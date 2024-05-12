Boys tennis: Lambert, Johns Creek, GAC, Westminster repeat as champs

Lambert took a blow before the season began when Aidan Atwood, a Georgia signee, opted not to play. But the Longhorns were able to ride the play of freshmen Tanush Gade at No. 2 singles and Shiv Siju at No. 3 singles, along with veteran seniors Owen Heybroek and Jack Sherman at No. 2 doubles. Those four were victorious in the state championship match.

“I figured it would come down to our two seniors,” Lambert coach Eric Hampton said. “I told them to stay loose. They’ve been here before, so there’s pressure. Just stay loose and relaxed.”

Despite the desertion from his top player, Hampton had a good feeling that his team could repeat.

“Losing (Atwood) hurt, but I knew the freshmen were very good and they stepped up and we had one or two sophomores that could have come in and played just as well,” Hampton said. “We were young, but if I had to put in a wager on today, I would say on paper that we should continue to do very well.”

Class 6A: Johns Creek 3, Pope 0

Johns Creek had to overcome an injury to No. 2 singles player Yusuf Khan, who tore his labrum before the third-round playoff match. The Gladiators moved Parker Rowan, who had been playing No. 1 doubles, to No. 2 singles and he wound up winning the match that cliched the state championship.

“The great thing was we played Pope twice this year in the regular season and they beat us the first time with the lineup we played today, and we beat them in the region tournament with our regular lineup,” coach Todd Hedden said. “So today we played them with the same lineup we lost to them with and two of the lines that lost were two of the lines that won today. So that was a little bit of revenge for us, even though we have a very good relationship with Pope. It’s a great rivalry, but guy guys definitely wanted to come o ut on top and prove they were still the best in the state.”

In addition to Rowan’s win, the Gladiators got a victory from Francis Wu at No. 3 singles and from the No. 2 doubles team of Kauti Manyam and Parth Modi.

“This has been our toughest road we’ve had to the championship,” Hedden said. “We beat Dunwoody in the semis, but the other team we played that was the best was Lakeside. That match was pretty epic.”

The last team to win at least six in a row was Westminster, who won seven straight from 2011-17.

Class 5A: Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Chattahoochee 2

The Spartans needed a grueling four-plus hour three-set win from sophomore Jack Morrison at No. 3 singles to repeat as champion. GAC also got wins from the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Gessner and Frederick Dougah and the No. 2 team of Ayaan Valiani and Ben Hawkins.

“(Northview’s) strength is in their singles play and I think our strength is in our depth,” GAC coach Brett Harte said. “We had really good depth all the way through. Jack and Frederick could both play No. 1 singles and for those guys to say they’ll play doubles – because everybody wants to play singles – but they’re unselfish and just got some doubles points. That’s a testament to Jack and Freddy to do that at No. 1 doubles.”

Morrison fought through some cramping and a sore wrist to get the winning point.

“He’s a sophomore and he’s battling his nerves and that’s tough to do,” Harte said. “I was proud of them for grinding through it.”

Class 4A: Westminster 3, Pace Academy 0

Twin brothers Charlie and Jack Burdell won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to lead the Wildcats to the state championship. The No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Sager and Jack Velarde were the other victorious team.

“Every year is a different year and it’s a brand-new team,” coach Ralph Geeza said. “I’m excited for this team because this is their one opportunity to win state. There may be some individuals who have won state before, but not this group of guys at this time, so I’m very happy for them.”

The Burdell brothers and Sager were three of the team’s seniors and Geeza said the trio will definitely be missed.

“We’re going to have to work a little harder next year,” Geeza said. “Without those top three guys it’s going to be a little different. I’m thankful for having those guys in the lineup for four years.”

Class 3A: Columbus 3, Lumpkin County 0

The Blue Devils won their first state championship since 2013 and denied Lumpkin County an opportunity to win its first.

Columbus eliminated defending champion Wesleyan 3-0 last week. It got wins in the championship match from No. 1 singles Andy Jing, No. 2 singles Mac Dickinson and No. 2 doubles Anthony Hester and Hasan Molvi.

We had two seniors that came back who have been on the varsity team for years,” Columbus coach Millicent Brooks-Millender said. “They really stepped up and kind of commanded the court. And then we had two newcomers come in and took over No. 2 doubles and showed up when we needed them to. Good teamwork and good energy and I’m very, very proud of them.”

Class 2A: Landmark Christian 3, Athens Academy 0

Four of Landmark Christian’s seniors are four-year starters who finally got a chance to win it all. It was the first tennis championship in school history.

“This was the dream starting their freshman year,” coach Mark Hossler said. “They were like, ‘I think we can do this.’ They really stuck together and did it.”

The group reached the semifinals as freshmen and made the quarterfinals last year before losing to Athens Academy, giving Saturday’s win just a bit of revenge.

Getting wins were Jackson Ortega at No. 1 singles and both doubles teams – Drew Eldridge and Andrew Yolitz at No. 1 and Jacob Hossler and Noah Hossler, the coach’s sons, at No. 2.

“Everybody did their part,” Hossler said. “The first round it was the singles guys (No. 2 Zan Heick and No. 3 Craig Healy), the second round was the singles guys again. The quarterfinals it was other guys and in the finals it was our doubles team. It was such a team victory.”

Class A Division I: Darlington 3, Mount Vernon 2

No. 2 singles player Murray Ellington won a four-hour marathon game to give Darlington its first state title since 1996 in coach Betina Fuentes’ first season in charge.

“Murray is a grinder,” Fuentes said. “If you give him an inch, he’s going to grind you down and not give you a chance to come back.”

Darlington also got wins at No. 3 singles from John Courtney and from the No. 1 singles team of Felipe Selle and Nicolas Ntayagabiri.

“It means a lot to these guys,” Fuentes said. “They saw the girls win it last year and they’ve been grinding for it all year. This has been their goal all year long.”

When Fuentes took over the program, she was told by the outgoing coach that this team could be special.

“He knew last year they had the potential to do it if they just worked hard and stayed as a team,” Fuentes said. “They’ve supported each other through everything and they’re always right there. That’s a big part of their win today.”

Class A Division II: Seminole County 3, Aquinas 0

After winning state as freshman, the same group returned as seniors to complete the championship bookend for the Indians.

Winning for Seminole were Landon Kirkland at No. 1 singles, Bryson Grantham at No. 3 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Andrew Gravlee and Ethan Gravlee.

“I’m very happy for our players,” said Seminole coach Tina Fain, whose son William is joined by Ellis Denham on the No. 1 doubles team. “They’ve worked hard and this is a good way to finish their careers.”