 #1) Perry
(R7 #3) Cass at (R6 #2) Blessed Trinity
(R3 #4) Harris County at (R4 #1) Midtown
(R8 #3) North Oconee at (R2 #2) Stockbridge
(R1 #4) Ware County at (R5 #1) Marist
(R6 #3) Centennial at (R7 #2) Allatoona
(R4 #4) Forest Park at (R3 #1) Starr’s Mill
(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta at (R3 #2) Northside-Columbus
(R7 #4) Southeast Whitfield at (R6 #1) Westminster
(R1 #3) Wayne County at (R5 #2) Clarkston
(R8 #4) East Forsyth at (R2 #1) Eagle’s Landing
(R3 #3) Griffin at (R4 #2) Pace Academy
(R6 #4) Kell at (R7 #1) Dalton
(R5 #3) St. Pius at (R1 #2) Benedictine
(R2 #4) McDonough at (R8 #1) Eastside
Class 3A
(Friday)
(#32) Dougherty at (#1) Whitewater
(#17) Cairo at (#16) Gilmer
(#24) Stone Mountain at (#9) Jenkins
(#25) Sandy Creek at (#8) Northwest Whitfield
(#28) Southeast Bulloch at (#5) Riverdale
(#21) Harlem at (#12) Jefferson
(#20) Johnson-Savannah at (#13) Mount Zion-Jonesboro
(#29) Dawson County at (#4) Islands
(#30) Luella at (#3) Oconee County
(#19) LaGrange at (#14) Peach County
(#22) Heritage-Catoosa at (#11) Mary Persons
(#27) West Hall at (#6) Bainbridge
(#26) Long County at (#7) Calhoun
(#23) Groves at (#10) Johnson-Gainesville
(#18) Chestatee at (#15) West Laurens
(#31) East Hall at (#2) Richmond Academy
Class 2A
(Friday)
(#32) East Jackson at (#1) Morgan County
(#17) Pike County at (#16) Jackson
(#24) Johnson-Augusta at (#9) Shaw
(#25) North Murray at (#8) Ringgold
(#28) South Atlanta at (#5) Coahulla Creek
(#21) Sumter County at (#12) Salem
(#20) Sonoraville at (#13) Thomson
(#29) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at (#4) Columbus
(#30) Glenn Hills at (#3) Drew Charter
(#19) Savannah Arts at (#14) Appling County
(#22) Murray County at (#11) Franklin County
(#27) Jordan at (#6) Josey
(#26) Redan at (#7) Crisp County
(#23) Hart County at (#10) Callaway
(#18) Union County at (#15) Pierce County
(#31) Therrell at (#2) Tattnall County
Class A Division I
(Friday)
(#32) Woodville-Tompkins at (#1) Model
(#17) Putnam County at (#16) Vidalia
(#24) Towers at (#9) Rabun County
(#25) Temple at (#8) Jasper County
(#28) Dublin at (#5) Lamar County
(#21) Jefferson County at (#12) Toombs County
(#20) East Laurens at (#13) Fitzgerald
(#29) Bleckley County at (#4) Armuchee
(#30) Bacon County at (#3) Jeff Davis
(#19) Swainsboro at (#14) Berrien
(#22) Coosa at (#11) Gordon Central
(#27) Social Circle at (#6) Thomasville
(#26) Elbert County at (#7) Bremen
(#23) Dalton Academy at (#10) Dodge County
(#18) Barrow at (#15) Fannin County
(#31) Worth County at (#2) ACE Charter
Class A Division II
(Wednesday)
(A3 #4) Bryan County bye
(A1 #1) Atkinson County bye
(A2 #3) Montgomery County at (A4 #2) Macon County
(A5 #3) Lincoln County at (A6 #2) Atlanta Classical
(A2 #4) Wheeler County at (A4 #1) Chattahoochee County
(A6 #3) Elite Scholars Academy at (A5 #2) Towns County
(A1 #4) Irwin County bye
(A3 #1) Metter bye
(A6 #4) Mount Zion-Carroll bye
(A5 #1) Lake Oconee Academy bye
(A4 #3) Crawford County at (A2 #2) Dooly County
(A1 #3) Echols County at (A3 #2) Claxton
(A4 #4) Manchester at (A2 #1) GMC Prep
(A3 #3) Portal at (A1 #2) Brooks County
(A5 #4) Washington-Wilkes bye
(A6 #1) Trion bye
Class 3A-A private
(Friday)
(#1) Greater Atlanta Christian bye
(#17) Walker at (#16) Paideia
(#24) Mount Paran Christian at (#9) Wesleyan
(#25) Galloway at (#8) Aquinas
(#28) St. Francis at (#5) Savannah Christian
(#21) Darlington at (#12) Mount Vernon
(#20) Athens Academy at (#13) Landmark Christian
(#4) Atlanta International bye
(#3) Providence Christian bye
(#19) Fellowship Christian at (#14) Calvary Day
(#22) North Cobb Christian at (#11) Whitefield Academy
(#27) Mount Pisgah Christian at (#6) Lovett
(#26) Prince Avenue Christian at (#7) Savannah Country Day
(#23) Christian Heritage at (#10) Holy Innocents’
(#18) Weber School at (#15) Trinity Christian
(#2) Hebron Christian bye
