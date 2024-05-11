Day 2 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap

Day 2 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championships staged the 1600 meter finals and completed the prelims to set the stage for Saturday’s finals in the Hurdles, Sprints and Relays. The Albany location was forced to postpone the majority of its Thursday schedule to Friday and therefore Class 3A and Class 4A will not complete their 1600 meter finals until tomorrow. Outside of that outlier, all classifications have completed the 3200 meter and the seven field events heading into the third and final day.

All four locations were impacted by delays yesterday and this resulted in the 3200 meter event that ended the schedule taking place late Thursday evening. On Friday, the 1600 meter was the first event at the Rome location, but that didn’t’ stop Marist’s Tommy Latham from sweeping the two runs and setting a new state record in the process. Latham set a new GHSA state record in the 1600 with a 4:01.66. Latham’s finish beat the 4:04.27 mark set last year by Holy Innocents’ Joe Sapone. The 3200 was the final event Friday night and the 1600 was the first event following the Girls Class A-Div. 1 Pole Vault at Rome. Latham won the 3200 meter with a 9:15.36. On the girls side, Blessed Trinity’s Claire Peterson also swept the 3200 and 1600 with a 10:49.04 and 4:56.33, respectively.

The results from each event can be found below with the current standings heading into Saturday at the bottom of the page.