Friday recap: Milton shines in Florida; Gwinnett teams get big wins

Buford, still ranked No. 1 in Class 6A despite that loss, feared dropping to 0-2 for the first time this century but rallied to beat Benedictine, the No. 5 team in Class 4A, 29-28. Buford trailed 28-21 until a minute to go at home.

In metro Atlanta games, the Gwinnett trio of Collins Hill, Mill Creek and Hebron Christian stood out.

Collins Hill, the No. 10 team in Class 6A, beat Class 5A No. 7 Woodward Academy 21-14. Collins Hill had opened the season with a victory over then-No. 3 Grayson of 6A.

No. 6 Mill Creek defeated Norcross 21-10 in 6A. Those traditionally strong teams entered 1-0.

In a Class 3A-A private game, No. 3 Hebron Christian beat No. 4 Fellowship Christian 38-18.

Most of the rest of the state’s most interesting results took place further away.

In the mountains, Fannin County beat No. 4 Rabun County 28-7 in a Class A Division I game. It was Fannin’s first victory over a top-10 team since 1995, and its second overall, breaking a 32-game losing streak in those games.

In Jackson County, East Jackson beat No. 6 Commerce of Class A Division II 14-13. It was East Jackson’s first top-10 victory in the history of a school that opened in 2007. East Jackson had been 0-25 vs. ranked opponents.

Fannin and East Jackson were 14-point underdogs, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

In the top game outside of Atlanta, reigning Class 5A champion Coffee beat Class 4A’s No. 4 team, Ware County, 20-16.

Only a few games involving top-10 teams might be called true upsets. Two occurred in Class A Division I.

ECI beat No. 9 Swainsboro 24-21. Swainsboro is the two-time runner-up in this class but is 0-2. Unranked Dodge County beat No. 7 Bleckley County 19-16. Bleckley was a 15-point favorite.