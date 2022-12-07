Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff earns narrow win over Gainesville East Forsyth

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Gainesville East Forsyth 50-45 in Georgia girls basketball on December 6.
Gainesville East Forsyth started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff at the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Gainesville East Forsyth locked in a 30-30 stalemate.
The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-15 edge.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com