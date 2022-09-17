Convincing fashion: Savannah Christian handles Savannah Country Day

Savannah Christian showed top form to dominate Savannah Country Day during a 45-6 victory on September 16 in Georgia football.
Savannah Christian opened with a 7-0 advantage over Savannah Country Day through the first quarter.
The Raiders opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Hornets at the intermission.
Savannah Christian charged to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
