Former West Georgia, Valdosta State coach Dean hired at Lanier County

David Dean, who resigned as West Georgia’s head coach in November, was approved Wednesday as coach at Lanier County, a Class A school in south Georgia.

Dan has a 127-47 career record as a Division II coach and won national titles at Valdosta State in 2007 and 2012. Lanier County High is about 18 miles northeast of Valdosta.

Dean’s West Georgia record was 48-20. He was Georgia Southern’s co-offensive coordinator in 2016.