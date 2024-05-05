GHSA baseball quarterfinal roundups

Greenbrier 7, 2 Kell 6, 7 (Series tied 1-1)

Visiting Greenbrier was down 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning before senior Jameson Daly’s three-run homer gave the Wolfpack a 5-4 lead. The Longhorns tied it up 5-5 in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings, but Greenbrier’s Ryan Patrick singled to load up the bases and sparked a two-run top of the eighth. Kell’s Bryce Clayvon drove in a run on a sacrifice RBI to cut the deficit to 7-6 before Greenbrier closed out the victory. The Longhorns—who previously defeated No. 1 seed Villa Rica in three games last round—extended the series with a swift 7-2 Game 2 victory. Greenbrier will return to Kell for Game 3 on Monday for a 5 p.m. start.

Loganville 2-7, McIntosh 1, 5 (Loganville sweeps)

Host Loganville swept McIntosh in a rematch of last year’s finals. The Red Devils scored a 4-1, 5-4 victory over the Chiefs in the championship a year ago at Coolray and secured the program’s seventh all-time state title in the process. Loganville will host the winner over No. 2 seeds Kell and Greenbrier in the semifinals.

Greater Atlanta Christian 5, 0, Ware County 1, 3 (Series tied 1-1)

Ware County capitalized on its homefield advantage and bounced back from a 5-1 loss to the Spartans Game 1 with a 3-0 shutout to extend the series. Game 3 will be played Monday at 5 p.m. at “The Swamp”. Ware County’s victory in Game 2 snapped Greater Atlanta Christian’s eight-game win-streak and served the Spartans their first shutout of the season.

Cartersville 9, Locust Grove 2 (Cartersville leads 1-0)

Saturday’s double-header was postponed due to weather and Game 1 was pushed back to a 6:30 p.m. start. After the delay, Cartersville senior and UGA-commit Ryan Johnson made quick work of visiting Locust Grove—finishing six one-hit innings with 11 strikeouts and helping the top-ranked Canes open the series with a commanding 9-2 victory.

Class 3A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Charlton County 13, 7, Mt. Zion-Carroll 2, 0

Defending state champion Charlton County swept visiting Mt. Zion-Carroll to advance to the semifinals. The Indians improved their overall record to 34-2 and used a 20-2 scoring advantage to avoid a Game 3 after having to rally past Miller County in its second-round triumph. Charlton County’s 4-2 loss to Miller County in Game 1 of last round’s series was the Indians’ first loss in 30 games (6-4 loss to Class 2A Brantley County on Feb. 22) and their only loss within Class A Division II this season. Charlton County responded with a 14-0 Game 2 victory and a 10-0 series clinching win in Game 3. As a result, the Indians have accumulated a 44-2 scoring advantage in their last four playoff victories heading into the semifinals.

Lake Oconee Academy 4, 6, Emanuel County Institute 0, 1

After missing out on the playoffs with a 10-14 record in 2022 and falling to Schley County in last year’s second round, the Lake Oconee Academy Titans are set to face defending state champion Charlton County after sweeping past Region 3 No. 1 seed ECI on Saturday. The Titans are riding a 26-5 overall record this season.

Bowdon 5, 1, Wilcox County 2, 0

The Bowdon Red Devils advanced to the final four for the eighth-time in school history and will be looking to advance to the finals for the first time since 2002 where they can finally achieve an elusive first-ever state title. Bowdon opened up Saturday’s road sweep with a 5-2 victory and grinded out a 1-0 Game 2 victory.