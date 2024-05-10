Day 1 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap

The first day of the GHSA Track and Field Championships experienced significant delays at the East Jackson, Carrollton and Rome locations. The Albany location was the only site out of the four that started on time, but the weather halted the action around 4 p.m. Shortly into the delay, the GHSA announced that the remainder of Thursday’s Class 3A and 4A schedule at the Albany site would be postponed until Friday at 12 p.m. The Girls Class 3A High Jump, the Boys Class 3A Pole Vault and then the Long Jump, Discus and 3200 meter were pushed to Friday. In Class 4A, the Discus and Long Jump were both completed on Thursday and Friday will include the the Pole Vault, High Jump, Triple Jump, Shotput and 3200 meter.

Rome’s Barron Stadium hosted the Class 6A and Class A Division I field and its original 9:30 a.m. start time was pushed back several hours. East Jackson High School hosted Class A Division II and Class 2A and Carrollton’s Grisham Stadium hosted the Class 5A, 7A and Adapted.

Thursday’s schedule featured the six field events (Pole Vault, High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump, Discus, Shotput) and the 3200 meter run in each classification. Class 3A and Class 4A will have to conclude those events on Friday, but the rest of the classifications were able to complete their schedules and tally up the team scores heading into Day 2.