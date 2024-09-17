4 Questions with North Cobb Christian head coach Matt Jones

3. Another new GHSA thing is having private and public schools mixed in region play, then splitting for the playoffs. Friday’s game was a private-public game, of course. How do you feel about that format? “I have spent most of my time in public schools and now have been in private for four years. I am not a fan of pulling all the private schools out for a separate playoff. I think they ought to apply the multiplier and then let everyone be in the playoffs together. I believe the multiplier levels the playing field enough. Personally, I love having publics, city schools and privates all play each other in the playoffs. I think it makes Georgia high school football second to none.”

4. What would you want people to know about your team? “North Cobb Christian is a hidden gem in Cobb County. We have a school culture and team culture that I would put up against anyone. Our leadership is focused on all the right things – faith, doing right by the kids and being excellent in everything you do. Our kids are very blue collar, believe it or not. A lot of our families are working multiple jobs to be able to send their kids to a better school situation. We are on the cheaper end of most privates around Atlanta.

“Football-wise, we have a great coaching staff that has come together, and we’ve got a great sophomore quarterback in Teddy Jarrard. We have plenty of skill kids to go along with that and a lot of youth. We only have eight seniors on our roster, and none of them play on offense. We started nine freshmen/sophomores Friday night, so we are very young still. We’ve had 13 kids to get college football offers in the last three years, and we’ll have a few more off this year’s team. I believe we are building something that is fun to be a part of. More than anything, I’m proud of our team culture and that our kids still want to play for one another. That is becoming less and less common in today’s society.”

