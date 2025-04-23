GHSA baseball tournament first-round matchups

Here are the matchups for the first round of the GHSA baseball playoffs. Play begins Wednesday night with games in classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II. In each of the five rounds, teams will meet in a best-of-three series, with a doubleheader on the first day and an if-necessary game on the second.
Class 6A
(Wednesday-Thursday)
(R2 #3) Westlake at (R8 #2) Mill Creek
(R5 #4) Cherokee at (R1 #1) Lowndes
(R7 #3) Brookwood at (R6 #2) Denmark
(R3 #4) Campbell at (R4 #1) Grayson
(R8 #3) Mountain View at (R2 #2) Carrollton
(R1 #4) Richmond Hill at (R5 #1) Etowah
(R6 #3) North Atlanta at (R7 #2) Parkview
(R4 #4) Grovetown at (R3 #1) Hillgrove
(R4 #3) Archer at (R3 #2) Harrison
(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge at (R6 #1) West Forsyth
(R1 #3) Colquitt County at (R5 #2) Walton
(R8 #4) Dacula at (R2 #1) East Coweta
(R3 #3) McEachern at (R4 #2) Newton
(R6 #4) Forsyth Central at (R7 #1) North Gwinnett
(R5 #3) North Paulding at (R1 #2) Tift County
(R2 #4) Chapel Hill at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
(Wednesday-Thursday)
(R2 #3) Coffee at (R8 #2) Winder-Barrow
(R5 #4) East Paulding at (R1 #1) Effingham County
(R7 #3) Gainesville at (R6 #2) River Ridge
(R3 #4) Lovejoy at (R4 #1) Dunwoody
(R8 #3) Habersham Central at (R2 #2) Lee County
(R1 #4) Glynn Academy at (R5 #1) South Paulding
(R6 #3) Lassiter at (R7 #2) Roswell
(R4 #4) Decatur at (R3 #1) Newnan
(R4 #3) Lakeside-DeKalb at (R3 #2) Northgate
(R7 #4) Seckinger at (R6 #1) Pope
(R1 #3) Brunswick at (R5 #2) Villa Rica
(R8 #4) Apalachee at (R2 #1) Houston County
(R3 #3) McIntosh at (R4 #2) Woodward Academy
(R6 #4) Creekview at (R7 #1) Johns Creek
(R5 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (R1 #2) Greenbrier
(R2 #4) Veterans at (R8 #1) Loganville
Class 4A
(Wednesday-Thursday)
(R2 #3) Jones County at (R8 #2) Flowery Branch
(R5 #4) Southwest DeKalb at (R1 #1) Wayne County
(R7 #3) Dalton at (R6 #2) Kell
(R3 #4) Central-Carroll at (R4 #1) Jackson-Atlanta
(R8 #3) East Forsyth at (R2 #2) Union Grove
(R1 #4) Perry at (R5 #1) St. Pius
(R6 #3) Cambridge at (R7 #2) Cartersville
(R4 #4) M.L. King at (R3 #1) Starr’s Mill
(R4 #3) Midtown at (R3 #2) Northside-Columbus
(R7 #4) Cedartown at (R6 #1) Blessed Trinity
(R1 #3) Benedictine at (R5 #2) Marist
(R8 #4) Walnut Grove at (R2 #1) Ola
(R3 #3) Harris County at (R4 #2) Pace Academy
(R6 #4) Westminster at (R7 #1) Allatoona
(R5 #3) Druid Hills at (R1 #2) Ware County
(R2 #4) Locust Grove at (R8 #1) North Oconee
Class 3A
(Friday-Saturday)
(#32) Mount Zion-Jonesboro at (#1) Harlem
(#17) Long County at (#16) Whitewater
(#24) Gilmer at (#9) LaGrange
(#25) Dougherty at (#8) Pickens
(#28) Cairo at (#5) Oconee County
(#21) Jefferson at (#12) West Laurens
(#20) Dawson County at (#13) Southeast Bulloch
(#29) Stephenson at (#4) Troup
(#30) Richmond Academy at (#3) North Hall
