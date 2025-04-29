High School Sports
High School Sports

GHSA boys lacrosse tournament first-round scores, matchups

Credit: Jason Getz

By
1 hour ago

Here are the first- and second-round matchups for the GHSA boys lacrosse playoffs.

Division 3

First round

(Monday-Tuesday)

(A1 #1) Buford bye

(A6 #4) Parkview at (#2) Carrollton

(A5 #4) West Forsyth at (A3 #3) Harrison

(#2) North Cobb bye

(A5 #1) Lambert bye

(A2 #3) North Atlanta at (#2) Marietta

Walton 19, Mountain View 0

(A6 #1) Brookwood bye

(A4 #1) Denmark bye

(A6 #3) Duluth at (#2) Mill Creek

(A2 #4) McEachern at (A5 #3) Alpharetta

(A3 #1) North Paulding bye

(#2) South Forsyth bye

North Gwinnett 16, Campbell 0

(A4 #4) Etowah at (#2) Norcross

(A2 #1) Hillgrove bye

Second round

(Thursday-Friday)

(A6 #4) Parkview/(#2) Carrollton winner at (A1 #1) Buford

(A5 #4) West Forsyth/(A3 #3) Harrison winner at (#2) North Cobb

(A2 #3) North Atlanta/(#2) Marietta winner at (A5 #1) Lambert

(A4 #3) Walton at (A6 #1) Brookwood

(A6 #3) Duluth/(#2) Mill Creek winner at (A4 #1) Denmark

(A2 #4) McEachern/(A5 #3) Alpharetta winner at (A3 #1) North Paulding

(A1 #3) North Gwinnett at (#2) South Forsyth

(A4 #4) Etowah/(#2) Norcross winner at (A2 #1) Hillgrove

Division 2

First round

(Monday-Tuesday)

(A1 #1) Roswell bye

(A7 #3) Evans at (A4 #2) Richmond Hill

(A6 #3) Sequoyah at (A3 #2) Pope

(A8 #1) North Oconee bye

(A5 #1) East Coweta bye

(A1 #3) River Ridge at (A6 #2) Woodstock

(A4 #3) Savannah Country Day at (A2 #2) Riverwood

(A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans bye

(A4 #1) Benedictine bye

Lakeside-DeKalb 9, Northgate 5

Hebron Christian 12, Greenbrier 10

(A3 #1) Lassiter bye

(A6 #1) Milton bye

(A5 #3) Woodward Academy at (A1 #2) Johns Creek

(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (A8 #2) Oconee County

(A2 #1) Decatur bye

Second round

(Thursday-Friday)

(A7 #3) Evans/(A4 #2) Richmond Hill winner at (A1 #1) Roswell

(A6 #3) Sequoyah/(A3 #2) Pope winner at (A8 #1) North Oconee

(A1 #3) River Ridge/(A6 #2) Woodstock winner at (A5 #1) East Coweta

(A4 #3) Savannah Country Day/(A2 #2) Riverwood winner at (A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans

(A2 #3) Lakeside-DeKalb at (A4 #1) Benedictine

(A8 #3) Hebron Christian at (A3 #1) Lassiter

(A5 #3) Woodward Academy/(A1 #2) Johns Creek winner at (A6 #1) Milton

(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain/(A8 #2) Oconee County winner at (A2 #1) Decatur

Division 1

First round

(Monday-Tuesday)

(A1 #1) Allatoona bye

(A7 #4) Mount Vernon at (A2 #3) Mount Pisgah Christian

(A3 #3) Trinity Christian at (#2) Greater Atlanta Christian

(A2 #2) St. Pius bye

(A5 #1) Cambridge bye

(A3 #4) Eagle’s Landing Christian at (#2) Whitewater

(A2 #4) Northview at (A4 #3) Midtown

(A7 #1) Lovett bye

(A4 #1) Marist bye

(A1 #3) Darlington at (#2) Westminster

(A4 #4) Bremen at (A5 #3) Fellowship Christian

(A3 #1) Starr’s Mill bye

(#2) Blessed Trinity bye

(A5 #4) Centennial at (#2) Mount Pisgah Christian

Pace Academy 19, Walker 6

(A2 #1) Wesleyan bye

Second round

(Thursday-Friday)

(A7 #4) Mount Vernon/(A2 #3) Mount Pisgah Christian winner at (A1 #1) Allatoona

(A3 #3) Trinity Christian/(#2) Greater Atlanta Christian winner at (A2 #2) St. Pius

(A3 #4) Eagle’s Landing Christian/(#2) Whitewater at (A5 #1) Cambridge

(A2 #4) Northview/(A4 #3) Midtown winner at (A7 #1) Lovett

(A1 #3) Darlington/(#2) Westminster winner at (A4 #1) Marist

(A4 #4) Bremen/(A5 #3) Fellowship Christian winner at (A3 #1) Starr’s Mill

(A5 #4) Centennial/(#2) Mount Pisgah Christian winner at (#2) Blessed Trinity

(A7 #3) Pace Academy at (A2 #1) Wesleyan

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.


