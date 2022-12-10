ajc logo
X

Columbus Brookstone explodes past Auburn Lee Scott

Sports
By Sports Bot
22 minutes ago

Columbus Brookstone controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-33 win against Auburn Lee Scott in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brent Key’s deal with Georgia Tech: 5 years, $15 million2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia Bulldogs have returned to greatness because of a great coach
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
5h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
12h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener
12h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons finally can hope they’ll be good again soon
5h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Marist comes to play in easy win over North Atlanta
22m ago
Ellenwood Cedar Grove outduels Fayetteville Starrs Mill in competitive clash
22m ago
Powerhouse performance: Eatonton Putnam County roars to big win over Monticello Jasper...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
1h ago
Open enrollment deadline nears for Georgians who qualify for ACA insurance
11h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top