GHSA boys lacrosse tournament first-round scores, matchups

Here are the first- and second-round matchups for the GHSA boys lacrosse playoffs.
Division 3
First round
(Monday-Tuesday)
(A1 #1) Buford bye
(A6 #4) Parkview at (#2) Carrollton
(A5 #4) West Forsyth at (A3 #3) Harrison
(#2) North Cobb bye
(A5 #1) Lambert bye
(A2 #3) North Atlanta at (#2) Marietta
Walton 19, Mountain View 0
(A6 #1) Brookwood bye
(A4 #1) Denmark bye
(A6 #3) Duluth at (#2) Mill Creek
(A2 #4) McEachern at (A5 #3) Alpharetta
(A3 #1) North Paulding bye
(#2) South Forsyth bye
North Gwinnett 16, Campbell 0
(A4 #4) Etowah at (#2) Norcross
(A2 #1) Hillgrove bye
Second round
(Thursday-Friday)
(A6 #4) Parkview/(#2) Carrollton winner at (A1 #1) Buford
(A5 #4) West Forsyth/(A3 #3) Harrison winner at (#2) North Cobb
(A2 #3) North Atlanta/(#2) Marietta winner at (A5 #1) Lambert
(A4 #3) Walton at (A6 #1) Brookwood
(A6 #3) Duluth/(#2) Mill Creek winner at (A4 #1) Denmark
(A2 #4) McEachern/(A5 #3) Alpharetta winner at (A3 #1) North Paulding
(A1 #3) North Gwinnett at (#2) South Forsyth
(A4 #4) Etowah/(#2) Norcross winner at (A2 #1) Hillgrove
Division 2
First round
(Monday-Tuesday)
(A1 #1) Roswell bye
(A7 #3) Evans at (A4 #2) Richmond Hill
(A6 #3) Sequoyah at (A3 #2) Pope
(A8 #1) North Oconee bye
(A5 #1) East Coweta bye
(A1 #3) River Ridge at (A6 #2) Woodstock
(A4 #3) Savannah Country Day at (A2 #2) Riverwood
(A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans bye
(A4 #1) Benedictine bye
Lakeside-DeKalb 9, Northgate 5
Hebron Christian 12, Greenbrier 10
(A3 #1) Lassiter bye
(A6 #1) Milton bye
(A5 #3) Woodward Academy at (A1 #2) Johns Creek
(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (A8 #2) Oconee County
(A2 #1) Decatur bye
Second round
(Thursday-Friday)
(A7 #3) Evans/(A4 #2) Richmond Hill winner at (A1 #1) Roswell
(A6 #3) Sequoyah/(A3 #2) Pope winner at (A8 #1) North Oconee
(A1 #3) River Ridge/(A6 #2) Woodstock winner at (A5 #1) East Coweta
(A4 #3) Savannah Country Day/(A2 #2) Riverwood winner at (A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans
(A2 #3) Lakeside-DeKalb at (A4 #1) Benedictine
(A8 #3) Hebron Christian at (A3 #1) Lassiter
(A5 #3) Woodward Academy/(A1 #2) Johns Creek winner at (A6 #1) Milton
(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain/(A8 #2) Oconee County winner at (A2 #1) Decatur
Division 1
First round
(Monday-Tuesday)
(A1 #1) Allatoona bye
(A7 #4) Mount Vernon at (A2 #3) Mount Pisgah Christian
(A3 #3) Trinity Christian at (#2) Greater Atlanta Christian
(A2 #2) St. Pius bye
(A5 #1) Cambridge bye
(A3 #4) Eagle’s Landing Christian at (#2) Whitewater
(A2 #4) Northview at (A4 #3) Midtown
(A7 #1) Lovett bye
(A4 #1) Marist bye
(A1 #3) Darlington at (#2) Westminster
(A4 #4) Bremen at (A5 #3) Fellowship Christian
(A3 #1) Starr’s Mill bye
(#2) Blessed Trinity bye
(A5 #4) Centennial at (#2) Mount Pisgah Christian
Pace Academy 19, Walker 6
(A2 #1) Wesleyan bye
Second round
(Thursday-Friday)
(A7 #4) Mount Vernon/(A2 #3) Mount Pisgah Christian winner at (A1 #1) Allatoona
(A3 #3) Trinity Christian/(#2) Greater Atlanta Christian winner at (A2 #2) St. Pius
(A3 #4) Eagle’s Landing Christian/(#2) Whitewater at (A5 #1) Cambridge
(A2 #4) Northview/(A4 #3) Midtown winner at (A7 #1) Lovett
(A1 #3) Darlington/(#2) Westminster winner at (A4 #1) Marist
(A4 #4) Bremen/(A5 #3) Fellowship Christian winner at (A3 #1) Starr’s Mill
(A5 #4) Centennial/(#2) Mount Pisgah Christian winner at (#2) Blessed Trinity
(A7 #3) Pace Academy at (A2 #1) Wesleyan
