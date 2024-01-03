Boys Basketball Roundup – January 2, 2024

Augusta Josey’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Augusta Lucy C Laney 89-50 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High on Jan. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Augusta Josey and Augusta Lucy C Laney took on Augusta Josey on Dec. 27 at Augusta Josey High School.

Bainbridge barely beats Blakely Early County

Bainbridge finally found a way to top Blakely Early County 36-32 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bainbridge faced off against Brunswick Glynn.

Blackshear Pierce County carves slim margin over Reidsville Tattnall County

Blackshear Pierce County posted a narrow 42-38 win over Reidsville Tattnall County for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Reidsville Tattnall County High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Reidsville Tattnall County faced off against McRae Telfair County.

Canton Creekview tops Roswell

Canton Creekview rolled past Roswell for a comfortable 53-33 victory at Roswell High on Jan. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 29, Roswell squared off with Vienna James Madison in a basketball game.

Gainesville Chestatee delivers statement win over Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville Chestatee’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gainesville East Hall 68-37 in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville Chestatee took on Flowery Branch on Dec. 27 at Flowery Branch High School.

Savannah Islands earns narrow win over Bluffton

Savannah Islands topped Bluffton 58-57 in a tough tilt for a South Carolina boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

Savannah Windsor Forest prevails over Baxley Appling County

Savannah Windsor Forest’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Baxley Appling County 99-54 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Thomson overwhelms Augusta Glenn Hills

Thomson scored early and often to roll over Augusta Glenn Hills 71-12 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Thomson faced off against North Augusta Fox Creek.

Winder-Barrow rides to cruise-control win over Flowery Branch

Winder-Barrow unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Flowery Branch 79-35 Tuesday for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Flowery Branch High on Jan. 2.

Recently on Dec. 27, Flowery Branch squared off with Gainesville Chestatee in a basketball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.