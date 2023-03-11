Blowout: Tyrone Sandy Creek delivers statement win over Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Tyrone Sandy Creek showed it had the juice to douse Ellenwood Cedar Grove in a points barrage during a 66-38 win for a Georgia girls basketball victory on March 10.
