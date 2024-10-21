Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 10 Takeaways

Athens Academy preserved its flawless record in a 35-34 win over Elbert County. In the game, Elbert County regained a 28-27 lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter, but Athens Academy quarterback Hampton Johnson connected with Keyon Standifer for an 18-yard touchdown and Standifer added a two-point conversion on a reverse to put the Spartans back up 35-28 with 5:27 left. Elbert County responded and ran in a 5-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left, but Athens Academy blocked the PAT and recovered the onside kick to celebrate the road victory and improve to 9-0. Jamari Welch scored a 59-yard touchdown on the second snap of the game to give Athens Academy a 7-0 lead. Elbert County tied it back and then Welch returned to the endzone on a 2-yard run. A missed PAT and a 9-yard Elbert County touchdown and successful two-point conversion gave the Blue Devils a 15-13 lead. Johnson ran in a 1-yard touchdown and Standifer scored the two-point attempt to give Athens Academy a 21-15 halftime lead. Johnson found Standifer for a 45-yard touchdown to open the half and a failed two-point try left the lead at 27-15. Elbert County scored back-to-back touchdowns—adding a PAT on the first of the two and then failing a two-point try on the second—to take the 28-27 lead.
Social Circle’s Luke Cross found Jude Nelson for a 35-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game 21-21 and eventually force overtime. Monticello missed a field goal on the first possession of overtime, but then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced Social Circle back and their 48-yard attempt was no good. In double-overtime, a Jude Nelson touchdown and Bristol Evans two-point conversion put Social Circle up 29-21. Monticello answered with a Jamarkus Thomas touchdown and two-point conversion by Bryan Ridley to force triple overtime. Kamarion Owens converted the first two-point conversion in triple overtime that proved to be the game-winning points.
Sammy Kunczewski threw a touchdown pass, rushed for two touchdowns and had an interception on defense for Darlington (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-A Division I) in its 31-0 home win over Model (3-5, 1-3 Region 6-A Division I). Kunczewski threw a first-half touchdown to his brother Nate Kunczewski and rushed for two second-half scores, setting up the second one with his own interception. Bodie Powers also had a touchdown rush in the first half, and an Ade Desalu field goal gave the Tigers a 17-0 halftime lead.
Pepperell opened a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Moss Tant to Sam Wooten and defeated Haralson County 35-20. Haralson County answered with a 9-yard touchdown run but failed the two-point conversion and trailed 14-6 at the half. Sam Ross extended the lead to 21-6 with a touchdown run and then found Kellen Edeburne on a 55-yard touchdown to give the Dragons a 28-6 advantage heading into the fourth. Haralson County ran in a 1-yard score to open the fourth quarter and scored on an interception returned for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 28-20 with 10 minutes left, but Tant iced the game with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Swainsboro stayed unbeaten in region play, defeating Vidalia 32-21. Swainsboro started scoring with a 41-yard Bryson Traver touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Vidalia answered early in the second quarter with a 2-yard Jamorion Phillips rushing touchdown. Vidalia then added to their lead with a 52-yard Jackson Berry rushing touchdown, taking a 14-6 lead. Traver scored again on a 6-yard run to cut the lead to two, going into halftime down 14-12. Early in the third quarter, Swainsboro regained the lead on Traver’s third rushing touchdown of the night, making it 20-14. Late in the third, Vidalia reclaimed the lead on Jackson Berry’s second touchdown of the night. Swainsboro took the lead for the final time on Traver’s fourth and final touchdown. The Tigers added a final touchdown with under a minute to go, securing the 32-21 victory.
No. 1 Toombs County remained unbeaten with a 31-21 road win at Savannah Country Day. Toombs County moved to 6-0, 1-0 in Region 3-A, while Savannah Country Day fell to 2-6, 0-3 in region play. … No. 3 Fannin County was a 56-6 home winner, improving to 8-0 and 5-0 in Region 7-A. Armuchee fell to 3-5, 0-5 in region. … Fitzgerald, ranked No. 5, came away with a 56-7 road win over Berrien to bring its record to 5-2, 3-1 Region 1-A. Berrien fell to 0-7, 0-3 in region. … No. 6 Dodge County handled Jefferson County 43-6 at home to stay perfect at 8-0, 7-0 in Region 2-A. Jefferson County fell to 0-6, 0-5 in region. … Worth County, ranked No. 7, defeated Bacon County 54-24 on the road. Worth County is now 5-3, 3-1 in Region 1-A, while Bacon County drops to 4-4, 1-3 in region play.
