Day 1 of the GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap

The first day of the GHSA Track and Field Championships experienced significant delays at the East Jackson, Carrollton and Rome locations. The Albany location was the only site out of the four that started on time, but the weather halted the action around 4 p.m. Shortly into the delay, the GHSA announced that the remainder of Thursday’s Class 3A and 4A schedule at the Albany site would be postponed until Friday at 12 p.m. The Girls Class 3A High Jump, the Boys Class 3A Pole Vault and then the Long Jump, Discus and 3200 meter were pushed to Friday. In Class 4A, the Discus and Long Jump were both completed on Thursday and Friday will include the the Pole Vault, High Jump, Triple Jump, Shotput and 3200 meter.
Rome’s Barron Stadium hosted the Class 6A and Class A Division I field and its original 9:30 a.m. start time was pushed back several hours. East Jackson High School hosted Class A Division II and Class 2A and Carrollton’s Grisham Stadium hosted the Class 5A, 7A and Adapted.
Thursday’s schedule featured the six field events (Pole Vault, High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump, Discus, Shotput) and the 3200 meter run in each classification. Class 3A and Class 4A will have to conclude those events on Friday, but the rest of the classifications were able to complete their schedules and tally up the team scores heading into Day 2.
In Carrollton, the Dacula Girls (30.75) hold a slight lead over Marietta (27) and Mill Creek (24.50) in Class 7A. Richmond Hill and Walton each have 19 points after the first day. On the boys side, Mill Creek (41), Carrollton (39.50) and Walton (25) lead the field in total point. The Jefferson Girls (34) lead Tucker (28), Harris County (26) and Maynard Jackson (25) in Class 5A and Tucker (35) leads Jefferson (26.50), Heritage (26), Chapel Hill (24) and Lithia Springs (22) on the boys side.
The Oglethorpe County girls picked up 40 points Day 1 to build a lead over second-place Claxton (29) and there is a third-place tie with Mt. Pisgah and Bleckley County with 23 points to lead Class A Division I. The Darlington Boys (25) and Tallulah Falls (21) earned the most points on the boys side and Athens Christian and Heard County each finished with 18 points. Class A Division II is led by the Randolph-Clay girls (29) and Schley County boys (26.50) after Day 1. Schley County five-star junior linebacker Zayden Walker placed fifth in the shotput with a 50-2 to pick up four points. In Class 2A, the Athens Academy girls hold a significant 45.50-to-14.50 lead over second-place Worth County and the Worth County boys (17) narrowly lead Model (16), Athens Academy (15), Drew Charter (15) and Mount Paran (14).
Class 7A
Boys Individual Results: (3200) 1. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 9:04.79, 2. Ben Winn, South Forsyth, 9:08.87, 3. Joseph Minecci, Walton, 9:13.95, 4. Memphis Rich, Richmond Hill, 9:17.67, (Pole Vault) 1. Will Frederick, Marietta, 15-6, 2. Harrison Green, Norcross, 15-0, T3. Noah Dobbs, Lambert, 14-6, T3. Connor Rolek, Carrollton, 14-6, (High Jump) 1. Elijah McDowell, South Gwinnett, 6-6, 2. Nathaniel Olofintoyi, Buford, 6-6, 3. Elijah Foote, Cherokee, 6-6, 4. Javon McLean, Carrollton, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, 47-8.50, 2. Khalen Pinkhard, Carrollton, 47-5.50, 3. Femi Stuart, Walton, 47-3.50, 4. Zachary Tamale, Buford, 26-3.50, (Long Jump) 1. Billy Cunningham, Richmond Hill, 24-0, 2. Brookwood, Lee Niles, 23-8.75, 3. Demarko Lawler, Mill Creek, 23-1, 4. Godsfavor Adenuga, Kennesaw Mountain, 22-10.25, (Discus) 1. Kadan Spratling, Carrollton, 169-6, 2. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 167-4, 3. Michael Savariau, Mill Creek, 161-2, CJ Gamble, Carrollton, 160-7, (Shot Put) 1. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 56-2, 2. Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, 55-11.50, 3. Omer Inan, Walton, 52.4.50, 4. Demary Toney, Marietta, 52-2.50
Girls Individual Results: (3200) 1. Mary Nesmith, Marietta, 10:34.14, 2. Maddie Jones, Marietta, 10:42.60, 3. Samantha McGarity, Harrison, 10:48.41, 4. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 10:49.17, (Pole Vault) 1. Cassidy Woodham, Kennesaw Mountain, 11-0, 2. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-6, 3. Ava Okeke, Kennesaw Mountain, 10-6, 4. Kayla Forand, Mill Creek, 10-0, (High Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6, 2. Ella Cowan, West Forsyth, 5-4, 3. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-4, 4. Nayana Pringle, Berkmar, 5-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 41-0.25, 2. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 38-4.25, 3. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 37-7, 4. Aditi Sagi, Walton, 37-5.50, (Long Jump) 1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 19-1.50, 2. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-8, 3. Caylie Jefferson, Westlake, 18-5, 4. Alana Hassel, Forsyth Central, 18-2, (Discus) 1. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 139-5, 2. Ayla Inan, Walton, 128-7, 3. Janiyah McKeithen, Lowndes, 126-0, 4. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill, 120-9, (Shot Put) 1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 43-0, 2. Jada Brown, Richmond Hill, 41-3.75, 3. Mmekom Inyang, Richmond Hill, 40-7, 4. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 39-2.50
Class 6A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Grayson Venezia, Creekview, 16-0, 2. Seth Burns, Allatoona, 15-0, 3. Gabriel Parker, Creekview, 14-0, 4. Carter Robinson, Grovetown, 13-6, (High Jump) 1. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 7-0, 2. Malachi Yehudah, Hughes, 7-0, 3. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 6-10, 4. Harrison Crofts, South Effingham, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 49-7, 2. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 49-6, 3. Marcus Thompson, Shiloh, 46-8, 4. NaJiib Anderson, Rockdale County, 46-3, (Long Jump) 1. Luke Stradley, Etowah, 24-9, 2. Josiah Brown, New Manchester, 23-5, 3. Christian Langford, Hughes, 23-3.75, 4. Nicolas Crosswhite, New Manchester, 23-3, (Discus) 1. Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, 173-5, 2. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale County, 171-4, 3. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 170-2, 4. Michael McClellan, Johns Creek, 150-3, (Shot Put) 1. Tahir Hines, Allatoona, 58-5.75, 2. Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, 57-9, 3. Nathaniel Williams, Rockdale County, 53-10, 4. Jarvis Adams, Rome, 53-2.50,
