Boys Baseball Roundup – March 20, 2024

Atlanta Mt. Vernon defense stifles Atlanta The Galloway

Defense dominated as Atlanta Mt. Vernon pitched a 19-0 shutout of Atlanta The Galloway in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 20.

Recently on March 14, Atlanta The Galloway squared off with Atlanta The Weber in a baseball game.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch delivers statement win over Savannah Islands

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch dismissed Savannah Islands by a 12-2 count in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 20.

Recently on March 15, Savannah Islands squared off with Savannah Benedictine Military in a baseball game.

Douglasville New Manchester sprints past Douglasville Douglas County

Douglasville New Manchester eventually beat Douglasville Douglas County 5-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 20.

In recent action on March 11, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Dallas East Paulding and Douglasville New Manchester took on Dallas Paulding County on March 13 at Douglasville New Manchester High School.

Douglasville South Paulding defeats Fairburn Langston Hughes

Douglasville South Paulding raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 15-5 win over Fairburn Langston Hughes on March 20 in Georgia baseball.

Hoschton Jackson County allows no points against Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Hoschton Jackson County’s defense throttled Mt. Airy Habersham Central, resulting in a 2-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 20.

Recently on March 11, Hoschton Jackson County squared off with Gainesville in a baseball game.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian earns narrow win over Marietta Walker

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian posted a narrow 6-5 win over Marietta Walker in Georgia high school baseball on March 20.

In recent action on March 8, Marietta Walker faced off against Milton Cambridge and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian took on Chickamauga Gordon Lee on March 14 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

Locust Grove rides to cruise-control win over Warner Robins

Locust Grove raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 11-2 win over Warner Robins in Georgia high school baseball action on March 20.

Monticello Jasper County collects victory over Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Monticello Jasper County knocked off Gibson Glascock Consolidated 8-4 during this Georgia baseball game on March 20.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge dominates Norcross Meadowcreek in convincing showing

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge earned a convincing 14-1 win over Norcross Meadowcreek on March 20 in Georgia baseball action.

Tifton Tift County grinds out close victory over Forsyth Mary Persons

Tifton Tift County topped Forsyth Mary Persons 9-8 in a tough tilt at Forsyth Mary Persons High on March 20 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 12, Tifton Tift County faced off against Thomasville Thomas County.

