Anglers take to the water Saturday at GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship

The qualifying rounds for the tournament happened at four different lakes spread throughout nearly every corner of the state. The first tournament at Lake Seminole in far South Georgia on the Alabama and Florida state lines saw Hayden Reynolds and Caleb Logue from Bainbridge winning with a weight of 19 pounds, 10 ounces, the most of any bag weighed in the qualifying tournaments. Along with them, 29 other boats from 22 different schools qualified for the state championship tournament.

The second tournament at Lake Oconee, the smallest lake of the season, was a much tougher tournament. The cold weather of mid-February and the shallow waters of the lake caused the winning weight to be much lower at 13 pounds, 10 ounces, won by Churchill Harris and Campbell Patterson from Oconee County. The tournament saw 32 other boats make the tournament from 24 different schools and punched their tickets to the state finals.

The next tournament was held at West Point Lake in west Georgia, which saw Rayne Melton and Cohen Blaschke from Trion dominate the tournament, weighing in a five-fish bag weighing 19 pounds, five ounces, the second-largest bag of the season, clearing the second-place bag by nearly seven pounds. West Point saw 34 other boats from 29 different schools qualify for the final tournament of the year.

The final tournament of the year at Lake Hartwell saw the most competitive tournament of the year at the lake that may be the most like Clarks Hill. The top four boats finished within a pound of each other, with the top two finishing within two ounces of each other. South Forsyth’s Reese Mutter and Charles Roberts weighed in a bag weighing 13 pounds, 13 ounces, edging out Greenbrier’s Braden Rustan and Evan Beard, who finished with a bag weighing 13 pounds, 10 ounces. Along with them, 28 other boats from 22 different schools made the state championship tournament at the last qualifying tournament of the year.