4 Questions with Seminole County head coach Cedric Stegall

3. When you got the head coaching job, Seminole hadn’t had a winning season in several years. What have you and your staff done that’s made the biggest difference? “I can’t speak for any staff before us, but our staff has emphasized the importance of discipline when it comes to daily weight training, practice, work ethics and expectations on the field and in the classroom. We have tried to foster a culture of family and a sense of ownership amongst our team so they will take responsibility for their wins and losses. We have encouraged leadership amongst our juniors and seniors, and we can see how they have definitely matured since their freshman year.”

4. For those who might not know much about your team, what would you want to tell them? Who are some of the key players? “Ellis Denham returns for his sophomore year as quarterback. We have a lot of talent on offense, but our three key running backs lead our offense and give us much needed yardage in seniors Terry Daniels and Devin Gale and junior Kamauri Johnson. We have a mixture of defensive leaders in seniors Marvin Pulley, Nei’ko Edwards, Quon Owens, Devin Gale and Terry Daniels and junior Za’Kari Henderson. We also have extraordinary leadership amongst all of our seniors, but especially Michael Beard, Tucker Lynn, Khamari Brown, Coulter Birdsong, Nathan Landing and Robert Barber. For those who do not know much about us, I would like to let people know we are a small county deep in south Georgia, but the hearts and minds of our boys are huge. Our boys have a desire to keep working hard and getting better. They are invested in the success of this team. They love this game, they love each other, and they love being Indians.”

