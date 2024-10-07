4 Questions with Starr’s Mill head coach David Cooper

Today’s interviewee is Starr’s Mill coach David Cooper, whose team defeated Central of Carroll County 38-35 last week. It was a rematch of a 2023 Class 4A quarterfinal that Starr’s Mill won 35-29 on a Hail Mary pass at the buzzer. Cooper joined Starr’s Mill’s staff in 2015 and was promoted this offseason to replace Chad Phillips, who retired. Cooper was on Sandy Creek’s staff for three state titles. Starr’s Mill is 7-0.
1. You’ve certainly had some great games against Central. How did this game come down, and what were the key plays in the final minutes? “We knew what we were getting into playing against Central. They are well-coached, physical, and have some really good players, especially on offense. We both had to play on Monday, so it was a short week. Both offenses traded shots in the first half, but we put ourselves in a bad spot with a fumble on the first drive and then again on a kickoff, which allowed them to score two times in less than two minutes. The onside kick to open the second half and scoring on the next play really swung the momentum for the team. We knew that whoever had the ball last was going to have a shot to win, and luckily for us they didn’t make the field goal to tie it up with no time left.”
2. How is this team different than last year’s team? “I know every team is a little different, but for the past couple of years the defense has been a little ahead of the offense at the beginning of the season. This year is reversed. We had eight starters return from last year’s semifinal team on offense and lost some very key positions of defense. So we have been working really hard of defense this season and trying to get up to speed. In the meantime, the offense has multiple three-year starters. So, I think the team has much more experience offensively and the defense is putting it together. We have also had some pretty significant injuries throughout the season and have had some players step up and fill those roles. This speaks to the work ethic of the team and what we do in the weight room and offseason.”
3. At 7-0, you currently have the best winning percentage of a head coach in state history. Did you realize it was going to be this easy? Kidding, of course, but what are some of the things you’ve learned about being a head coach that wasn’t obvious when you took the job? “Hahaha! My time is coming! I think I could probably write a book when it is all said and done just about the first couple of months of the season. You know that you are interviewing for a head football job and what you are going to be taking over, but until you sit in the seat you really have no idea. It is so much more management than anything you experience as an assistant coach. Dealing with players, administration, coaching staff, game-day personnel, parents, booster club and community is hard to juggle. All this with still trying to be a great father and husband. My family has been very supportive, and we were able to keep most of a staff that has been in place. The hardest thing initially was learning how to delegate some of the responsibilities and not feeling like you had to take care of all of it yourself. Being a 20-year assistant coach, you knew what you had to do and never really worried about anything other than what you were supposed to do. Now all of those worries are on your lap, and you have to have great people around you to make sure that all of those things are taken care of on a daily basis. I feel like I still have a ton of growing to do as a head coach, but I am taking it day by day and trying to learn from my mistakes as I go along.”
4. You’ve worked under some pretty good coaches, from Chip Walker while winning state titles at Sandy Creek to Coach Phillips. What did you learn from each of those that might be different? And were there other coaching influences, and what did you most take away from them? “I have utilized those coaches so much over the past six months. Chip was a great leader during the time I was at Sandy Creek. He really taught me how to hold players and coaches accountable every day. He taught me the value of great player/coach relationships and the impact that would have on the culture of the team. Coach Phillips carried on the standard of Starr’s Mill football that was set by Mike Earwood. Coach Phillips was a great motivational leader and always had something positive to say to the team. He is always looking out for the best interest of the team and coaches. He also was very encouraging in allowing leaders to grow among the staff and take on new responsibilities that would put them in a position to advance their coaching careers. Both of those coaches taught me that you’re only as good as the assistant coaches in the room sitting around you, and it’s important to hire and retain good coaches. Other coaches that have had a huge impact on my career have been Brett Garvin, Eddie Householder, Jamie Glover, Brent Moseley, Chad Walker and Jeff Schmidlkofer. All these coaches have had a major influence on the way that I do things today. They are all very experienced coaches that have positively influenced me in different time periods of my life. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t cross paths with these coaches.”
