Boys Basketball Roundup – January 17, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 3, Commerce East Jackson faced off against Homer Banks County and Athens took on Homer Banks County on Jan. 12 at Athens Academy.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic claims victory against North Atlanta

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic pushed past North Atlanta for a 57-38 win in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 17.

Chatsworth North Murray tacks win on Tallapoosa Haralson County

Chatsworth North Murray dominated Tallapoosa Haralson County 90-36 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High on Jan. 17 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Chatsworth North Murray faced off against Chatsworth Murray County.

Marietta Pope records thin win against Marietta Sprayberry

Marietta Pope finally found a way to top Marietta Sprayberry 47-42 on Jan. 17 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Marietta Sprayberry faced off against Alpharetta and Marietta Pope took on Roswell on Jan. 9 at Roswell High School.

Milton outlasts Suwanee Lambert

Milton grabbed a 66-56 victory at the expense of Suwanee Lambert in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 17.

Milton opened with an 18-8 advantage over Suwanee Lambert through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 39-26 halftime margin at the Longhorns’ expense.

Milton darted to a 50-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns managed a 20-16 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Milton took on Cumming South Forsyth on Jan. 12 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Powder Springs Hillgrove thwarts Kennesaw Harrison’s quest

Powder Springs Hillgrove eventually beat Kennesaw Harrison 64-53 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Kennesaw Harrison High on Jan. 17.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Dallas North Paulding.

Rome sprints past Woodstock

Rome handed Woodstock a tough 73-61 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 17.

Recently on Jan. 3, Rome squared off with Woodstock Etowah in a basketball game.

