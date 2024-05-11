Day 2 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap

Day 2 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championships staged the 1600 meter finals and completed the prelims to set the stage for Saturday’s finals in the Hurdles, Sprints and Relays. The Albany location was forced to postpone the majority of its Thursday schedule to Friday and therefore Class 3A and Class 4A will not complete their 1600 meter finals until tomorrow. Outside of that outlier, all classifications have completed the 3200 meter and the seven field events heading into the third and final day.
All four locations were impacted by delays yesterday and this resulted in the 3200 meter event that ended the schedule taking place late Thursday evening. On Friday, the 1600 meter was the first event at the Rome location, but that didn’t’ stop Marist’s Tommy Latham from sweeping the two runs and setting a new state record in the process. Latham set a new GHSA state record in the 1600 with a 4:01.66. Latham’s finish beat the 4:04.27 mark set last year by Holy Innocents’ Joe Sapone. The 3200 was the final event Friday night and the 1600 was the first event following the Girls Class A-Div. 1 Pole Vault at Rome. Latham won the 3200 meter with a 9:15.36. On the girls side, Blessed Trinity’s Claire Peterson also swept the 3200 and 1600 with a 10:49.04 and 4:56.33, respectively.
The results from each event can be found below with the current standings heading into Saturday at the bottom of the page.
Class 7A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 4:13.46, 2. Ben Winn, South Forsyth, 4:15.06, 3. Clint Huggins, Harrison, 4:16.31, 4. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 4:16.48, (3200) 1. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 9:04.79, 2. Ben Winn, South Forsyth, 9:08.87, 3. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 9:13.95, 4. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill, 9:17.67, (Pole Vault) 1. Will Frederick, Marietta, 15-6, 2. Harrison Green, Norcross, 15-0, T3. Noah Dobbs, Lambert, 14-6, T3. Connor Rolek, Carrollton, 14-6, (High Jump) 1. Elijah McDowell, South Gwinnett, 6-6, 2. Nathaniel Olofintoyi, Buford, 6-6, 3. Elijah Foote, Cherokee, 6-6, 4. Javon McLean, Carrollton, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, 47-8.50, 2. Khalen Pinkhard, Carrollton, 47-5.50, 3. Femi Stuart, Walton, 47-3.50, 4. Zachary Tamale, Buford, 26-3.50, (Long Jump) 1. Billy Cunningham, Richmond Hill, 24-0, 2. Brookwood, Lee Niles, 23-8.75, 3. Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, 23-1, 4. Godsfavor Adenuga, Kennesaw Mountain, 22-10.25, (Discus) 1. Kadan Spratling, Carrollton, 169-6, 2. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 167-4, 3. Michael Savariau, Mill Creek, 161-2, CJ Gamble, Carrollton, 160-7, (Shot Put) 1. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 56-2, 2. Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, 55-11.50, 3. Omer Inan, Walton, 52.4.50, 4. Demary Toney, Marietta, 52-2.50
