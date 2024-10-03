Class 2A: Week 8 games to watch

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 3-3, 1-0 in Region 8 and No. 3 in 3A-A private; Stephens County is 4-2, 1-0 and No. 5 in 2A.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Prince Avenue Christian by 12

Notes: Both teams, along with Hebron Christian, are the only with undefeated Region 8 records. The Wolverines went 0-2 against Carolina schools, losing 31-21 at Mallard Creek (N.C.) and 49-41 at Westside (S.C.). Their other loss was to 4A’s No. 7 Blessed Trinity, 23-21. They won their region opener last week, 43-21 over Hart County. Wolverines sophomore quarterback Ben Musser is 60 of 103 passing for 634 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing 36 times for 366 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Andrew Beard has 916 yards and 10 touchdowns on 112 carries along with 16 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Mac Bradley leads the team with 79 tackles and five sacks. The Indians won their region opener 35-3 over Franklin County, rebounding from a two-game skid to 3A schools, No. 2 Jefferson (45-28) and Oconee County (35-10). Indians senior quarterback Tripp Underwood is 97 of 146 for 1,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. His leading receiver is junior Davon Swinton, who has 469 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches. Senior Javin Gordon has 449 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 carries. Senior Brock Tankersly has a team-high 79 tackles, and senior Jonah Swinton has three interceptions.

Callaway Cavaliers at Westside-Macon Seminoles

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Ed Defore Sports Complex, Macon

Records, rankings: Callaway is 3-2, 0-0 in Region 2 and No. 6; Westside is 2-4, 0-1.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Callaway by 1

Notes: The Cavs open region play seeking their third straight region title, and fifth in the last six years, with those coming in Region 5. After an 0-2 start, they’re on a three-game win streak, but didn’t play last week. Their losses were to Cass (42-7) and Alabama’s Opelika (48-13) and their wins are over then-No. 8 Cook (36-23), Columbia (22-16) and Redan (34-6). Junior quarterback Blake Harrington has 597 yards passing and seven touchdowns to three interceptions, and 329 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries. Senior Tyren Buggs has 109 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in two games played. Junior Xae Anderson has 57 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception. The Seminoles’ record is misleading, and this is the third consecutive ranked opponent they’ve faced. They lost 56-27 to A-DII’s top-ranked Bowdon on Sept. 5 then, after a bye, stunned A-DI’s No. 2 Lamar County on the road with a 20-10 win. Last week, they lost their region opener 35-32 to No. 2 Morgan County. Seminoles senior running back Kadiphius Iverson has 996 yards and 12 touchdowns on 155 carries. Junior quarterback James Neville is 29-for-82 passing for 636 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions, and his top target, senior Tristan Houston, has 15 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Kenneth Hogges has 24 tackles, seven for loss, and four sacks.

Spencer Greenwave Owls at Sumter County Panthers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Finklea-Robinson Stadium, Americus

Records, rankings: Spencer is 4-2, 2-1 in Region 1 and unranked; Sumter County is 6-0, 3-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Sumter County by 12

Notes: The Greenwave Owls are on a three-game win streak, with their previous two against Region 1′s Jordan and Kendrick, whom they outscored 111-31. The Owls’ losses were to No. 3 Carver-Columbus in their region opener, and 46-23 to Lovett. They also beat 4A’s Griffin, 29-15. In last week’s 55-14 win over Kendrick, senior Justyn Williams had 118 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries. They’ll need a win this week to keep alive the chance of three consecutive region titles after winning 2-2A the previous two years. They’ll need help even with a win, as Carver is in the driver’s seat. The Panthers have already have their most wins since going 6-6 in 2019, the last year they made the playoffs. They went 5-5 last year, and won just one game each of the past three seasons. Debuting in 2004, the program is off to its best start in history. Junior Aaron Kearse has a team-high seven touchdowns and 364 yards on 45 carries. Senior Corderian Leverett has 13 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily