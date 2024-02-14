Boys Basketball Roundup – February 13, 2024

North Atlanta finally found a way to top Dunwoody 65-58 at Dunwoody High on Feb. 13 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Decatur Columbia defeats Atlanta McNair

Decatur Columbia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 80-29 win over Atlanta McNair for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 13.

In recent action on Feb. 2, Atlanta McNair faced off against Fairburn Landmark Christian and Decatur Columbia took on Tucker on Feb. 3 at Tucker High School.

Marietta Pope holds off Marietta Sprayberry

Marietta Pope topped Marietta Sprayberry 54-47 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Marietta Sprayberry High on Feb. 13.

Rockmart escapes close call with Chatsworth North Murray

Rockmart finally found a way to top Chatsworth North Murray 46-45 in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 13.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Chatsworth North Murray faced off against Chatsworth Murray County and Rockmart took on Blue Ridge Fannin County on Jan. 30 at Rockmart High School.

