Cleveland White County overcomes Dahlonega Lumpkin County in seat-squirming affair

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Cleveland White County poked just enough holes in Dahlonega Lumpkin County’s defense to garner a taut, 58-50 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 3, Cleveland White County squared off with Jasper Pickens County in a basketball game. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

