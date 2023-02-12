X
Canton Sequoyah takes a toll on Woodstock

Sports
By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

Canton Sequoyah notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Woodstock 78-63 on February 11 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

