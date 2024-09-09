Apalachee’s football team won’t be taking the field this week in a county rivalry game with Winder-Barrow in the aftermath of last week’s school shooting.
Apalachee remains closed indefinitely while Winder-Barrow is slated to reopen Tuesday, superintendent Dallas LeDuff announced Sunday.
Apalachee canceled its game against Monroe Area last week following the Sept. 4 shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, one an Apalachee football defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall.
Winder-Barrow, the other county high school, did not play its game with Seckinger as the school system shut down classes. Winder-Barrow now will play at Seckinger on Friday.
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow are in the same sports Region 8-5A, and their game would’ve been the region opener for both.