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Mary Nesmith, Marietta, 4:56.77, 2. Samantha McGarity, 5:01.71, 3. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 5:04.14, 4. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 5:04.14, (3200) 1. Mary Nesmith, Marietta, 10:34.14, 2. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 10:42.60, 3. Samantha McGarity, Harrison, 10:48.41, 4. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 10:49.17, (Pole Vault) 1. Cassidy Woodham, Kennesaw Mountain, 11-0, 2. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-6, 3. Ava Okeke, Kennesaw Mountain, 10-6, 4. Kayla Forand, Mill Creek, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6, 2. Ella Cowan, West Forsyth, 5-4, 3. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-4, 4. Nayana Pringle, Berkmar, 5-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 41-0.25, 2. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 38-4.25, 3. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 37-7, 4. Aditi Sagi, Walton, 37-5.50, (Long Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 19-1.50, 2. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-8, 3. Caylie Jefferson, Westlake, 18-5, 4. Alana Hassel, Forsyth Central, 18-2, (Discus) 1. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 139-5, 2. Ayla Inan, Walton, 128-7, 3. Janiyah McKeithen, Lowndes, 126-0, 4. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill, 120-9, (Shot Put) 1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 43-0, 2. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill, 41-3.75, 3. Mmekom Inyang, Richmond Hill, 40-7, 4. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 39-2.50
Class 6A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Tommy Latham, Marist, 4:01.66, 2. Liam Hanemann, Marist, 4:13.56, 3. Dermot Maloney, Pope, 4:14.96, 4. Conner Proffitt, Gainesville, 4:16.67, (3200) 1. Tommy Latham, Marist, 9:15.36, 2. Dermont Maloney, Pope, 9:23.44, 3. Andrew Stricklin, Marist, 9:24.09, 4. Christian Jimenez, Roswell, 9:25.56, (Pole Vault) 1. Grayson Venezia, Creekview, 16-0, 2. Seth Burns, Allatoona, 15-0, 3. Gabriel Parker, Creekview, 14-0, 4. Carter Robinson, Grovetown, 13-6, (High Jump) 1. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 7-0, 2. Malachi Yehudah, Hughes, 7-0, 3. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 6-10, 4. Harrison Crofts, South Effingham, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 49-7, 2. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 49-6, 3. Marcus Thompson, Shiloh, 46-8, 4. NaJiib Anderson, Rockdale County, 46-3, (Long Jump) 1. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 24-9, 2. Josiah Brown, New Manchester, 23-5, 3. Christian Langford, Hughes, 23-3.75, 4. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 23-3, (Discus) 1. Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, 173-5, 2. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale County, 171-4, 3. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 170-2, 4. Michael McClellan, Johns Creek, 150-3, (Shot Put) 1. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 58-5.75, 2. Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, 57-9, 3. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale County, 53-10, 4. Jarvis Adams, Rome, 53-2.50,
