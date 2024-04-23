First-round results yield top-notch second-round schedule in GHSA boys soccer playoffs

In Class 5A, No. 10 Decatur defeated No. 6 Greenbrier 5-1, No. 3 Dalton beat No. 7 Kell 2-1 and No. 5 Centennial upended No. 8 Calhoun 6-0. In the second round, No. 2 Clarke Central will play host to No. 3 Dalton.

In Class 4A, Unranked Holy Innocents’ defeated No. 7 Southeast Whitfield 2-1, unranked Lovett beat No. 9 Cherokee Bluff 2-0 and No. 4 Cedar Shoals beat No. 10 Pace Academy 2-0. In the second round, top-ranked Johnson-Gainesville will host No. 6 Druid Hills and a key matchup pits No. 2 Westminster against local-rival and unranked Lovett in the second round.

All Class 3A ranked teams advanced to the second round to set up top-tier matches when No. 1 Savannah Country Day hosts No. 9 Richmond Academy, No. 2 Oconee County travels to No. 4 Wesleyan and No. 8 Pike County hosts No. 10 Thomasville.

In the Class 2A bracket, unranked Providence Christian defeated No. 7 Callaway 9-0. Unranked Spencer def. No. 8 Tattnall County 3-0 and unranked Fellowship Christian defeated No. 10 Landmark Christian 3-2. Top-ranked Model will play host to No. 3 Union County to highlight the second round.

In Class A Division I, No. 3 Whitefield Academy defeated No. 2 Dalton Academy 3-2 and in Class A Division II, all ranked teams remain after numerous byes in the opening round.

Top-ranked Atlanta International will host No. 10 Rabun County, No. 4 Tallulah Falls will host No. 8 Mount Vernon in the Class A Division I second round. In Class A Division II’s second round, No. 2 Lake Oconee Academy will host No. 9 Atlanta Classical, No. 3 Aquinas will travel to No. 7 Fugees and No. 8 Towns County will trek to No. 10 Wheeler County.

See the schedule for the ranked teams below with ranked-vs.-ranked matches underlined or follow the link to see the scoreboard the full brackets for each of the eight classes.

Class 7A Ranked Teams still playing

2. Discovery vs. Osborne

3. Lambert vs. Walton

5. Milton at No. 9 Collins Hill

6. Grayson vs. East Coweta

7. Archer vs. Carrollton

9. Collins Hill vs. No. 5 Milton

10. Pebblebrook at Colquitt County

Class 6A Ranked Teams still playing

1. River Ridge vs. Gainesville

2. Johns Creek vs. No. 4 North Forsyth

3. Sprayberry at Habersham Central

4. North Forsyth at No. 2 Johns Creek

6. North Atlanta vs. Grovetown

7. Lassiter at South Paulding

10. Marist at Woodward Academy

Class 5A Ranked Teams still playing

1. McIntosh vs. Cross Keys

2. Clarke Central vs. No. 3 Dalton

3. Dalton at No. 2 Clarke Central

4. Cass vs. Chapel Hill

5. Centennial at Midtown

9. Chattahoochee vs. Heritage-Conyers

10. Decatur at Harris County

Class 4A Ranked Teams still playing

1. Johnson-Gainesville vs. No. 6 Druid Hills

2. Westminster vs. Lovett

3. Starr’s Mill vs. Benedictine

4. Cedar Shoals at Northwest Whitfield

5. Whitewater at Islands

6. Druid Hills at No. 1 Johnson-Gainesville

8. East Forsyth vs. Holy Innocents’

Class 3A Ranked Teams still playing

1. Savannah Country Day vs. No. 9 Richmond Academy

2. Oconee County at No. 4 Wesleyan

3. Hebron Christian vs. Dawson County

4. Wesleyan vs. No. 2 Oconee County

5. Columbus vs. Mary Persons

6. Bremen at Sandy Creek

7. Coahulla Creek vs. Monroe Area

8. Pike County vs. No. 10 Thomasville

9. Richmond Academy at No. 1 Savannah Country Day

10. Thomasville at No. 8 Pike County

Class 2A Ranked Teams still playing

1. Model vs. No. 3 Union County

2. Toombs County vs. Berrien

3. Union County at No. 1 Model

4. Walker vs. Providence Christian

5. Jeff Davis vs. Appling County

6. East Jackson vs. Drew Charter

9. Pierce County at Putnam County

Class A Division I Ranked Teams still playing

1. Atlanta International vs. No. 10 Rabun County

3. Whitefield Academy at Barrow

4. Tallulah Falls vs. No. 8 Mount Vernon

5. Paideia vs. Elbert County

6. East Laurens vs. Brooks County

7. Woodville-Tompkins vs. Temple

8. Mount Vernon at No. 4 Tallulah Falls

9. Metter at Lamar County

10. Rabun County at No. 10 Atlanta International

Class A Division II Ranked Teams still playing

1. Georgia Military vs. Washington-Wilkes

2. Lake Oconee Academy vs. No. 9 Atlanta Classical

3. Aquinas at No. 7 Fugees

4. Christian Heritage vs. Chattahoochee County

5. Atkinson County vs. Mt. Zion-Carroll

7. Fugees vs. No. 3 Aquinas

8. Towns County at No. 10 Wheeler County

9. Atlanta Classical at No. 2 Lake Oconee Academy

10. Wheeler County vs. Towns County