X
Dark Mode Toggle

Flexing muscle: McDonough Union Grove tightens grip on Locust Grove

Sports
By Sports Bot
24 minutes ago

McDonough Union Grove rolled past Locust Grove for a comfortable 62-21 victory in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on February 6.

Recently on January 31, McDonough Union Grove squared off with Hampton Dutchtown in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s Pineda excited about new centerback Luis Abram
6h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

As Georgia Tech sinks, there’s frustration, disappointment, resolve

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

As Georgia Tech sinks, there’s frustration, disappointment, resolve

Credit: Frank Franklin II

AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
The Latest
Tough tussle: Perry breaks free from Griffin
24m ago
Marietta Wheeler gallops past Covington Newton
24m ago
Griffin chalks up convincing victory over Perry
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
7h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
11h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top