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Claire Peterson, Blessed Trinity, 4:56.33, 2. Josie Hutchinson, Pope, 4:58.28, 3. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 4:58.55, 4. Aislynn Dunkin, Pope, 5:00.94, (3200) 1. Claire Peterson, Blessed Trinity, 10:49.04, 2. Josie Hutchinson, Pope, 10:54.74, 3. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 10:56.63, 4. Audrey Hotard, Habersham Central, 11:06.16, (Pole Vault) 1. Lindsey Magaw, Allatoona, 11-6, 2. Ansley Cho, Marist, 11-6, 3. Suparna Suhag, Lakeside-Evans, 11-6, 4. Julia Acker, Pope, 11-0, (High Jump) 1. Asey Srigboh, Alexander, 5-6, T2. Ashari Pearson, New Manchester, 5-2, T2. Justine Nevels, South Effingham, 5-2, 4. Amrit Rehal, Johns Creek, 5-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Alisa Gordon, Alexander 40-3, 2. Miya Winston, Rome, 39-10, 3. Aseye Srigboh, Alexander, 39-5, 4. Rikki Carver, Lakeside-eEvans, 39-2, (Long Jump) 1. Rikki Carver, Lakeside-Evans, 19-7, 2. Kayleigh Stargell, North Atlanta, 18-3.25, 3. Alisa Gordon, Alexander, 18-1.50, 4. Gabbi Grane, Etowah, 18-1, (Discus) 1. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth, 137-2, 2. Camdyn O’Shields, North Forsyth, 125-11, 3. Ally Fleck, Blessed Trinity, 121-9, 4. Jasmine Ramsey, 121-5, (Shot Put) 1. Bailey Williams, Tift County, 43-1.50, 2. Jasmine Baxter, Langston Hughes, 40-5, 3. Lexi Durban, North Forsyth, 40-3, 4. Janae’ Randall, Alcovy, 38-9
Class 5A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Chris Connolly, Chattahoochee, 4:17.71, 2. Brock Brush, Jefferson, 4:22.14, 3. Jacob Pullen, Maynard Jackson, 4:22.29, 4. Jackson Musto, Greenbrier, 4:25.11, (3200) 1. Jacob Pullen, Maynard Jackson, 9:17.42, 2. Chris Connolly, Chattahoochee, 9:26.28, 3. Cameron Collier, Midtown, 9:31.07, 4. Brock Brush, Jefferson, 9:32.96, (Pole Vault) 1. Hayden Badendyck, Loganville, 14-0, 2. Cairo Hayes, Chapel Hill, 13-6, 3. Alex Dunowitz, North Springs, 13-6, T4. Adam Henley, Jefferson 13-0, T4. Matthew Moore, Greenbrier, 13-0, (High Jump) 1. Ian Hodge, Tucker, 6-8, 2. KyDen Mays, Chapel Hill, 6-6, 3. Anthony Bynum, Jenkins, 6-4, 4. Everist Ononye, Heritage-Conyers, 6-4 (Triple Jump) 1. Muhammad Shareef, Statesboro, 2. Devon Williams, Banneker, 46-10, 3. Michael Roberts, Jefferson, 46-6, 4. Oliver Jean, Heritage-Conyers, 45-11.75, (Long Jump) 1. Jayvian McDowell, Lithia Springs, 22-7, 2. Hasaan Sykes, Tucker, 22-5.50, 3. Dion Dean, Heritage-Conyers, 22-4, 4. Oliver Jean, Heritage-Conyers, 22-3.75, (Discus) 1. John Pacely, Tucker 161-7, 2. Cameron Moore, Maynard Jackson, 161-7, 3. Jake Taylor, Loganville, 158-2, 4. Austin Hanks, Jones County, 156-9, (Shot Put) 1. Alex Henry, Lithia Springs, 60-1.25, 2. Austin Hanks, Jones County, 52-3.50, 3. John Pacely, Tucker, 51-9.50, 4. Jayden Smith, Chattahoochee, 51.7.75
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Effie Ward, Harris County, 5:03.59, 2. Sophie D’Elena, Decatur, 5:04.94, 3. Sanam Rangaraj, Cambridge, 5:11.14, 4. Addison Robinson, Jones County, 5:13.14, (3200) 1. Effie Ward, Harris County, 10:53.45, 2. Sanam Rangaraj, Cambridge, 11:03.25, 3. Paula Sandoval, Northview, 11:13.19, 4. Lauren Skeens, Northview, 11:19.46, (Pole Vault) 1. Ella Kulniszewski, Jefferson, 12-0, 2. Layla Keadle, North Springs, 11-6, 3. Ansley Rice, Jefferson, 10-6, T4. Emi Sarago, Chamblee, 10-6, T4. Adelyn Swogger, Greenbrier, 10-6, (High Jump) 1. Liliah Versluis, Cambridge, 5-6, 2. Savannah Sparks, Harris County, 5-4, 3. India Thorpe, ML King, 5-2, T4. Diamond Leslie, Centennial, 5-0, T4. Dora Amobi, Chapel Hill, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Nijah Lewis, Tucker, 38-2, 2. Jada Stanford, Midtown, 38-1, 3. LaNeeya Garrison, Ware County, 37-11.50, 4. Diamond Leslie, Centennial, 37-9.25, (Long Jump) 1. Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian, 20-6, 2. Mary Rozier, Eagle’s Landing, 20-2, 3. Naomi Johnson, Chattahoochee, 18-10.75, 4. Nikah Lewis, Tucker, 18-5, (Discus) 1. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 131-6, Kristan Simmons, Tucker, 131-4, 3. Jasmin Sewell, Chapel Hill, 130-0, 4. Hannah Huff, Harris County, 123-4, (Shot Put) 1. Teah Gales, Jefferson, 39-4, 2. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 38-11.75, 3. Jamyiah Walker, Dutchtown, 38-6, 4. Kristan Simmons, Tucker, 38-2.50
Class 4A
Boys Individual Results: (3200) 1. Joseph Jacquot, Westminster, 9:09.52, 2. Kristopher Strong, Stockbridge, 9:20.82, 3. Esfan Daya, Westminster, 9:23.40, 4. Jacob Jacquot, Westminster, 9:36.37, (Pole Vault) 1. Owen Wilkinson, Central-Carroll, 14-0, 2. Connor White, Holy Innocents’, 13-6, 3. Wyatt Wilson, North Oconee, 13-6, 4. Jackson Ross, Trinity Christian, 13-6, (High Jump) 1. Jaelin Joseph, Stephenson, 6-4, 2. Terrance Barimah, Walnut Grove, 6-4, 3. Carson Calhoun, Shaw, 6-4, 4. Henry Sink, Benedictine, 6-2 (Triple Jump) 1. William Zelnak, Lovett, 47-0, 2. Jonathan Hunt, Westminster, 46-6.50, 3. Mo Evans, LaGrange, 46-6.50, 4. Xavier Wilson, Miller Grove, 46-3.25, (Long Jump) 1. Gavin Barlow, LaGrange, 23-2, 2. Jaylan McLloyd, Westover, 22-10, 3. Brent Priester, Luella, 22-7.50, 4. Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge, 22-5, (Discus) 1. Jared Moore, Starr’s Mill, 183-6, 2. Phillips Moore, Westminster, 174-0, 3. Rhett McDonald, Heritage-Catoosa, 161-8, 4. Jackson Andrews, Walnut Grove, 155-10, (Shot Put) 1. Jared Moore, Starr’s Mill, 61-7.50, 2. Phillips Moore, Westminster, 59-8, 3. Jacobi Murray, Holy Innocents’, 53-8, 4. Antonio Reaves, Wayne County, 50-7
Girls Individual Results: (3200) 1. Zahara Bernal, Pace Academy, 10:36.84, 2. Caroline Hood, Pace Academy, 10:56.61, 3. Taylor Tarpley, Whitewater, 11:13.00, 4. Harriet Blaha, Pace Academy, 11:18.28, (Pole Vault) 1. Madison Townsend, Westminster, 12-10.25, 2. Gabby Nguyen, North Oconee, 11-6, 3. Emma Kate Yeager, Trinity Christian, 10-0, 4. Sloan Daeley, North Oconee, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. Damaia Plair, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, 5-2, 2. Emalee Foreman, Chestatee, 5-2, T3. Aryan Franklin, Miller Grove, 5-0, T3. Eve Taylor, North Hall, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian, 38-9, 2. Jazmine Hunter, Sonoraville, 37-6.25, 3. Kierra McKanna, Clarkston, 37-3.25, 4. Anisa Williams, 36-9.50, (Long Jump) 1. Grace Smith, Westminster, 19-3.5, 2. Nina Dozier, McDonough, 18-3, 3. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian, 18-2.5, 4. Angel Johnson, 18-1, Fayette County, (Discus) 1. Dayneijia Atkins, Stockbridge, 138-8, 2. Jordyn Quattlebaum, Central-Carroll, 123-5, 3. Avah Morrison, Heritage-Catoosa, 120-7, 4. Emery Jones, Cherokee Bluff, 117-8, (Shot Put) 1. Daynejia Atkins, Stockbridge, 40-2.50, 2. Naysa Brewer, Seckinger, 39-10.50, 3. Taliyah Schreane, Shaw, 38-2, 4. Morgan Ruff, Baldwin, 37-4.50,