WEEK 9 RESULTS & STANDINGS
REGION 1
Thomasville 4-1, 7-2
Fitzgerald 3-1, 5-2
Worth County 3-1, 5-3
Jeff Davis 1-2, 5-2
Brantley County 1-2, 1-6
Bacon County 1-3, 4-4
Berrien 0-3, 0-7
Friday, Oct. 18
Worth County 54, Bacon County 24
Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7
Thomasville 62, Brantley County 0
REGION 2
Dodge County 7-0, 8-0
Dublin 7-0, 8-0
Northeast 6-1, 6-2
ACE Charter 4-3, 5-3
Washington County 4-3, 4-4
Southwest 2-4, 2-5
Bleckley County 1-5, 2-5
East Laurens 1-5, 2-5
Central-Macon 0-6, 0-7
Jefferson County 0-5, 0-6
Friday, Oct. 18
ACE Charter 40, Southwest 14
Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17
Northeast 39, Central-Macon 0
Dodge County 43, Jefferson County 6
Washington County 26, East Laurens 25
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 2-0, 7-0
Swainsboro 2-0, 3-5
Toombs County 1-0, 6-0
Vidalia 0-2, 3-4
Sav. Country Day 0-3, 2-6
Friday, Oct. 18
Toombs County 33, Savannah Country Day 21
Swainsboro 32, Vidalia 21
REGION 4
Lamar County 4-0, 7-1
Jasper County 3-0, 6-1
Social Circle 3-1, 5-3
Putnam County 3-2, 4-5
Towers 1-3, 3-4
McNair 0-4, 2-6
Utopian Academy 0-4, 0-8
Friday, Oct. 18
Lamar County 24, Putnam County 3
Jasper County 31, Social Circle 29
Towers 34, Utopian Academy 0
REGION 5
Sub Region A
Wesleyan 4-0, 7-1
Fellowship Christian 4-0, 6-2
King’s Ridge 2-2, 6-2
Mount Vernon 2-2, 4-3
Mt. Pisgah 0-4, 0-8
St. Francis 0-4, 0-8
Mount Bethel 0-0, 4-1 ++
Sub Region B
Whitefield Academy 3-0, 6-2
Landmark Christian 2-1, 6-2
Mount Paran 2-1, 6-2
B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-5
Walker 0-3, 2-6
Friday, Oct. 18
Whitefield Academy 34, Landmark Christian 0
Mount Bethel Christian 25, Dominion Christian 18
Mount Paran Christian 25, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
REGION 6
Heard County 4-0, 6-2
Temple 3-1, 6-2
Darlington 3-1, 5-3
Bremen 2-2, 4-4
Pepperell 2-3, 2-7
Model 1-3, 3-5
Haralson County 0-5, 1-8
Friday, Oct. 18
Darlington 31, Model 0
Pepperell 35, Haralson County 14
Heard County 27, Bremen 14
REGION 7
Fannin County 5-0, 8-0
Christian Heritage 5-0, 7-1
Gordon Lee 4-1, 6-2
Chattooga 2-3, 5-3
Dade County 2-3, 3-5
Coosa 1-4, 3-5
Gordon Central 1-4, 3-5
Armuchee 0-5, 3-5
Friday, Oct. 18
Dade County 44, Coosa 28
Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6
REGION 8
Athens Academy 5-0, 9-0
Rabun County 3-1, 6-2
Commerce 3-1, 5-3
Elbert County 3-2, 4-5
Banks County 1-3, 1-7
Providence Christian 0-4, 1-7
Oglethorpe County 0-4, 0-8
Friday, Oct. 18
Banks County 34, Providence Christian 20
Athens Academy 35, Elbert County 34
Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 14
