4 Questions with Warner Robins defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson

2. What went into your decision to flip from Southern Cal to Georgia this summer? “For a while, I felt like USC would be it, but it just didn’t seem like the right place for me. But whenever I visited Georgia, it just felt like home. It was the overall situation. It just felt genuine. Everything at Georgia felt genuine. I think that made it an easy decision. I feel good that I’ll be playing closer to home.”

3. How has it been playing for a championship-level program like Warner Robins? What is your team going to be like this year? “It’s been amazing. A lot of us grew up together, and it’s been great to play together and to support each other. And our coaches do a great job of pushing us and getting us ready for what college ball will be like. I think our preparation is outstanding. We have a lot of great players, and I think our lines of scrimmage are going to be really strong this year. We just focus on our gameplan each week and try to get better as a team.”

4. What do you want to focus on individually as you go into your senior year? What are your expectations for your team? “I want to work on improving my speed and be a little more of a twitchy player. I always want to improve my run defense. I know I’m known for my pass rush, but I want to get better at stopping the run, too. As a team, we feel like we have no choice but to go 15-0 and win a state title. I think we can have a really good team if we just keep our focus on the field and always work to get better.”

