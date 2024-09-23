Brooks County’s upset bid stopped with last-second field goal

Brooks County was one missed field goal away from a chance at defeating Class 2A No. 1 Pierce County on Friday, and that matchup highlighted weekend the results from Class A Division II.
The No. 4-ranked Trojans led 7-0 after the first quarter and tied the game at 14 late in the fourth quarter, but Pierce County kicker Garrett Stephenson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to avoid the upset.
In games against out-of-state opponents, No. 7 Lincoln County moved to 5-0 after beating South Carolina’s Silver Bluff 41-15, and No. 8 Trion advanced to 6-0 after a 35-28 victory against North Carolina’s Robbinsville.
No. 9 Metter and No. 10 Early County opened region play with victories. Metter moved past Portal 28-7 in a Region 3 game, while Early County defeated Terrell County 40-0 in Region 1 play.
Irwin County (5-0) is ranked No. 2 and will carry momentum from its 48-33 Week 6 victory against Class 2A Cook (2-4) into Friday’s Region 2 opener against a well-rested No. 5 Clinch County (5-0). Manchester (3-1) maintained its No. 3 ranking after a 38-0 shutout victory against Class 6A Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils will play their Region 7 opener against No. 8 Trion (6-0) Friday.
Top-ranked Bowdon, No. 5 Clinch County and No. 6 Greene County did not play.
Class A Division II Top 10 results
1. (1) Bowdon (4-1) did not play.
2. (2) Irwin County (5-0) beat Cook 48-33.
3. (3) Manchester (3-1) beat Chapel Hill 38-0.
4. (4) Brooks County (2-3) lost to Class 2A No. 1 Pierce County 17-14.
5. (5) Clinch County (5-0) did not play.
6. (6) Greene County (4-1) did not play.
7. (8) Lincoln County (5-0) beat Silver Bluff (SC) 41-15.
8. (7) Trion (6-0) beat Robbinsville (NC) 35-28..
9. (9) Metter (3-1) beat Portal 28-7 in a Region 3 game
10. (10) Early County (3-2) beat Terrell County 40-0 in a Region 1 game.
