4 Questions with North Atlanta head coach Jamie Aull

Today’s interviewee is North Atlanta coach Jamie Aull, whose team defeated Lambert 24-21 to take first place in Region 6-6A with a 3-0 region record and 5-1 overall mark. North Atlanta, opened in 1991, has never won a region title. Aull was promoted to head coach in 2020 and led the Warriors to their first playoff victory in 2022 and first nine-win season in 2023.

1. It looked like you were in great shape Saturday, and then Lambert ran a fumble about 90 yards for a touchdown to move within 24-21 in the fourth quarter. What was going through your mind at that point, and how did the final minutes play out? “We talked to our team all week about the ups and downs of a game when you are playing against a really good team. We told them to expect moments in the game when Lambert would seize momentum, and it would be about how we respond. We talk about focusing on the play in front of you and competing for seven seconds over and over for 48 minutes. We were able to convert some first downs and chew some clock, and our defense was able to make enough plays to force a game-tying field goal attempt, and fortunately for us it was wide left.”

2. For those who haven’t seen your team or know much about it, how would you describe it? What does your team do well? What’s its identity? “We run a no-huddle, spread offense. We want to establish the run and force teams to defend the entire field. We are multiple defensively. We want to play fast and physical on the defensive side. Our team does a really good job of playing hard for 48 minutes regardless of the situation.” [The team’s best-known player is defensive lineman Chase Linton, an uncommitted top-300 national prospect who had two sacks in the game.]