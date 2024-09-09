High School Sports

Apalachee cancels this week’s football game; Winder-Barrow finds new opponent

Mourners hold arms in a ring around a makeshift memorial at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. As residents in Winder, Ga., consoled one another, questions rose about whether more could have been done to prevent the attack in which a gunman killed two students and two teachers last week at Apalachee High School. (Christian Monterrosa/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

By
1 hour ago

Apalachee’s football team won’t be taking the field this week in a county rivalry game with Winder-Barrow in the aftermath of last week’s school shooting.

Apalachee remains closed indefinitely while Winder-Barrow is slated to reopen Tuesday, superintendent Dallas LeDuff announced Sunday.

Apalachee canceled its game against Monroe Area last week following the Sept. 4 shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, one an Apalachee football defensive coordinator Ricky Aspinwall.

Winder-Barrow, the other county high school, did not play its game with Seckinger as the school system shut down classes. Winder-Barrow now will play at Seckinger on Friday.

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow are in the same sports Region 8-5A, and their game would’ve been the region opener for both.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

