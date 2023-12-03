Boys Basketball Roundup – December 2, 2023

Atlanta Pace dismissed Chicago Hyde Park by a 63-35 count at Atlanta Pace Academy on Dec. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Beaufort Bridges tops Savannah Memorial Day

Beaufort Bridges recorded a big victory over Savannah Memorial Day 58-38 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Blue Ridge Fannin County slips past Dahlonega Lumpkin County

Blue Ridge Fannin County finally found a way to top Dahlonega Lumpkin County 58-49 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch overwhelms Guyton South Effingham

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch dismissed Guyton South Effingham by an 84-59 count at Guyton South Effingham High on Dec. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Dacula delivers statement win over Suwanee North Gwinnett

Dacula earned a convincing 75-40 win over Suwanee North Gwinnett on Dec. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Dunwoody carves slim margin over Gainesville East Forsyth

Dunwoody finally found a way to top Gainesville East Forsyth 53-51 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Franklin Heard County edges past Cedartown in tough test

Franklin Heard County posted a narrow 64-58 win over Cedartown in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

LaGrange Troup County carves slim margin over Valley

LaGrange Troup County topped Valley 67-60 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Recently on Nov. 28, LaGrange Troup County squared off with Lafayette in a basketball game.

Lanett dominates Columbus

Lanett earned a convincing 54-33 win over Columbus in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Lawrenceville Mountain View earns solid win over Cumming Forsyth Central

Lawrenceville Mountain View notched a win against Cumming Forsyth Central 57-42 in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 2.

Richmond Hill holds off Hilton Head Island

Richmond Hill topped Hilton Head Island 43-37 in a tough tilt in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Richmond Hill and Hilton Head Island played in a 63-43 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic edges past Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic in tough test

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic finally found a way to top Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 37-36 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Savannah Country Day sprints past North Charleston Cathedral

Savannah Country Day handed North Charleston Cathedral a tough 84-70 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Savannah St. Andrew’s rides to cruise-control win over Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

Savannah St. Andrew’s unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep 56-33 Saturday in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

Statesboro dominates Reidsville Tattnall County

Statesboro earned a convincing 61-31 win over Reidsville Tattnall County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Statesboro opened with a 21-4 advantage over Reidsville Tattnall County through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ shooting steamrolled in front for a 37-13 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Statesboro pulled to a 54-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Stockbridge routs Waynesboro Burke County

Stockbridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 76-31 win over Waynesboro Burke County at Waynesboro Burke County High on Dec. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Tifton Tift County darts by Valdosta

Tifton Tift County scored early and often to roll over Valdosta 63-31 in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

Woodstock River Ridge darts past Snellville Brookwood with early burst

Woodstock River Ridge scored early and often in a 70-39 win over Snellville Brookwood on Dec. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

