Apalachee’s football team won’t be taking the field this week in a county rivalry game with Winder-Barrow in the aftermath of last week’s school shooting.

Apalachee remains closed indefinitely while Winder-Barrow is slated to reopen Tuesday, superintendent Dallas LeDuff announced Sunday.

Apalachee canceled its game against Monroe Area last week following the Sept. 4 shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, one an Apalachee football defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall.