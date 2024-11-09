Bleckley County sweeps, Wesleyan girls continue streak, Milton boys, Pope girls top podium at GHSA Cross Country Championships in Carrollton

Bleckley County’s Ella Gibbs won the Class A Division I individual championship, narrowly edging teammate Lily Farrell to lead the program to its seventh girls team championship with a 29-point total, besting second placed Fannin County (102 points) and Jeff Davis (110 points).

Bleckley won four-straight championships from 2016-2019 and has won the past two seasons in Class A Division I. Gibbs finished in 18:52.51 while Farrell cross the line milliseconds later with a time of 18:52.62.

Caleb Darsey led Bleckley with an individual championship on the boys side, finishing with a time of 16:56.65. It marked the third championship for the boys and first since back-to-back titles in 2015-16.