Former West Georgia, Valdosta State coach Dean hired at Lanier County

David Dean, who resigned as West Georgia’s head coach in November, was approved Wednesday as coach at Lanier County, a Class A school in south Georgia.
Dan has a 127-47 career record as a Division II coach and won national titles at Valdosta State in 2007 and 2012. Lanier County High is about 18 miles northeast of Valdosta.
Dean’s West Georgia record was 48-20. He was Georgia Southern’s co-offensive coordinator in 2016.
Dean is a graduate of Avondale High in DeKalb County and was a walk-on football player at Georgia Tech in the 1980s.
Lanier County has finished 6-6 and 7-3 the past two seasons after a decade of going 17-82. Former coach Kurt Williams, who led the turnaround, became head coach at Macon County, another Class A school.
