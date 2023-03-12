X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alpharetta St. Francis slips past Atlanta The Galloway

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Alpharetta St. Francis had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Atlanta The Galloway 76-74 in Georgia girls basketball action on March 11.

In recent action on Feb. 25, Atlanta The Galloway faced off against Rome Darlington.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Roster moves, Collin McHugh and Kyle Wright updates

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Caleb Wiley helps Atlanta United past Charlotte
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Spring preview: Dumas-Johnson, Mondon back to man middle of Georgia defense
9h ago

Credit: Chip Saye

AAASP/GHSA Wheelchair: Houston County 49, DeKalb 30
4h ago

Credit: Chip Saye

AAASP/GHSA Wheelchair: Houston County 49, DeKalb 30
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Kyle Wright feeling good, hopes to be ready for regular season
10h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
11h ago
Woodstock River Ridge earns solid win over Hampton Lovejoy
Featured

Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Sidney Lanier
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top