Class 3A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) (3200)1. Aaron Brodrick, Oconee County, 9:05.58, 2. Wyatt Windham, Lumpkin County, 9:14.62, 3. Wood Moore, Wesleyan, 9:28.45, 4. Patterson Graham, Oconee County, 9:42.64, (Pole Vault) 1. Luke Samples, Hart County, 14-6, 2. Aspen Hataway, Gilmer, 12-6, T3. John Keener, Gilmer, 11-6, T3. Harrison Krause, Hart County, 11-6, (High Jump) 1. Justin Burns, Monroe, 6-6, Kishaun Taylor, Ringgold, 6-6, T3. Brandon Michaels, Peach County 6-4, T3. Gage Voyles, Coahulla Creek, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, 49-5.5, 2. Chinedum Ike, Sandy Creek, 47-6, 3. Jaquavus Hallman, Dougherty, 45-6, 4. Blake Davis, Sandy Creek, 45-0, (Long Jump) 1. Xayden Hunt, Carver-Columbus, 23-1, 2. Shiv Patel, Savannah Christian, 22-10, 3. Seth Davis, Mary Persons, 22-3, 4. Keyuntae Colbert, Upson-Lee, 22-3, (Discus) 1. Rickey Robbins, Monroe Area, 183-6, 2. DeAnre’ Jackson, Savannah Country Day, 175-0, 3. Trez Fouch, Hart County, 163-9, 4. Colton Land, Dawson County, 142-11, (Shot Put) 1. Van Tane, Mary Persons, 52-5, 2. Zeke Turso, Coahulla Creek, 50-6.50, 3. Dacian Davis, Monroe Area, 49-11, 4. Jamarkus Walker, Crisp County, 49-6.50
Girls Individual Results: (1600) (3200) 1. Weezie Moore, Wesleyan, 11:28.04, 2. Julie Anne Bush, Wesleyan, 11:33.51, 3. Eva Murphy, Wesleyan, 11:44.51, 4. Gabriella Hoover, Mary Persons, 11:55.29, (Pole Vault) 1. Amelia Johnson, Hart County, 12-0, 2. Noelle Hambick, Bremen, 11-6, 3. Tallulah Shack, 9-6, 4. Holland Ragsdale, Wesleyan, 9-6, (High Jump) 1. Marley Derringer, Bremen, 6-0, 2. Piper Brown, Lakeview-FO, 5-4, 3. Megan Taylor, Columbus, 5-2, 4. Ema Bliss, Dawson County, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Jadyn Singleton, Savannah Christian, 39-1, 2. Amirah Ali, Johnson-Savannah, 37-2.75, 3. Zy’Kira Anderson, Liberty County, 37-1.75, 4. Anaja Lucear, Mary Persons, 36-11.50, (Long Jump) 1. Jadyn Singleton, Savannah Christian, 18-6, 2. Amire Saunders, Long County, 18-1, 3. Le’Ryah Bryant, Johnson-Savannah, 18-0, 4. Morgan Graham, Monroe Area, 17-8, (Discus) 1. Jaidyn Hayes, Liberty County, 123-10, 2. Saniya Heard, Franklin County, 121-6, 3. Madolynn Loyd, Gordon Lee, 116-6, 4. Anarnia Gray, Liberty County, 114-4, (Shot Put) 1. Annabelle Langley, Bremen, 38-6, 2. Lydia Kairu, Hebron Christian, 38-5, 3. Saniya Heard, Franklin County, 37-5.50, 4. Madolynn Loyd, Gordon Lee, 36-10
Class 2A
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Warren Trawick, KIPP Atlanta, 4:30.45, 2. Will DeLoach, Athens Academy, 4:30.98, 3. Shipley Smith, Mt. Paran, 4:32.92, 4. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian, 4:33.54, (3200) 1. Shipley Smith, Mt. Paran, 9:44.95, 2. Zechariah Prater, Fannin County, 9:49.03, 3. Pepper Davis, Banks County, 9:49.46, 4. Evan Osias, Laney, 9:52.29, (Pole Vault) 1. Hoke Lucas, Athens Academy, 14-6, 2. Reed Young, Pierce County, 13-0, 3. Riley Gober, Rockmart, 12-6, 4. Corbin Hunzeker, Pierce County, 12-6, (High Jump) 1. Kenyatta Bennett, Drew Charter, 6-6, 2. Branturan Callahan, East Jackson, 6-4, 3. Chad Woodham, Worth County, 6-4, 4. Nizer Smith, Redan, 6-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Kenyatta Bennett, Drew, 44-11.50, 2. Kavin Conciauro, Northeast-Macon, 44-9, 3. JaKorey Proctor, Worth County, 43-5, 4. Jeffery Ellis, Callaway, 43-3.50, (Long Jump) 1. Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, 22-5.50, 2. Kemoni Ryals, Appling County, 22-4, 3. Allan Hill, Putnam County, 22-2.50, 4. Khalil Paxton, Drew Charter, 21-6.50, (Discus) 1. Jeremias Heard, Model, 161-11, 2. Brock Nobels, Toombs County, 145-4, 3. Cooper Born, Fannin County, 141-3, 4. Ashton Camp, Banks County, 139-0, (Shot Put) 1. Jeremias Heard, Model, 58-4.25, 2. Caden Marsh, Toombs County, 55-6.50, 3. Travontae Smith, Worth County, 52-11.75, 4. OJ Alexander, Providence Christian, 51-1.25
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 5:02.99, 2. Shari Brown, Landmark Christian, 5:-9.35, 3. Linsey Holloway, Fannin County, 5:14.77, 4. Karli Sams, Fannin County, 5:18.00, (3200) 1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 11:15.29, 2. Lindsey Holloway, Fannin County, 11:22.01, 3. Karli Sams, Fannin County, 11:29.04, 4. Leah Nyce, Savannah Arts, 11:35.40, (Pole Vault) 1. Sophie Scruggs, Pierce County, 11-0, 2. Mallory Peavey, Fitzgerald, 10-0, 3. Reagan Orr, Model, 9-0, 4. Caddie Grow, Athens Academy, 9-0, (High Jump) 1. Janiya Scott, Thomson, 5-4, 2. Kameron Smith, Redan, 5-2, 3. Amanda Carden, North Cobb Christian, 5-2, 4. Josie Collins, Athens Academy, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Takaiya Bacon, Vidalia, 37-10, 2. Gabi Hewlin, ELCA, 37-2.50, 3. Iyanna Jordan, Spencer, 36-6, 4. Nashari Edwards, Towers, 35-8.75, (Long Jump) 1. Layla Adams, Towers, 18-3.50, 2. Takaiya Bacon, Vidalia, 17-11.50, 3. Channing Arnold, Walker, 17-10, 4. Simone Whitfield, Therrell, 17-0.50, (Discus) 1. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 138-4, 2. Kayla McCord, Josey, 115-11, 3. Hannah Kent, East Jackson, 112-10, 4. Shaylin Stringer, Toombs County, 108-1, (Shot Put) 1. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 42-0.50, 2. Marliegh Dale, Banks County, 37-9.50, 3. Kalia Hopson, South Atlanta, 36-6.25, 4. Hannah Williams, Elite Scholars Academy, 34-6
Class A Division I
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Johann Brink, Athens Christian, 4:25.46, 2. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon, 4:25.47, 3. Andrew Rothwell, Whitefield Academy, 4:25.87, 4. Caleb Darsey, Bleckley County, 4:27.82, (3200) 1. Andrew Rothwell, Whitefield Academy, 9:35.62, 2. Brock Ferguson, Darlington, 9:39.02, 3. Caleb Darsey, Bleckley County, 9:48.41, Bo Mitchell, Whitefield Academy, 9:52.42, (Pole Vault) 1. Clarke Byram, Athens Christian, 16-0, 2. Nathan Walker, King’s Ridge, 14-0, 3. Link Lignell, Darlington, 13-6, 4. Wesley Usher, Commerce, 13-6, ,(High Jump) 1. Jacob Carruthers, Barrow Arts, 6-8, 2. MacLann Metayer, 6-6, 3. Aaron Beths, Screven County, 6-4, 4. Hayden Jones, Pepperell, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. LJ Green, Heard County, 47-10, 2. Kalee Mincey, Claxton, 46-3, 3. Dakhovin Winn, Elbert County, 45-7, 4. Hampton Ford, Athens Christian, 45-4, (Long Jump) 1. Grant Hutton, Darlington, 22-8, 2. LJ Green, Heard County, 22-7, 3. Hampton Ford, Athens Christian, 22-1, 4. Tyler Grant, Woodville-Tompkins, 21-3, (Discus) 1. Nasir Johnson, Dublin, 170-10, 2. Sam Ketch, Tallulah Falls, 162-10, 3. Solomon Raggs, Weber, 152-7, 4. Caleb Jackson, East Laurens, 146-9, (Shot Put) 1. Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, 49-8, 2. Caleb Jackson, East Laurens, 49-8, 3. Sam Ketch, Tallulah Falls, 48-3, 4. Austin Clemons, Bryan County, 47-4
