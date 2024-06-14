Field finalized for Louise Suggs Invitational

The field has been finalized for the Louise Suggs Junior Girls Invitational, an elite-level tournament for the region’s top girls, that will debut this fall in Carrollton.

The event, Nov. 10-13, will be held at Sunset Hills Country Club, where Suggs – one of the founders of the LPGA and a member of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and World Golf Hall of Fame -- spent many of her formative years and where her father, Johnny Suggs, was the first professional.

The field will be limited to 42 players, from the ninth through 12th grades, who will compete over 36 holes. The winner will receive an exemption into the Southeast Atlantic Women’s Amateur (best known as the SALLY), the National High School Golf Association’s Girls National Championship and the LPGA Girls National Championship.