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Lindsey Magaw, Allatoona, 11-6, 2. Ansley Cho, Marist, 11-6, 3. Suparna Suhag, Lakeside-Evans, 11-6, 4. Julia Acker, Pope, 11-0, (High Jump) 1. Asey Srigboh, Alexander, 5-6, T2. Ashari Pearson, New Manchester, 5-2, T2. Justine Nevels, South Effingham, 5-2, 4. Amrit Rehal, Johns Creek, 5-2, (Triple Jump) 1. Alisa Gordon, Alexander 40-3, 2. Miya Winston, Rome, 39-10, 3. Aseye Srigboh, Alexander, 39-5, 4. Rikki Carver, Lakeside-eEvans, 39-2, (Long Jump) 1. Rikki Carver, Lakeside-Evans, 19-7, 2. Kayleigh Stargell, North Atlanta, 18-3.25, 3. Alisa Gordon, Alexander, 18-1.50, 4. Gabbi Grane, Etowah, 18-1, (Discus) 1. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth, 137-2, 2. Camdyn O’Shields, North Forsyth, 125-11, 3. Ally Fleck, Blessed Trinity, 121-9, 4. Jasmine Ramsey, 121-5, (Shot Put) 1. Bailey Williams, Tift County, 43-1.50, 2. Jasmine Baxter, Langston Hughes, 40-5, 3. Lexi Durban, North Forsyth, 40-3, 4. Janae’ Randall, Alcovy, 38-9
Class 5A
Boys Individual Results: (3200) 1. Jacob Pullen, Maynard Jackson, 9:17.42, 2. Chris Connolly, Chattahoochee, 9:26.28, 3. Cameron Collier, Midtown, 9:31.07, 4. Brock Brush, Jefferson, 9:32.96, (Pole Vault) 1. Hayden Badendyck, Loganville, 14-0, 2. Cairo Hayes, Chapel Hill, 13-6, 3. Alex Dunowitz, North Springs, 13-6, T4. Adam Henley, Jefferson 13-0, T4. Matthew Moore, Greenbrier, 13-0, (High Jump) 1. Ian Hodge, Tucker, 6-8, 2. KyDen Mays, Chapel Hill, 6-6, 3. Anthony Bynum, Jenkins, 6-4, 4. Everist Ononye, Heritage-Conyers, 6-4 (Triple Jump) 1. Muhammad Shareef, Statesboro, 2. Devon Williams, Banneker, 46-10, 3. Michael Roberts, Jefferson, 46-6, 4. Oliver Jean, Heritage-Conyers, 45-11.75, (Long Jump) 1. Jayvian McDowell, Lithia Springs, 22-7, 2. Hasaan Sykes, Tucker, 22-5.50, 3. Dion Dean, Heritage-Conyers, 22-4, 4. Oliver Jean, Heritage-Conyers, 22-3.75, (Discus) 1. John Pacely, Tucker 161-7, 2. Cameron Moore, Maynard Jackson, 161-7, 3. Jake Taylor, Loganville, 158-2, 4. Austin Hanks, Jones County, 156-9, (Shot Put) 1. Alex Henry, Lithia Springs, 60-1.25, 2. Austin Hanks, Jones County, 52-3.50, 3. John Pacely, Tucker, 51-9.50, 4. Jayden Smith, Chattahoochee, 51.7.75
Girls Individual Results: (3200) 1. Effie Ward, Harris County, 10:53.45, 2. Sanam Rangaraj, Cambridge, 11:03.25, 3. Paula Sandoval, Northview, 11:13.19, 4. Lauren Skeens, Northview, 11:19.46, (Pole Vault) 1. Ella Kulniszewski, Jefferson, 12-0, 2. Layla Keadle, North Springs, 11-6, 3. Ansley Rice, Jefferson, 10-6, T4. Emi Sarago, Chamblee, 10-6, T4. Adelyn Swogger, Greenbrier, 10-6, (High Jump) 1. Liliah Versluis, Cambridge, 5-6, 2. Savannah Sparks, Harris County, 5-4, 3. India Thorpe, ML King, 5-2, T4. Diamond Leslie, Centennial, 5-0, T4. Dora Amobi, Chapel Hill, 5-0, (Triple Jump) 1. Nijah Lewis, Tucker, 38-2, 2. Jada Stanford, Midtown, 38-1, 3. LaNeeya Garrison, Ware County, 37-11.50, 4. Diamond Leslie, Centennial, 37-9.25, (Long Jump) 1. Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian, 20-6, 2. Mary Rozier, Eagle’s Landing, 20-2, 3. Naomi Johnson, Chattahoochee, 18-10.75, 4. Nikah Lewis, Tucker, 18-5, (Discus) 1. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 131-6, Kristan Simmons, Tucker, 131-4, 3. Jasmin Sewell, Chapel Hill, 130-0, 4. Hannah Huff, Harris County, 123-4, (Shot Put) 1. Teah Gales, Jefferson, 39-4, 2. Jakayla Arnold, Maynard Jackson, 38-11.75, 3. Jamyiah Walker, Dutchtown, 38-6, 4. Kristan Simmons, Tucker, 38-2.50
Class 4A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) (High Jump) (Triple Jump) (Long Jump) 1. Gavin Barlow, LaGrange, 23-2, 2. Jaylan McLloyd, Westover, 22-10, 3. Brent Priester, Luella, 22-7.50, 4. Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge, 22-5, (Discus) 1. Jared Moore, Starr’s Mill, 183-6, 2. Phillips Moore, Westminster, 174-0, 3. Rhett McDonald, Heritage-Catoosa, 161-8, 4. Jackson Andrews, Walnut Grove, 155-10, (Shot Put)
