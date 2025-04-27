5 state champions crowned in GHSA esports spring state tournament

West Forsyth, Treutlen, Dodge, Carrollton and FCS Innovation Academy won the esports spring state championships Saturday in Cartersville.
West Forsyth, the Class 6A-4A Rocket League champion, beat Milton four games to two in the final for its first esports championship.
The GHSA sanctioned esports, short for electronic sports, as a championship sport in 2018.
Treutlen won the 3A-A Rocket League title, repeating as champion from last spring, by beating Whitewater four games to three in the final.
FCS Innovation Academy, a Fulton County STEM magnet school in Alpharetta, won Splatoon 3 for the second season in a row. FCS beat Brookwood three games to two.
Carrollton beat Webster County to win the NBA2K25 title. Webster County, the second-smallest county high school in the GHSA with about 140 students, was trying to win its first GHSA championship in any sport.
Results:
Class 6A-4A Rocket League
Final: West Forsyth d. Milton 4-2
Semifinal: Milton d. North Gwinnett 4-2
Semifinal: West Forsyth d. Forsyth Central 4-2
Class 3A-A Rocket League
Final: Treutlen d. Whitewater 4-3
Semifinal: Treutlen d. Pickens 4-0
Semifinal: Semifinal: Whitewater d. Trinity Christian 4-1
Madden NFL 25
Final: Dodge County d. Towers 2-0
Semifinal: Dodge County d. Burke County 2-0
Semifinal: Towers d. Westlake 2-1
NBA 2K25
Final: Carrollton d. Webster County 2-0
Semifinal: Carrollton d. Westlake 2-1
Webster County d. Creekside 2-0
Splatoon 3
Final: FCS Innovation Academy d. Brookwood 3-2
Semifinal: Brookwood d. Northview 3-2
Semifinal: FCS Innovation d. Carrollton 3-1
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of PlayVS
Esports boosting extracurricular participation, self-esteem in Georgia high schools
Esports is one of the Georgia High School Association’s fastest growing sports with more than 200 teams now competing.
North Oconee gymnasts go for seventh consecutive title at state meet
North Oconee High School gymnastics team in Watkinsville tries to win its seventh consecutive state championship.
Carpet capital Dalton becomes soccer mecca amid Hispanic population growth
For decades, Dalton was known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." Now, it's also got the title of "Soccer Captial of Georgia."
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.