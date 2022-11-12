Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal paints near-perfect picture in win over Hampton

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hampton 41-8 during this Georgia football game.
Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Hampton after the first quarter.
The Golden Bears opened an enormous 31-0 gap over the Hornets at halftime.
Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Golden Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-3 in the final quarter.