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) (High Jump) (Triple Jump) (Long Jump) 1. Grace Smith, 19-3.5, 2. Nina Dozier, McDonough, 18-3, 3. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian, 18-2.5, 4. Angel Johnson, 18-1, Fayette County, (Discus) 1. Dayneijia Atkins, Stockbridge, 138-8, 2. Jordyn Quattlebaum, Central-Carroll, 123-5, 3. Avah Morrison, Heritage-Catoosa, 120-7, 4. Emery Jones, Cherokee Bluff, 117-8, (Shot Put)
Class 3A
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) (High Jump) 1. Justin Burns, Monroe, 6-6, Kishaun Taylor, Ringgold, 6-6, T3. Brandon Michaels, Peach County 6-4, T3. Gage Voyles, Coahulla Creek, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, 49-5.5, 2. Chinedum Ike, Sandy Creek, 47-6, 3. Jaquavus Hallman, Dougherty, 45-6, 4. Blake Davis, Sandy Creek, 45-0, (Long Jump) (Discus) (Shot Put) 1. Van Tane, Mary Persons, 52-5, 2. Zeke Turso, Coahulla Creek, 50-6.50, 3. Dacian Davis, Monroe Area, 49-11, 4. Jamarkus Walker, Crisp County, 49-6.50
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) 1. Amelia Johnson, Hart County, 12-0, 2. Noelle Hambick, Bremen, 11-6, 3. Tallulah Shack, 9-6, 4. Holland Ragsdale, Wesleyan, 9-6, (High Jump) (Triple Jump) 1. Jadyn Singleton, Savannah Christian, 39-1, 2. Amirah Ali, Johnson-Savannah, 37-2.75, 3. Zy’Kira Anderson, Liberty County, 37-1.75, 4. Anaja Lucear, Mary Persons, 36-11.50, (Long Jump) (Discus) (Shot Put) 1. Annabelle Langley, Bremen, 38-6, 2. Lydia Kairu, Hebron Christian, 38-5, 3. Saniya Heard, Franklin County, 37-5.50, 4. Madolynn Loyd, Gordon Lee, 36-10
Class 2A
Boys Individual Results: (3200) 1. Shipley Smith, Mt. Paran, 9:44.95, 2. Zechariah Prater, Fannin County, 9:49.03, 3. Pepper Davis, Banks County, 9:49.46, 4. Evan Osias, Laney, 9:52.29, (Pole Vault) 1. Hoke Lucas, Athens Academy, 14-6, 2. Reed Young, Pierce County, 13-0, 3. Riley Gober, Rockmart, 12-6, 4. Corbin Hunzeker, Pierce County, 12-6, (High Jump) 1. Kenyatta Bennett, Drew Charter, 6-6, 2. Branturan Callahan, East Jackson, 6-4, 3. Chad Woodham, Worth County, 6-4, 4. Nizer Smith, Redan, 6-2, (Triple Jump) (Long Jump) 1. Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, 22-5.50, 2. Kemoni Ryals, Appling County, 22-4, 3. Allan Hill, Putnam County, 22-2.50, 4. Khalil Paxton, Drew Charter, 21-6.50, (Discus) (Shot Put) 1. Jeremias Heard, Model, 58-4.25, 2. Caden Marsh, Toombs County, 55-6.50, 3. Travontae Smith, Worth County, 52-11.75, 4. OJ Alexander, Providence Christian, 51-1.25
Girls Individual Results: (3200) 1. Maya Davis, Athens Academy, 11:15.29, 2. Lindsey Holloway, Fannin County, 11:22.01, 3. Karli Sams, Fannin County, 11:29.04, 4. Leah Nyce, Savannah Arts, 11:35.40, (Pole Vault) 1. Sophie Scruggs, Pierce County, 11-0, 2. Mallory Peavey, Fitzgerald, 10-0, 3. Reagan Orr, Model, 9-0, 4. Caddie Grow, Athens Academy, 9-0, (High Jump) (Triple Jump) (Long Jump) 1. Layla Adams, Towers, 18-3.50, 2. Takaiya Bacon, Vidalia, 17-11.50, 3. Channing Arnold, Walker, 17-10, 4. Simone Whitfield, Therrell, 17-0.50, (Discus) 1. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 138-4, 2. Kayla McCord, Josey, 115-11, 3. Hannah Kent, East Jackson, 112-10, 4. Shaylin Stringer, Toombs County, 108-1, (Shot Put) 1. Veronika Babbitt, Athens Academy, 42-0.50, 2. Marliegh Dale, Banks County, 37-9.50, 3. Kalia Hopson, South Atlanta, 36-6.25, 4. Hannah Williams, Elite Scholars Academy, 34-6
Class A Division I
