4 Questions with Starr’s Mill head coach David Cooper

3. At 7-0, you currently have the best winning percentage of a head coach in state history. Did you realize it was going to be this easy? Kidding, of course, but what are some of the things you’ve learned about being a head coach that wasn’t obvious when you took the job? “Hahaha! My time is coming! I think I could probably write a book when it is all said and done just about the first couple of months of the season. You know that you are interviewing for a head football job and what you are going to be taking over, but until you sit in the seat you really have no idea. It is so much more management than anything you experience as an assistant coach. Dealing with players, administration, coaching staff, game-day personnel, parents, booster club and community is hard to juggle. All this with still trying to be a great father and husband. My family has been very supportive, and we were able to keep most of a staff that has been in place. The hardest thing initially was learning how to delegate some of the responsibilities and not feeling like you had to take care of all of it yourself. Being a 20-year assistant coach, you knew what you had to do and never really worried about anything other than what you were supposed to do. Now all of those worries are on your lap, and you have to have great people around you to make sure that all of those things are taken care of on a daily basis. I feel like I still have a ton of growing to do as a head coach, but I am taking it day by day and trying to learn from my mistakes as I go along.”

4. You’ve worked under some pretty good coaches, from Chip Walker while winning state titles at Sandy Creek to Coach Phillips. What did you learn from each of those that might be different? And were there other coaching influences, and what did you most take away from them? “I have utilized those coaches so much over the past six months. Chip was a great leader during the time I was at Sandy Creek. He really taught me how to hold players and coaches accountable every day. He taught me the value of great player/coach relationships and the impact that would have on the culture of the team. Coach Phillips carried on the standard of Starr’s Mill football that was set by Mike Earwood. Coach Phillips was a great motivational leader and always had something positive to say to the team. He is always looking out for the best interest of the team and coaches. He also was very encouraging in allowing leaders to grow among the staff and take on new responsibilities that would put them in a position to advance their coaching careers. Both of those coaches taught me that you’re only as good as the assistant coaches in the room sitting around you, and it’s important to hire and retain good coaches. Other coaches that have had a huge impact on my career have been Brett Garvin, Eddie Householder, Jamie Glover, Brent Moseley, Chad Walker and Jeff Schmidlkofer. All these coaches have had a major influence on the way that I do things today. They are all very experienced coaches that have positively influenced me in different time periods of my life. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t cross paths with these coaches.”

