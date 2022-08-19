ajc logo
Columbus Calvary Christian outduels Bloomingdale New Hampstead in competitive clash 34-21

By Sports Desk
1 hour ago

Columbus Calvary Christian tipped and eventually toppled Bloomingdale New Hampstead 34-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 11.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights opened a colossal 27-7 gap over the Phoenix at halftime.

Columbus Calvary Christian steamrolled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Phoenix closed the lead with a 14-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

