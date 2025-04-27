5 state champions crowned in GHSA esports spring state tournament

Treutlen won the 3A-A Rocket League title, repeating as champion from last spring, by beating Whitewater four games to three in the final.

FCS Innovation Academy, a Fulton County STEM magnet school in Alpharetta, won Splatoon 3 for the second season in a row. FCS beat Brookwood three games to two.

Carrollton beat Webster County to win the NBA2K25 title. Webster County, the second-smallest county high school in the GHSA with about 140 students, was trying to win its first GHSA championship in any sport.

Results:

Class 6A-4A Rocket League

Final: West Forsyth d. Milton 4-2

Semifinal: Milton d. North Gwinnett 4-2

Semifinal: West Forsyth d. Forsyth Central 4-2

Class 3A-A Rocket League

Final: Treutlen d. Whitewater 4-3

Semifinal: Treutlen d. Pickens 4-0

Semifinal: Semifinal: Whitewater d. Trinity Christian 4-1

Madden NFL 25

Final: Dodge County d. Towers 2-0

Semifinal: Dodge County d. Burke County 2-0

Semifinal: Towers d. Westlake 2-1

NBA 2K25

Final: Carrollton d. Webster County 2-0

Semifinal: Carrollton d. Westlake 2-1

Webster County d. Creekside 2-0

Splatoon 3

Final: FCS Innovation Academy d. Brookwood 3-2

Semifinal: Brookwood d. Northview 3-2

Semifinal: FCS Innovation d. Carrollton 3-1