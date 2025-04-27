Breaking: 1 deputy killed, 1 injured in shooting during traffic stop in east Georgia
High School Sports
High School Sports

5 state champions crowned in GHSA esports spring state tournament

Alex Rawlins (left) of Treutlen and Noah McCotter of Whitewater compete in the Class 4A-A Rocket League championship of the GHSA's esports tournament in Cartersville. Treutlen won the title, defending its 2024 championship.

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

Alex Rawlins (left) of Treutlen and Noah McCotter of Whitewater compete in the Class 4A-A Rocket League championship of the GHSA's esports tournament in Cartersville. Treutlen won the title, defending its 2024 championship.
By
0 minutes ago

West Forsyth, Treutlen, Dodge, Carrollton and FCS Innovation Academy won the esports spring state championships Saturday in Cartersville.

West Forsyth, the Class 6A-4A Rocket League champion, beat Milton four games to two in the final for its first esports championship.

The GHSA sanctioned esports, short for electronic sports, as a championship sport in 2018.

Treutlen won the 3A-A Rocket League title, repeating as champion from last spring, by beating Whitewater four games to three in the final.

FCS Innovation Academy, a Fulton County STEM magnet school in Alpharetta, won Splatoon 3 for the second season in a row. FCS beat Brookwood three games to two.

Carrollton beat Webster County to win the NBA2K25 title. Webster County, the second-smallest county high school in the GHSA with about 140 students, was trying to win its first GHSA championship in any sport.

Results:

Class 6A-4A Rocket League

Final: West Forsyth d. Milton 4-2

Semifinal: Milton d. North Gwinnett 4-2

Semifinal: West Forsyth d. Forsyth Central 4-2

Class 3A-A Rocket League

Final: Treutlen d. Whitewater 4-3

Semifinal: Treutlen d. Pickens 4-0

Semifinal: Semifinal: Whitewater d. Trinity Christian 4-1

Madden NFL 25

Final: Dodge County d. Towers 2-0

Semifinal: Dodge County d. Burke County 2-0

Semifinal: Towers d. Westlake 2-1

NBA 2K25

Final: Carrollton d. Webster County 2-0

Semifinal: Carrollton d. Westlake 2-1

Webster County d. Creekside 2-0

Splatoon 3

Final: FCS Innovation Academy d. Brookwood 3-2

Semifinal: Brookwood d. Northview 3-2

Semifinal: FCS Innovation d. Carrollton 3-1

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

The 2025 GHSA spring esports state championships take place Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Bartow County Schools Esports Arena. (Courtesy of PlayVS)

Credit: Courtesy of PlayVS

Esports boosting extracurricular participation, self-esteem in Georgia high schools

Esports is one of the Georgia High School Association’s fastest growing sports with more than 200 teams now competing.

North Oconee gymnasts go for seventh consecutive title at state meet

North Oconee High School gymnastics team in Watkinsville tries to win its seventh consecutive state championship.

Carpet capital Dalton becomes soccer mecca amid Hispanic population growth

For decades, Dalton was known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." Now, it's also got the title of "Soccer Captial of Georgia."

The Latest

North Forsyth's gymnastics team won its first state championship on April 25, 2025, at the Buford Arena.

Credit: GHSA

North Forsyth, North Oconee win state gymnastics meet

Esports boosting extracurricular participation, self-esteem in Georgia high schools

Fired Campbell basketball coaches get their jobs back after superintendent investigation

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.