(#19) Heritage-Catoosa at (#14) Riverdale
(#22) Lumpkin County at (#11) Cherokee Bluff
(#27) Islands at (#6) Northwest Whitfield
(#26) Upson-Lee at (#7) Luella
(#23) Mary Persons at (#10) Adairsville
(#18) Calhoun at (#15) Bainbridge
(#31) West Hall at (#2) Peach County
Class 2A
(Friday-Saturday)
(#32) Butler at (#1) Morgan County
(#17) Jackson at (#16) Ringgold
(#24) Hart County at (#9) Thomson
(#25) Therrell at (#8) Appling County
(#28) Josey at (#5) Banks County
(#21) East Jackson at (#12) Franklin County
(#20) Union County at (#13) Stephens County
(#29) Rutland at (#4) Redan
(#30) South Atlanta at (#3) Pierce County
(#19) Hardaway at (#14) Cook
(#22) Crisp County at (#11) Shaw
(#27) Sonoraville at (#6) Columbus
(#26) Coahulla Creek at (#7) Callaway
(#23) Jordan at (#10) Drew Charter
(#18) Hapeville Charter at (#15) Pike County
(#31) Salem at (#2) Rockmart
Class A Division I
(Friday-Saturday)
(#32) Brantley County at (#1) Gordon Lee
(#17) ACE Charter at (#16) Elbert County
(#24) Bacon County at (#9) Banks County
(#25) Putnam County at (#8) Washington County
(#28) Chattooga at (#5) Toombs County
(#21) Haralson County at (#12) Jasper County
(#20) Vidalia at (#13) Swainsboro
(#29) Berrien at (#4) Social Circle
(#30) Thomasville at (#3) Pepperell
(#19) Rabun County at (#14) Bremen
(#22) Lamar County at (#11) Fitzgerald
(#27) East Laurens at (#6) Bleckley County
(#26) Heard County at (#7) Model
(#23) Armuchee at (#10) Fannin County
(#18) Dublin at (#15) Worth County
(#31) Dodge County at (#2) Jeff Davis
Class A Division II
(Wednesday-Thursday)
(R2 #3) Irwin County at (R8 #2) Towns County
(R5 #4) Glascock County at (R1 #1) Baconton Charter
(R7 #3) Mount Zion-Carroll at (R6 #2) Schley County
(R3 #4) Bryan County at (R4 #1) Wilcox County
(R8 #3) Lincoln County at (R2 #2) Charlton County
(R1 #4) Pelham at (R5 #1) Johnson County
(R6 #3) Taylor County at (R7 #2) Trion
(R4 #4) Treutlen at (R3 #1) Emanuel County Institute
(R4 #3) Wheeler County at (R3 #2) Metter
(R7 #4) Manchester at (R6 #1) Crawford County
(R1 #3) Seminole County at (R5 #2) GSIC
(R8 #4) Washington-Wilkes at (R2 #1) Lanier County
(R3 #3) Screven County at (R4 #2) Hawkinsville
(R6 #4) Marion County at (R7 #1) Bowdon
(R5 #3) GMC Prep at (R1 #2) Miller County
(R2 #4) Clinch County at (R8 #1) Lake Oconee Academy
Class 3A-A private
(Friday-Saturday)
(#1) Prince Avenue Christian bye
(#17) Aquinas at (#16) Christian Heritage
(#24) Athens Academy at (#9) North Cobb Christian
(#25) Savannah Country Day at (#8) Holy Innocents’
(#28) Galloway at (#5) Providence Christian
(#21) Weber School at (#12) King’s Ridge
(#20) Paideia at (#13) Whitefield Academy
(#29) Mount Pisgah Christian at (#4) Calvary Day
(#3) Lovett bye
(#19) Landmark Christian at (#14) Trinity Christian
(#22) Walker at (#11) Fellowship Christian
(#27) Mount Bethel Christian at (#6) Wesleyan
(#26) St. Francis at (#7) Savannah Christian
(#23) Mount Vernon at (#10) Hebron Christian
(#18) Darlington at (#15) Greater Atlanta Christian
(#2) Mount Paran Christian bye
