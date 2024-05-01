Former West Georgia, Valdosta State coach Dean hired at Lanier County

High School Sports

David Dean, who resigned as West Georgia’s head coach in November, was approved Wednesday as coach at Lanier County, a Class A school in south Georgia.

Dan has a 127-47 career record as a Division II coach and won national titles at Valdosta State in 2007 and 2012. Lanier County High is about 18 miles northeast of Valdosta.

Dean’s West Georgia record was 48-20. He was Georgia Southern’s co-offensive coordinator in 2016.

Dean is a graduate of Avondale High in DeKalb County and was a walk-on football player at Georgia Tech in the 1980s.

Lanier County has finished 6-6 and 7-3 the past two seasons after a decade of going 17-82. Former coach Kurt Williams, who led the turnaround, became head coach at Macon County, another Class A school.

