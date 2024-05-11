GHSA baseball semifinals recaps

TBD

Class 6A

TBD

Class 5A

Loganville 5, 8, Kell 2, 2 (Loganville sweeps)

Loganville had a shot at the program’s eighth state championship and sixth in the past seven seasons after a sweep of Kell. Loganville opened with a 5-2 victory in the first game and closed the Longhorns out with an 8-2 victory in Game 2. Loganville awaits the winner of Monday’s series between Cartersville and Ware County. Loganville won titles in 2008, 2012, 2017-2019, 2022-23.

Class 4A

TBD

Class 3A

Mary Persons 4, 1, Calvary Day 3, 12 (Series tied 1-1)

Mary Persons opened with a 4-3 victory in the first game of the series after scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but got the final out to secure the victory. Calvary Day forced a deciding Game 3 and took a 1-0 lead after the first inning before scoring seven runs in the top of the second inning to take control. The Cavaliers scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure the win.

Harlem 6, 5, Oconee County 1, 3 (Harlem sweeps)

Harlem has a chance to defend last season’s title and win the program’s ninth after sweeping Oconee County. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and extended the lead, plating one run in the bottom of the third inning. The Bulldogs added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the Game 1 victory. Harlem swept the series with a 5-3 victory in the second game. Harlem won its first title in 1974 and won in 1978, 1979, 1981-83 and 1986, which was the team’s last championship before winning last season.

Class 2A

TBD

Class A Division I

Tallulah Falls 8, 8, King’s Ridge 7, 3 (Tallulah sweeps)

In Game 1, junior Chase Pollock had two hits and three RBIs, senior David Dutary had two hits and two RBIs, sophomore Ashton Roache had one hit and an RBI and junior Diego Gonzalez had two hits and one RBI to lead Tallulah in the opening game. Pollock pitched six innings and gave up 11 hits and seven runs while facing 11 batters. In the second game, the Indians plated seven runs in the first inning and one run in the top of the second inning then held on for the victory. Roache had two hits and three RBIs, Pollock had one hit and two RBIs, Dutary had two hits and two RBIs and junior BJ Carver had one hit and one RBI. Junior Andrew Skvarka pitched six innings, allowed eight hits and three runs in the win.

Prince Avenue Christian 13, 1, Crawford County 0, 5 (Series tied 1-1)

Prince Avenue opened with a dominant 13-0 victory in the first game but Crawford replied with a 5-1 victory to forced a decisive Game 3.

Class A Division II

Charlton County 12, 7, Lake Oconee 1, 5 (Charlton sweeps)

Charlton County has a chance to defend last year’s championship while capturing the program’s fourth after sweeping Lake Oconee Academy. Charlton opened with a 12-1 victory in the first game and a narrow 7-5 victory in the second game. Charlton won back-to-back titles in 2013-14 before last season’s championship victory. Charlton has been to the championship series in each of the past three seasons.

Lanier County 8, 7, Bowdon 5, 0

Sophomore Grant Gano had two hits and five RBIs to lead Lanier County to an 8-5 victory in Game 1. Junior Cayden Cook, sophomore Talen Tarbox and sophomore Stone Carey each had one RBI. Lanier won the second game 7-0 to advance to the state championship to try for the program’s first-ever state championship.