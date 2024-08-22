4 Questions with Prep Gridiron Logistics founder Joe Maimone

Today’s interviewee is Prep Gridiron Logistics founder Joe Maimone, who is the nation’s top matchmaker for games involving nationally prominent football programs. He ranks the nation’s top 25 teams on NationalHSFB.com. He works with the Flo Football Channel to stream some of them online, including tonight’s game with Peachtree Ridge at Monarch in Florida. Other Flo games with Georgia teams this year will be Creekside vs. DeSoto, Texas (Aug. 31), Grayson at Mallard Creek, N.C. (Sept. 6), Newton at East St. Louis, Ill. (Sept. 7) and Benedictine at Moeller, Ohio (Sept. 14).

1. Are there any interesting stories about the Georgia teams that you matched this season? “I’ve been friendly with Peachtree Ridge head coach Matt Helmerich since he was the defensive coordinator at St Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. When he was there, they played out-of-state competition annually. Early on he made it known to me that he wanted to travel and play a solid, out-of-state team this season. It’s with this in mind that I was able to get him into the Broward County National High School Football Showcase this weekend in Fort Lauderdale to play Monarch. It’ll be sort of a homecoming for him. Plus his game will be broadcast to a national audience.”

2. What Georgia schools are the most attractive to you as a matchmaker, and why? “Any Georgia team with the courage to schedule elite, out-of-state opponents would be welcomed. My first Georgia clients were Buford and Grayson. In 2018 we held a Gwinnett vs The USA doubleheader event at Buford where I brought down Deerfield Beach (N.J.) and Bergen Catholic (N.J.) to play them, respectively. Both out-of-state teams came out on top that day. In recent years Buford has also played Chaminade-Madonna (lost) and St Frances, Md. (won). Milton became my next client. Coach Adam Clack loved challenging his teams with quality, out-of-state competition his entire tenure there. We sent them to California to play JSerra Catholic (lost) and to Philadelphia to play St Joseph Prep, Pa. (won). Creekside, Newton, Cedar Grove, Langston Hughes and Peachtree Ridge are also valued clients. In south Georgia, we’ve worked with Lowndes (lost to American Heritage, Fla., and beat Christ School, N.C.) and Colquitt County (beat Deerfield Beach, Fla. and Dutch Fork. S.C). Benedictine also loves to test themselves scheduling-wise.”