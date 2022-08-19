Columbus Calvary Christian outduels Bloomingdale New Hampstead in competitive clash 34-21

Columbus Calvary Christian tipped and eventually toppled Bloomingdale New Hampstead 34-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 11.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Knights opened a colossal 27-7 gap over the Phoenix at halftime.
Columbus Calvary Christian steamrolled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Phoenix closed the lead with a 14-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
