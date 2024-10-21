Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 10 Takeaways

Athens Academy preserved its flawless record in a 35-34 win over Elbert County. In the game, Elbert County regained a 28-27 lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter, but Athens Academy quarterback Hampton Johnson connected with Keyon Standifer for an 18-yard touchdown and Standifer added a two-point conversion on a reverse to put the Spartans back up 35-28 with 5:27 left. Elbert County responded and ran in a 5-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left, but Athens Academy blocked the PAT and recovered the onside kick to celebrate the road victory and improve to 9-0. Jamari Welch scored a 59-yard touchdown on the second snap of the game to give Athens Academy a 7-0 lead. Elbert County tied it back and then Welch returned to the endzone on a 2-yard run. A missed PAT and a 9-yard Elbert County touchdown and successful two-point conversion gave the Blue Devils a 15-13 lead. Johnson ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Standifer scored the two-point attempt to give Athens Academy a 21-15 halftime lead. Johnson found Standifer for a 45-yard touchdown to open the half and a failed two-point try left the lead at 27-15. Elbert County scored back-to-back touchdowns—adding a PAT on the first of the two and then failing a two-point try on the second—to take the 28-27 lead.

Social Circle’s Luke Cross found Jude Nelson for a 35-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game 21-21 and eventually force overtime. Monticello missed a field goal on the first possession of overtime, but then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced Social Circle back and their 48-yard attempt was no good. In double-overtime, a Jude Nelson touchdown and Bristol Evans two-point conversion put Social Circle up 29-21. Monticello answered with a Jamarkus Thomas touchdown and two-point conversion by Bryan Ridley to force triple overtime. Kamarion Owens converted the first two-point conversion in triple overtime that proved to be the game-winning points.

Sammy Kunczewski threw a touchdown pass, rushed for two touchdowns and had an interception on defense for Darlington (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-A Division I) in its 31-0 home win over Model (3-5, 1-3 Region 6-A Division I). Kunczewski threw a first-half touchdown to his brother Nate Kunczewski and rushed for two second-half scores, setting up the second one with his own interception. Bodie Powers also had a touchdown rush in the first half, and an Ade Desalu field goal gave the Tigers a 17-0 halftime lead.