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Ella Gibbs, Bleckley County, 5:04.47, 2. Ruby Gordon, Whitefield Academy, 5:07.69, 3. Ansley Moore, Athens Christian, 5:08.08, 4. Lily Farrell, Bleckley County, 5:15.89, (3200) 1. Ella Gibbs, Bleckley County, 11:03.13, 2. Ansley Moore, Athens Christian, 11:19.38, 3. Marissa Kimple, Armuchee, 11:23.39, 4. Lily Farrell, Bleckley County, 11:24.69, (Pole Vault) 1. Adair Carlin, Galloway, 12-0, 2. Camden Thomason, Commerce, 11-6, 3. McKinley Smith, Athens Christian, 9-6, 4. Libby Lewis, Rabun County, 9-6, (High Jump) 1. Kenzie Henderson, Oglethorpe County, 5-4, 2. Sophia Nasieku, Mt. Pisgah, 5-2, 3. Julianne Shirley, Tallulah Falls, 5-0, 4. Carlie Bagwell, Temple, 4-10, (Triple Jump) 1. Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County, 38-9, 2. Trinity Lavant, Claxton, 36-8, 3. Natania Nasieku, Mt. Pisgah, 35-3, 4. Christina Keller, Rabun County, 35-0, (Long Jump) 1. Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County, 19-2.40, 2. Savannah Simmons, Mt. Pisgah, 18-2, 3. Makayla Watts, Lamar County, 18-0.50, 4. Trinity Lavant, Claxton, 17-5.50, (Discus) 1. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 127-6, 2. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel, 122-2, 3. Emily Johnson, Bryan County, 115-10, 4. Maddie Denney, Heard County, 111-5, (Shot Put) 1. Zy’Kieria Edwards, Oglethorpe County, 40-1, 2. Addyson Daniel, Chattooga, 37-11, 3. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 37-0, 4. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel, 35-11
Class A Division II
Boys Individual Results: (1600) 1. Julian Council, GMC, 4:39.82, 2. Ibis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 4:52.19, 3. Grady Meier, GMC, 4:52.19, 4. Ian Biedermann, Furlow Charter, 4:53.36, (3200) 1. Julian Council, GMC, 10:25.64, 2. Guy Mastrion, Atlanta Classical, 10:35.64, 3. Dennis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 10:37.01, 4. Ibis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 10:37.31, (Pole Vault) 1. Ethan Rogers, Hawkinsville, 11-6, 2. Declan Ekkel, Schley County, 11-6, 3. Trent Harris, Mt. Zion-Carroll, 10-0, 4. Billy Evans, Wilcox County, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. MJ Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 6-8, 2. Jakobe Mobley, Montgomery County, 6-8, 3. Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 6-2, 4. Jeremiah Soloman, Macon County, 6-2, (Triple Jump) 1. MJ Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 46-1.50, 2. Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 45-4.50, 3. Cosa Pender, Warren County, 44-10, 4. Roderick Fuller, Treutlen, 43-4.50, (Long Jump) 1. Amir Jackson, Portal, 22-11, Chase Johnson, Emanuel County Institute, 22-5.25, 3. Darrius Merrion, Johnson County, 21-5.50, Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 21-3, (Discus) 1. Frank Anderson, Aquinas, 154-4, 2. Darius Wells, Montgomery County, 145-10, 3. Wyatt Halstead, Schley County, 144-0, 4. Trey Miller, McIntosh County Academy, 140-4, (Shot Put) 1. Tre Turner, Lincoln County, 51-11, 2. Dontavious Johnson, Mitchell County, 50-9, 3. Dayshaun Copeland, Greene county, 50-6, 4. Kevin Wynn, Greene County, 50-4
Girls Individual Results: (1600) 1. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical, 5:31.17, 2. Maria Knapp, GMC, 5:49.81, 3. Jameria Jones, Terrell County, 6:06.62, 4. Maria Kilheffer, Furlow Charter, 6:08.83, (3200) 1. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical, 12:23.36, 2. Savannah Arnett, Portal, 13:08.85, 3. Maria Kilheffer, Furlow Charter, 13:11.46, 4. Vera Carter, Wilcox County, 13:33.14, (Pole Vault) 1. Erin Johnson, Hawkinsville, 8-0, 2. Emily Wilder, Schley County, 7-6, 3. Mary Grace Welch, Baconton Charter, 7-6, 4. Kate Saint, Schley County, 7-0, (High Jump) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 5-4, 2. Taylor Montgomery, Marion County, 4-10, 3. Alasia Montgomery, Taylor County, 4-10, 4. Taylor Lamar, Greene County, 4-10, (Triple Jump) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 36-0.75, 2. Ziyah Johnson, Randolph-Clay, 35-3, 3. Taylor Knox, Charlton County, 34-8.50, 4. Jameria Irwin, Johnson County, 32-6.50, (Long Jump) 1. Ziyah Johnson, Randolph-Clay, 16-7.50, 2. Raashonda Khalil, Portal, 16-5, 3. Daneria Thornton, Schley County, 16-4.50, 4. Zariyona Williams, Miller County, 16-2.50, (Discus) 1. Jayna Kearson, Emanuel County Institute, 131-0, 2. Makaliah Moore, Montgomery County, 100-9, 3. Kelly Robinson, Mitchell County, 99-7, 4. Teasha Hardwick, Randolph-Clay, 95-1, (Shot Put) 1. Teasha Hardwick, Randolph-Clay, 35-6.50, 2. Kelly Robinson, Mitchell County, 33-3.50, 3. Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County, 32-8, 4. Maddison Hollie, Utopian Academy, 32-7.50
Team Standings after Day 2
Class 7A
Boys
41- Mill Creek
39.50- Carrollton
35- Walton
25- Lambert
20- Richmond Hill
18- Parkview
Girls
43- Marietta
30.75- Dacula
24.50- Mill Creek
21- Richmond Hill
19- Walton
18- Kennesaw Mountain
16- Buford
Class 6A
Boys
36- Marist
29- New Manchester
28- Etowah
28- Allatoona
22- Rockdale County
18- Habersham Central
16- Creekview
16- Shiloh
15- Hughes
Girls
51- Alexander
29- Blessed Trinity
28- Pope
25- Lakeside-Evans
24- North Forsyth
Class 5A
Boys
39- Tucker
34.50- Jefferson
28- Chapel Hill
26- Heritage
25- Chattahoochee
24- Maynard Jackson
22- Lithia Springs
Girls
36- Harris County
34- Jefferson
31- Cambridge
28- Tucker
27- Maynard Jackson
Class 4A
Boys
47.25- Westminster
23- Starr’s Mill
18- Central-Carroll
16- LaGrange
16- Lovett
Girls
30- Westminster
26- Trinity Christian
25.50- Pace Academy
23- Stockbridge
18.75- Central-Carroll
13.75- North Oconee
Class 3A
Boys
32- Sandy Creek
23- Mary Persons
21.50- Hart County
21- Monroe Area
Girls
36- Bremen
30- Wesleyan
28- Liberty County
Class 2A
Boys
26- Worth County
26- Model
25- Drew Charter
23- Athens Academy
22- Mt. Paran
Girls
56.50- Athens Academy
25- Fannin County
20- Vidalia
Class A Division I
Boys
38- Athens Christian
37- Darlington
23- Heard County
Girls
42- Bleckley County
40- Oglethorpe County
29- Claxton
Class A Division II
Boys
31- Mitchell County
31- McIntosh County Academy
30- Georgia Military College Prep
26.50- Schley County
25- Furlow Charter
Girls
34- Randolph-Clay
30- Montgomery County
24- Schley County
20- Atlanta Classical
20- Portal
