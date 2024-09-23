Brooks County’s upset bid stopped with last-second field goal

Brooks County was one missed field goal away from a chance at defeating Class 2A No. 1 Pierce County on Friday, and that matchup highlighted weekend the results from Class A Division II.

The No. 4-ranked Trojans led 7-0 after the first quarter and tied the game at 14 late in the fourth quarter, but Pierce County kicker Garrett Stephenson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to avoid the upset.

In games against out-of-state opponents, No. 7 Lincoln County moved to 5-0 after beating South Carolina’s Silver Bluff 41-15, and No. 8 Trion advanced to 6-0 after a 35-28 victory against North Carolina’s Robbinsville.