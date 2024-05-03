Baseball blog: North Paulding upsets No. 1 Parkview

The quarters in classes 7A, 5A, 3A and A Division I begin Monday. Other classes begin their round-of-eight series Saturday.

Defending champion Lowndes is perhaps now the 7A team to beat. The Vikings, seeking to become the first south Georgia team to repeat in the highest class in more than 40 years, are home against unranked South Forsyth.

In Class 6A, No. 1 Houston County advanced on the road by sweeping No. 8 Evans 12-1, 10-3. The defending 6A champion, Houston County finished second in its Region 1 to fourth-ranked Tift County, which advanced with a 7-6 Game 3 victory over Brunswick and will face No. 2 Etowah at home. Houston County must travel to No. 5 Newnan.

In Class 5A, No. 5 Greenbrier (beat Ola) and No. 10 Kell (beat Villa Rica) defeated higher-ranked teams and face each other in the third round. No. 1 Cartersville and defending champion Loganville remain alive.

Class 4A has gone largely as expected as the top five teams in the rankings are alive led by No. 1 Starr’s Mill.

In Class 3A, No. 1 Harlem of Class 3A plays No. 2 Pickens in the quarters. Harlem, the home team, is 33-1.

In Class 2A, No. 1 North Cobb Christian lost a coin toss that will send it on the road to play at No. 3 Jeff Davis.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups:

Class 7A (Monday/Tuesday)

R4 #3 Grayson at R5 #1 Walton [No. 5]

R4 #2 Brookwood [No. 4] at R8 #1 Buford [No. 6]

R3 #2 North Paulding at R7 #1 North Gwinnett [No. 3]

R6 #1 South Forsyth at R1 #1 Lowndes [No. 2]

Class 6A (Monday/Tuesday)

R1 #2 Houston County [No. 1] at R5 #1 Newnan [No. 5]

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R7 #2 Pope [No. 8]

R7 #1 Blessed Trinity [No. 6] at R4 #1 Marist [No. 3]

R6 #1 Etowah [No. 2] at R1 #1 Tift County [No. 4]

Class 5A (Saturday/Monday)

R1 #2 Greenbrier [No. 6] at R6 #2 Kell [No. 10]

R3 #1 McIntosh [No. 7]at R8 #1 Loganville

R2 #3 Locust Grove at R7 #1 Cartersville [No. 1]

R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian [No. 2] at R1 #1 Ware County [No. 8]

Class 4A (Monday/Tuesday)

R4 #3 Troup at R6 #2 Holy Innocents’

R3 #1 Wayne County [No. 4] at R8 #1 Cherokee Bluff [No. 2]

R7 #1 Heritage-Conyers at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill [No. 1]

R8 #3 North Oconee [No. 5] at R2 #2 Perry [No. 3]

Class 3A (Saturday/Monday)

R2 #1 Mary Persons [No. 9] at R7 #3 Wesleyan

R7 #2 Dawson County at R3 #1 Calvary Day [No. 3]

R7 #1 Pickens [No. 2] at R4 #1 Harlem [No. 1]

R8 #3 Oconee County at R1 #1 Thomasville

Class 2A (Monday/Tuesday)

R6 #2 Mount Paran Christian [No. 2] at R1 #2 Worth County [No. 6]

R6 #3 Walker at R3 #1 Appling County [No. 9]

R3 #2 Toombs County at R7 #1 Rockmart [No. 6]

R6 #1 North Cobb Christian [No. 1] at R1 #1 Jeff Davis [No. 3]

Class A Division I (Saturday/Monday)

R2 #1 Bleckley County [No. 5] at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian [No. 1]

R6 #3 Weber at R4 #2 Crawford County [No. 9]

R8 #2 Tallulah Falls [No. 4] at R7 #1 Pepperell [No. 3]

R6 #1 King’s Ridge Christian [No. 7] at R1 #1 Irwin County [No. 2]

Class A Division II (Saturday/Monday)

R7 #3 Mount Zion at R2 #1 Charlton County [No. 2]

R3 #1 ECI [No. 6] at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R7 #1 Bowdon [No. 5] at R4 #1 Wilcox County [No. 4]

R2 #2 Lanier County [No.7] at R6 #1 Schley County [No. 1]