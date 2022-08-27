Anniston slides past Villa Rica in fretful clash

Mighty close, mighty fine, Anniston wore a victory shine after clipping Villa Rica 24-19 in Alabama high school football on August 26.
The first quarter gave Anniston a 12-7 lead over Villa Rica.
The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for an 18-7 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Wildcats fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