Boys Individual Results: (Pole Vault) (High Jump) 1. Jacob Carruthers, Barrow Arts, 6-8, 2. MacLann Metayer, 6-6, 3. Aaron Beths, Screven County, 6-4, 4. Hayden Jones, Pepperell, 6-4, (Triple Jump) 1. LJ Green, Heard County, 47-10, 2. Kalee Mincey, Claxton, 46-3, 3. Dakhovin Winn, Elbert County, 45-7, 4. Hampton Ford, Athens Christian, 45-4, (Long Jump) (Discus) 1. Nasir Johnson, Dublin, 170-10, 2. Sam Ketch, Tallulah Falls, 162-10, 3. Solomon Raggs, Weber, 152-7, 4. Caleb Jackson, East Laurens, 146-9, (Shot Put) 1. Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, 49-8, 2. Caleb Jackson, East Laurens, 49-8, 3. Sam Ketch, Tallulah Falls, 48-3, 4. Austin Clemons, Bryan County, 47-4
Girls Individual Results: (Pole Vault) (High Jump) 1. Kenzie Henderson, Oglethorpe County, 5-4, 2. Sophia Nasieku, Mt. Pisgah, 5-2, 3. Julianne Shirley, Tallulah Falls, 5-0, 4. Carlie Bagwell, Temple, 4-10, (Triple Jump) (Long Jump) 1. Denim Goddard, Oglethorpe County, 19-2.40, 2. Savannah Simmons, Mt. Pisgah, 18-2, 3. Makayla Watts, Lamar County, 18-0.50, 4. Trinity Lavant, Claxton, 17-5.50, (Discus) 1. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 127-6, 2. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel, 122-2, 3. Emily Johnson, Bryan County, 115-10, 4. Maddie Denney, Heard County, 111-5, (Shot Put) 1. Zy’Kieria Edwards, Oglethorpe County, 40-1, 2. Addyson Daniel, Chattooga, 37-11, 3. Jayda Jordan, Claxton, 37-0, 4. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel, 35-11
Class A Division II
Boys Individual Results: (3200) 1. Julian Council, GMC, 10:25.64, 2. Guy Mastrion, Atlanta Classical, 10:35.64, 3. Dennis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 10:37.01, 4. Ibis Gonzalez, Furlow Charter, 10:37.31, (Pole Vault) 1. Ethan Rogers, Hawkinsville, 11-6, 2. Declan Ekkel, Schley County, 11-6, 3. Trent Harris, Mt. Zion-Carroll, 10-0, 4. Billy Evans, Wilcox County, 10-0, (High Jump) (Triple Jump) (Long Jump) 1. Amir Jackson, Portal, 22-11, Chase Johnson, Emanuel County Institute, 22-5.25, 3. Darrius Merrion, Johnson County, 21-5.50, Jaquavian Williams, Mitchell County, 21-3, (Discus) 1. Frank Anderson, Aquinas, 154-4, 2. Darius Wells, Montgomery County, 145-10, 3. Wyatt Halstead, Schley County, 144-0, 4. Trey Miller, McIntosh County Academy, 140-4, (Shot Put) 1. Tre Turner, Lincoln County, 51-11, 2. Dontavious Johnson, Mitchell County, 50-9, 3. Dayshaun Copeland, Greene county, 50-6, 4. Kevin Wynn, Greene County, 50-4
Girls Individual Results: (3200) 1. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical, 12:23.36, 2. Savannah Arnett, Portal, 13:08.85, 3. Maria Kilheffer, Furlow Charter, 13:11.46, 4. Vera Carter, Wilcox County, 13:33.14, (Pole Vault) (High Jump) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 5-4, 2. Taylor Montgomery, Marion County, 4-10, 3. Alasia Montgomery, Taylor County, 4-10, 4. Taylor Lamar, Greene County, 4-10, (Triple Jump) 1. Marley Bell, Montgomery County, 36-0.75, 2. Ziyah Johnson, Randolph-Clay, 35-3, 3. Taylor Knox, Charlton County, 34-8.50, 4. Jameria Irwin, Johnson County, 32-6.50, (Long Jump) 1. Ziyah Johnson, Randolph-Clay, 16-7.50, 2. Raashonda Khalil, Portal, 16-5, 3. Daneria Thornton, Schley County, 16-4.50, 4. Zariyona Williams, Miller County, 16-2.50, (Discus) (Shot Put) 1. Teasha Hardwick, Randolph-Clay, 35-6.50, 2. Kelly Robinson, Mitchell County, 33-3.50, 3. Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County, 32-8, 4. Maddison Hollie, Utopian Academy, 32-7.50
