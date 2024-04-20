High School Sports

Buford, North Oconee defend at GHSA gymnastics state championships

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

By Score Atlanta
25 minutes ago

Budding dynasties are still alive after Buford and North Oconee successfully defended GHSA gymnastics championships Friday at Buford.

“It’s incredible for the girls,” said Buford head coach Tyler Ann Smith. “Especially because my team does not have a lot of club gymnasts. We have a few, but the core of my team is high school only girls.”

The victory in the Class 6A-7A finals marked Buford’s sixth overall and third-consecutive championship while North Oconee’s Class A-5A victory was the team’s fifth-consecutive state title.

Buford finished atop the Class 6A-7A team standings with a 110.25 total ahead of North Forsyth (110.025), West Forsyth (106.95) and Carrollton (106.575). North Oconee led the Class 1A-5A team standings with 112.625 points and led Bremen (109.575), Northgate (107.55) and Cambridge (107.35).

“There’s talent for sure,” Smith said of her team and North Oconee. “Especially when there are some of the club gyms in our back yard. But the alumni of our schools have laid the groundwork for both of our programs and that makes it easier.”

A core group of juniors has been paramount for Buford in the pursuit of four-consecutive titles. As freshman, the girls won a title and have done so in the ensuing seasons.

They haven’t learned how to lose. And don’t plan on it.

“Those girls have gone three years without losing,” Smith said. “And they are bound and determined to make it a fourth. They are Johanna Sasser, Kendall Rockwell, Vidya Bharadwaj and Bellarae Newby. A lot they do for me is self-motivation. There’s not a lot that I have to do to get them going. I might have to pivot their thinking a little bit, especially after our beam session today.”

In the balance beam, it’s said that falls are contagious, like a shank on the golf course. It’s a happening teams wish to avoid. But for the now three-time defending champions, the team weathered the dreaded occurrence. And not once, or twice.

Four times.

“We’ve never been there where all four went up and all four fall,” she said. “It was really important for us to not take (the bad vibes) to the floor routine. And those girls led the charge.”

Buford finished first in the bars and floor routines while 6A-7A runner-up North Forsyth finished at the top in the vault and beam competitions.

Both Buford and North Oconee have had streaky histories in the championships. The Wolves won the team’s first three championships from 2014-2016 while North Oconee won its first title in 2019 and hasn’t lost in a state championship since.

Forsyth Central’s Katie Andrews won the All-Around championship in Class 6A-7A after finishing atop bars and floor with a runner-up finish in beam.

Follow the links to see the full individual results from Classes 6A-7A and Classes 1A-5A (TBA)

Class 6A-7A Team Results

Buford – 110.250

North Forsyth – 110.025

West Forsyth – 106.950

Carrollton – 106.575

Class 1A-5A Team Results

North Oconee – 112.625

Bremen – 109.575

Northgate – 107.55

Cambridge – 107.35

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Credit: GHSA

Carrollton, North Gwinnett serve up first-round upsets to 7A top-5 teams
Baseball blog: Parkview-Brookwood, BT-Pope play for region titles Friday
Boys soccer: State playoff brackets
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president